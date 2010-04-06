Volume Profile Trading System

Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.

SPECIAL BONUS OFFER  

Every purchase includes our "VP Breakouts EA" absolutely FREE - a $97 value! Allowing full automated trading using the same Volume Profile strategies, After purchase send us a message or leave a comment to receive your special free copy.

Note: The Trendline Breakout EA also works with the Volume Profile indicator. If you have already purchased the TLB EA, you will receive a 50% discount on the indicator

User Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766301

POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES 

Dual-Side Display Technology

Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers
Right Side: Bars grow leftward for mirror effect
Clean, professional layout that doesn't clutter your chart

    Smart Volume Distribution

    Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection
    Adjustable value area percentage (70% default)
    Real-time volume calculation across bars/sessions/days
    Works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Metals, Future

      Customizable Visuals

      Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines
      Adjustable ASCII bar width and transparency
      Font size and text color customization
      Show/hide volume numbers and labels

        Flexible Calculation Modes

        Bar-based calculation (last X bars)
        Session-based (custom time periods)
        Daily calculation (current trading day)
        Use Volume Profile on any timeframe
        Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart

          Professional Tools

          Show volume after bars or in separate column
          Customizable line widths and styles
          Price-level labels with directional arrows

          TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED 

             Volume Profile Breakout Strategy

          Buy when price breaks structure above VAH
          Sell when price breaks structure below VAL
          Designed for strong trends

               Mean Reversion Strategy

            Sell at VAH (overbought zone)
            Buy at VAL (oversold zone)
            Targets return to POC

                 Smart Retest Strategy

              Trade only after breakout and retest
              Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown

                   Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)

                Automatically switches strategy based on market condition
                Narrow Value Area → Range trading
                Wide Value Area → Breakout trading

                     Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy

                  Trades only when volume confirms the move
                  Filters out false and weak breakouts
                  Aligns entries with institutional volume flow

                       Professional Risk Management Strategy

                    Automatically controls risk on every trade
                    Adjustable stop loss and take profit
                    Trade limits and trading hour filters


