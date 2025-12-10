Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA

Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits.

Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C

The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk.


What's New in 2.0?

Percent mode; Users can now activate trailing stop(TS) and Breakeven (BE) at certain percent in profit relative to capital e.g at 10% profit

Partial Closures for Trailing Stop; Users can choose virtual partial mode and % to close when partial SL hit, e.g closes 50% of position and then the rest will be set to Breakeven

Simplified pips calculation, 10 pips = 1 point, e.g 4000 to 4001 for gold, 90000 to 90100 for btc, 1.61000 to 1.62000 for EURUSD or GBPUSD and 154.000 to 155.000 for USDJPY

Key Features

Universal Compatibility works seamlessly with 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit symbols, such as BTCUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, EURUSD.

Smart Trailing Logic automatically activates a dynamic trailing stop once price moves in your favor by your defined number of pips.

Built-In Breakeven Option instantly moves your stop loss to entry once a customizable pip threshold is reached, securing risk-free trades.

Multi-Symbol Monitoring optionally trails all open positions across all pairs and assets, not just the chart symbol.

Lightweight and Fast design is optimized for low-latency trade execution, ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.

No Repainting. No Guesswork. Just Results.

Settings

TrailingStartPips sets pips in profit before trailing starts. TrailingStopPips defines distance in pips to maintain as the SL trails. UseBreakEven enables or disables break-even logic. BreakEvenTriggerPips sets pips in profit before SL is moved to entry. UseTrailingAllSymbols applies trailing to all open trades.

Who is This For?

New traders who forget to manually adjust SLs. Experienced traders who want to automate risk protection. Scalpers, swing traders, gold traders, crypto traders, everyone.

Important Notes

This EA does not open trades, it manages existing trades. Works on any timeframe, any broker including prop firm accounts. Test in demo first to adjust parameters to your trading strategy.

This is a free, lightweight Expert Advisor providing basic trailing stop and breakeven functionality for simple trade management. It works on any account without limitations., For comprehensive risk management features (e.g., risk per trade percent, max open positions, max drawdown, volatility check and more ), we recommend searching for "risk manager optimum" in the market or check more from author

