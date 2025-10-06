Quantitative Trading Analysis

Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven decision making. Experience the power of quantitative analysis used by professional institutions, now accessible to every serious trader.

"In trading, what gets measured gets managed. Start measuring what matters."

This is a complete quantitative analysis toolkit original and copyrighted by the author, for traders who want to deeply understand market behavior, volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities.

This Excel spreadsheet (with VBA automation) connects seamlessly with MT5 (or any OHLCV data source) and transforms raw data into actionable trading insights, with just a few clicks.

This toolkit embodies the quantitative approach that investment banks teach their first-year analysts. It represents the essential first step in professional trading education - understanding market behavior and risk through data rather than speculation.

Purchase includes all future updates. You can run the utility on 10 different VPS/Computers with each purchase,

Key Features

1- Multi-Source Data Integration

Universal Compatibility : Supports any timeframe and market (FX, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

MT5 Integration : Direct OHLCV data import from MetaTrader 5

Flexible Data Sources : Import data from any platform or website

Recommended Timeframes: H1 for optimal analysis quality

Automated Distribution Analysis : Instant histogram creation and statistical insights

Return Calculation : Automatic computation of returns for every candle/bar

Risk Metrics : Comprehensive volatility, standard deviation, and market behavior insights

One-Click Reporting: Generate professional analysis in seconds

3- Session Volatility & Strategy Bias

Session Volatility Analysis : Identify most directional sessions (Bullish/Bearish biases)

Strategy Recommendations : Breakout vs. Range trading suggestions by session

Hourly Performance : Pinpoint most profitable and volatile trading hours

Time-Based Patterns: Best days for long/short bias, strong trend identification