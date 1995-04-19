Iceblock Volume

Indicator Objective

IceBlock is a technical indicator designed to detect large buy or sell orders that are partially hidden so as not to move the price.

It analyzes:

Candle volume (via tick_volume ) to identify abnormal spikes.

Price behavior to detect limited movements despite high volume.

The goal is to highlight areas where big traders are accumulating or distributing positions, which may precede significant market movements.

Main Parameters

Parameter Description Usage VolumeLookback Number of candles used to calculate the average volume Adjust according to the timeframe: short for scalping, long for H1/D1 VolumeThreshold Threshold above which a volume is considered abnormal Default 2 → volume > 2× the average ClusterSize Number of consecutive high-volume candles to confirm an iceberg Helps avoid isolated false signals ShowAlerts Displays alerts and messages in MT4 Useful for tracking signals in real time



Visual Signals

IceBlock uses arrows on the chart to indicate potential iceberg orders:

Blue arrow (Buy Iceberg) Placed below the candle . Indicates abnormally high volume with a stable price → hidden accumulation → potential upward movement .

Red arrow (Sell Iceberg) Placed above the candle . Indicates high volume with stable price → hidden distribution → potential downward movement .



How to Interpret Signals

Arrows do not guarantee price movement ; they only indicate areas of interest where big traders are active.

Combine with: Trend : blue arrow in an uptrend = more reliable signal. Support/resistance levels : red arrow near resistance = likely selling pressure. Other confirmation indicators : RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, etc.

Example Strategy : Blue arrow → wait for a break above the candle high to enter long. Red arrow → wait for a break below the candle low to enter short. Place stop-loss slightly above (for shorts) or below (for longs) the arrow.









Applicable Assets

Works on all MT4 assets : Forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks/CFDs.

More reliable on: Liquid assets with consistent volume. Timeframes : M15 to H4 for scalping and swing trading, H1 to D1 for medium/long-term monitoring.

Adjust parameters ( VolumeThreshold , VolumeLookback , ClusterSize ) according to the asset to reduce false signals in low-volume markets.

Usage Tips

Never trade solely based on arrows. Combine with trend analysis and key levels. Observe clusters of arrows → multiple consecutive arrows strengthen the signal. Manage risk: appropriate stop-loss and position sizing. Test on a demo account to fine-tune parameters for each asset and timeframe.

Summary

IceBlock is an alert indicator that shows where hidden large orders may influence the market. It provides visual clues (arrows), but final trading decisions should rely on comprehensive analysis.







