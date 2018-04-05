Super Grid Strategy

Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period.

Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility.

Key features include:

  • Fixed Grid : Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
  • Dynamic Grid: Orders are adjusted based on market volatility using an ATR multiplier, allowing you to better capture market movements.
  • Flexible Order Types: Easily switch between stop orders, limit orders, or a combination of both, depending on your strategy.

This EA is designed to help you capitalize on both bullish and bearish markets, making it ideal for capturing frequent price fluctuations. It also includes advanced risk management features, such as:

  • Profit and loss closures in dollar amounts ( Close all orders)
  • Pending order expiration settings (delete all pending orders after nHours)
  • Trailing stop based on points (use strict stop, secure and accumulate profits)

The Super Grid Strategy EA follows a unique theory of market movement, using equidistant levels that can act as key support and resistance zones. This grid system allows for pyramiding and even hedging strategies, helping you maximize returns.

An additional feature, "Send Order at Market at Preferred Time," is included as a bonus. Buy orders can be placed at the same time as stop pending orders, and sell orders can be placed at the same time as limit pending orders.

To get the most out of this strategy, we recommend optimizing key parameters like order distance (fixed or volatility-based), timing of order placement, trailing stop, and pending order expirations.

If you encounter any difficulties backtesting, optimisation and setting up our EA in your accounts, I can remotely configure it for you using the AnyDesk app.

Some Grid trading strategies explination :

1. Classic Grid Strategy

The classic grid strategy involves placing a series of buy and sell orders above and below a central price level at regular intervals. The idea is to capture profits as the market fluctuates between the grid levels.
How it works:
Place buy stop orders above the current market price and sell stop orders below the current price.
Set a fixed distance between each order, such as 10 pips for forex.
As the market moves, orders are triggered, and profits are taken when the price reverses.
Example:
Current price: 1.2000
Buy Stop orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030...
Sell Stop orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970...
When the price hits one of these levels, it triggers the corresponding order, and when it moves back, profits are locked in.

2. Hedged Grid Strategy

This is a variation of the classic grid but involves placing both buy and sell orders at the same grid levels. The goal is to hedge the position by capturing profits in both directions.
How it works:
Place buy limit and sell limit orders at the same grid intervals.
As the market moves, the buy and sell orders get triggered, locking in profits as the market fluctuates between the levels.
Example:
Current price: 1.2000
Buy Limit orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970...
Sell Limit orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030...

If the price rises and hits the sell orders, they are triggered, and when it falls again, the buy orders get triggered.

3. Time-Based Grid Strategy

This strategy is based on placing grid orders at certain times of the day, such as during high-volatility sessions like the London or New York open. The idea is to capture price movements during market volatility.
How it works:
Place pending orders at predetermined intervals just before a major market session (e.g., 30 minutes before the London session opens).
Grid size and distance between orders are based on expected volatility during that session.
Example:
If the London session is about to open, place buy stop and sell stop orders 10 pips away from the current price, anticipating a breakout.

4. Volatility-Based Grid Strategy

This strategy adjusts grid spacing based on market volatility using indicators like Average True Range (ATR), (activate Dynamic grid).
How it works:
Instead of using fixed intervals for placing orders, the grid is dynamic, with distances between orders based on market volatility (e.g., ATR levels and multiplier factor).
During high volatility, increase ATR multiplier to expand grid intervals , and during low volatility, descrease ATR mutiplier to contract the grid.
Example:
If ATR indicates high volatility, ATR mutiplier can be more than 3 .
During low volatility, ATR multiplier could be less than 3.





