Personnal VWAP V2

VWAP Indicator V2 – Handcrafted Edition

Description:

The VWAP Indicator V2 is an enhanced, carefully crafted version of the classic Volume Weighted Average Price tool for MetaTrader 5. VWAP calculates the average price of an asset weighted by its traded volume, giving traders a reliable benchmark for intraday price levels, support/resistance zones, and potential trend reversals.

This Version 2 introduces important improvements, designed with practical trading in mind:

Key Improvements in V2:

Daily Reset Option: Automatically resets VWAP at the start of each trading day, keeping intra-day calculations clean. Rolling Window Feature: Compute VWAP over a rolling window of bars to focus on short-term trends without being influenced by earlier data. Automatic Volume Handling: If the broker’s volume[] is zero or unavailable, the indicator automatically falls back to tick_volume[] , ensuring calculations always work. Customizable Display: Adjustable line color, width, and style, with careful handling of empty or zero-volume bars. Efficient & Accurate: Optimized cumulative calculations to handle large charts smoothly, while correctly managing edge cases and day gaps.

Usage:

Trend Direction: See if price trades above or below the VWAP to identify bullish or bearish bias.

Support & Resistance: Dynamic VWAP levels act as natural intraday benchmarks.

Trade Confirmation: Combine with other indicators to confirm entries or exits.

Intraday Analysis: Rolling VWAP highlights short-term moves, while daily cumulative VWAP shows overall market average.

Interpretation:

Price above VWAP → bullish bias, potential long opportunities.

Price below VWAP → bearish bias, potential short opportunities.

Rolling VWAP tracks short-term trends; daily VWAP shows the average value of the day.

Why VWAP V2:

This is a handcrafted, trader-focused tool, designed with practical usability and reliability in mind. It’s simple, robust, and adaptable to different markets and timeframes — a VWAP made by a trader, for traders.