Quantum Dow Jones
- Experts
-
Marco BrugaliHello MQL5 community!
I'm a young and passionate mobile app developer with a keen interest in trading.
I've completed various courses to enhance my skills, and currently, I'm actively engaged in trading with multiple Proprietary Trading Firms.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 February 2024
Quantum Dow Jones
Settings
Symbol: US30
Timeframe: 5M
Lots:
|Lots
|Average Trade Profit
|Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD)
|Net Profit in 2 Years
|0.01
|$0.20
|$2.76
|$240
|0.10
|$2.00
|$27.6
|$2,400
|1.00
|$20.0
|$276
|$24,000
|10.0
|$200
|$2,760
|$240,000
Overview
The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action techniques to offer a unique and highly effective trading experience.
Performance and Reliability
Check images in description for visual details.
- Reduced Drawdown: Maintaining an extremely low drawdown, below 1%, ensuring exceptionally prudent risk management.
- 2-Year Backtest: Demonstrating robustness and reliability with an impressive 250% profit.
- Profit Factor: Boasts a profit factor ranging between 2 and 2.2, depending on the broker used.
Technology and Strategy
The integration of machine learning mechanisms with price action analysis allows the bot to dynamically adapt to market conditions and intelligently exploit trading opportunities. We confirm the absence of any Martingale mechanisms or grid systems, in line with our commitment to long-term stability and sustainability.
Balance Chart
The balance chart shown in the description highlights steady and constant growth, reflecting the bot's solid performance and effective capital management.
Compatibility with Prop Trading
The Quantum Dow Jones is fully compatible with Prop Trading platforms, offering professional traders a powerful tool to maximize their trading strategies.
The Quantum Dow Jones represents an ideal choice for traders seeking an automated, intelligent, and low-risk approach to operating on the Dow Jones. Its advanced technology, combined with an impressive performance record, makes it a valuable addition to any trading portfolio.
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