Recommended products
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven JPY Miner - Specialized Algorithm for USDJPY Introducing Haven JPY Miner – a professional Expert Advisor designed and tuned exclusively for the USDJPY currency pair. This is a solution for traders who need a ready-made systematic approach without the need for long parameter configuration. The EA is equipped with Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate the broker's server time offset (GMT Offset). The advisor automatically synchronizes with world time via API to determin
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Gold Dual Window
Pedro Salar Montoro
Experts
Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session. Main features: - EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5 - M15 trend confirmation - ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters - Real pullback detection - Recovery candle
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Aurevia Btcusd EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5  Professional BTCUSD Automated Trading by Utazima MentorCreate Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD / Bitcoin . It combines H1 market analysis, M1 execution monitoring, multi-layer signal confirmation, automatic trade management, broker-aware execution and capital-based risk control. OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO MONITORING Public monitoring for Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 started on 17 August 2026. The public demo account has
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
NightRider
Ivan Giovanni Rapisarda
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE OFFER! ONLY 159$ PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 SALES - GET IN EARLY NIGHT RIDER Developed by AlgoControl Night Rider is a fully automated, multi-asset trading system designed to operate during controlled nighttime sessions. The system independently manages order placement, open positions, market conditions and account exposure. Night Rider has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing across different market conditions. Its optimization process is intentionally minimal and li
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
EAs Manager
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilities
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers , monitors EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manu
Copilot Trader AI
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilities
Copilot Trader AI   is a revolutionary EA that brings the power of DeepSeek AI directly into your MT5 charts. With just one click and an API key costing less than $0.0005 per analysis, you get professional-grade market analysis, pattern detection, and trade levels drawn automatically on your chart. In the Comments section, you will find market analysis, trading scenarios, and results from live opportunities... Update to version 2.1 : Auto-Trading is now enabled Enable Auto-Analysis and select th
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
The Trade Visualizer indicator brings your trading data to life by plotting complete trade histories directly onto your MT5 charts. Whether you’re analyzing your own performance or exploring signals from MQL5 traders, this tool transforms raw trade data into clear, intuitive visuals. Each trade is represented by entry and exit arrows, connected lines, and detailed tooltips showing prices, profit, volume, and pips — allowing you to instantly understand the behavior and performance of any trading
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicators
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
EAs Manager MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2   is a professional   EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool   that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their   Magic Numbers , monitors   EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support   – Manage automa
MT5 Execution Optimizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
MT5 Execution Optimizer : Test Befor You Trade  "Stop guessing why your trades fail. Measure your environment, diagnose the bottleneck, and verify your improvements." Most traders blame their strategy when they lose money to slippage, requotes, or delayed fills. But often, the real culprit is a poor execution environment (bad VPS, slow broker, or high jitter). MT5 Execution Optimizer is a professional diagnostic utility that transforms your MT5 terminal into a car-style diagnostic tool for your
FREE
Missed Opportunity Analyzer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
The   Missed Opportunity Analyzer   is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you   missed   in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline. Core Concept The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where: Price moved to your target (TP)   before   hitting your sto
FREE
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Trade Visualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
While developing an MT4 EA designed to manage multiple EAs and manual trades simultaneously, I encountered a fundamental limitation in MetaTrader 4's trade visualization, the platform offers no built-in way to view trade history directly on the chart. Every time I needed to verify if my management EA was working correctly, I found myself manually dragging individual trades from the Account History tab onto the chart, a tedious and inefficient process that made debugging and monitoring nearly imp
Apex Striker MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Apex Striker   is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File :   Download  (Optimized for Gold only) You can run the EA on 10 different VPS/Computers with each purchase. Purchase includes all future updates. MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. 30% OFF for 24 Hours. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Utilities
Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history manual or algorithmic and even evaluate any EA’s from the market or mql5 signal performances . Instantly get detailed insights and a performance rating based on key trading metrics. If you purchased our product, please send
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Utilities
Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven decision making. Experience the power of quantitative analysis used by professional institutions, now accessible to every serious trader. "In trading, what gets measured gets managed. Start measuring what matters." 50% OFF for a limited period. This is a complete quantitative analysis toolkit  original and copyrighted   by the author, for traders who want to deeply understand market behavior, volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities. T
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Apex Striker
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Apex Striker is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File : Download  (Optimized for Gold only) Current Conditions (April) : Ask for setfile  (Anti and Mini Breakouts activated) MT4 version available (Ask a Free activation after purchase) You can run the EA on
BridgeX MT5 to TV
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
BridgeX Mirror instantly streams your MT5 trades directly to TradingView . Get live pop-up alerts for opens, closes, and pending orders. Includes a premium analytics dashboard with Win Rate, Profit Factor, and PnL tracking. You execute trades on MetaTrader 5 manually or by EAs, but you analyze charts on TradingView. Constantly switching screens to see if your MT5 EA or manual trades have opened is inefficient and slows down your workflow. Download the extension from chrome web stor 3 Days - Fre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review