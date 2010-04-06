Volume Profile Trading System
- Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.
User Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766301
POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES
Dual-Side Display Technology
Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers
Right Side: Bars grow leftward for mirror effect
Clean, professional layout that doesn't clutter your chart
Smart Volume Distribution
Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection
Adjustable value area percentage (70% default)
Real-time volume calculation across bars/sessions/days
Works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Metals, Future
Customizable Visuals
Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines
Adjustable ASCII bar width and transparency
Font size and text color customization
Show/hide volume numbers and labels
Flexible Calculation Modes
Bar-based calculation (last X bars)
Session-based (custom time periods)
Daily calculation (current trading day)
Use Volume Profile on any timeframe
Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart
Professional Tools
Show volume after bars or in separate column
Customizable line widths and styles
Price-level labels with directional arrows
TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED
Volume Profile Breakout Strategy
Sell when price breaks structure below VAL
Designed for strong trends
Mean Reversion Strategy
Buy at VAL (oversold zone)
Targets return to POC
Smart Retest Strategy
Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown
Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)
Narrow Value Area → Range trading
Wide Value Area → Breakout trading
Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy
Filters out false and weak breakouts
Aligns entries with institutional volume flow
Professional Risk Management Strategy
Adjustable stop loss and take profit
Trade limits and trading hour filters