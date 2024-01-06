Quantum Dow Jones

Settings

Quantum Dow Jones

Symbol: US30

Timeframe: 5M

Lots:

Lots Average Trade Profit Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD) Net Profit in 2 Years 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000





Overview

The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action techniques to offer a unique and highly effective trading experience.

Performance and Reliability

Check images in description for visual details.

Reduced Drawdown: Maintaining an extremely low drawdown, below 1%, ensuring exceptionally prudent risk management.

Maintaining an extremely low drawdown, below 1%, ensuring exceptionally prudent risk management. 2-Year Backtest: Demonstrating robustness and reliability with an impressive 250% profit.

Demonstrating robustness and reliability with an impressive 250% profit. Profit Factor: Boasts a profit factor ranging between 2 and 2.2, depending on the broker used.

Technology and Strategy

The integration of machine learning mechanisms with price action analysis allows the bot to dynamically adapt to market conditions and intelligently exploit trading opportunities. We confirm the absence of any Martingale mechanisms or grid systems, in line with our commitment to long-term stability and sustainability.

Balance Chart

The balance chart shown in the description highlights steady and constant growth, reflecting the bot's solid performance and effective capital management.

Compatibility with Prop Trading

The Quantum Dow Jones is fully compatible with Prop Trading platforms, offering professional traders a powerful tool to maximize their trading strategies.

The Quantum Dow Jones represents an ideal choice for traders seeking an automated, intelligent, and low-risk approach to operating on the Dow Jones. Its advanced technology, combined with an impressive performance record, makes it a valuable addition to any trading portfolio.