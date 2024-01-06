Quantum Dow Jones

3
  • Experts
  • Marco Brugali
    Marco Brugali

    Marco Brugali

    4.2 (20)
    Hello MQL5 community!
    I'm a young and passionate mobile app developer with a keen interest in trading.
    I've completed various courses to enhance my skills, and currently, I'm actively engaged in trading with multiple Proprietary Trading Firms.
    2 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 13 February 2024
Quantum Dow Jones

Quantum Dow Jones

Settings

Symbol: US30

Timeframe: 5M

Lots:

Lots Average Trade Profit Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD) Net Profit in 2 Years
0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240
0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400
1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000
10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000


Overview

The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action techniques to offer a unique and highly effective trading experience.

Performance and Reliability

Check images in description for visual details.

  • Reduced Drawdown: Maintaining an extremely low drawdown, below 1%, ensuring exceptionally prudent risk management.
  • 2-Year Backtest: Demonstrating robustness and reliability with an impressive 250% profit.
  • Profit Factor: Boasts a profit factor ranging between 2 and 2.2, depending on the broker used.

Technology and Strategy

The integration of machine learning mechanisms with price action analysis allows the bot to dynamically adapt to market conditions and intelligently exploit trading opportunities. We confirm the absence of any Martingale mechanisms or grid systems, in line with our commitment to long-term stability and sustainability.

Balance Chart

The balance chart shown in the description highlights steady and constant growth, reflecting the bot's solid performance and effective capital management.

Compatibility with Prop Trading

The Quantum Dow Jones is fully compatible with Prop Trading platforms, offering professional traders a powerful tool to maximize their trading strategies.

The Quantum Dow Jones represents an ideal choice for traders seeking an automated, intelligent, and low-risk approach to operating on the Dow Jones. Its advanced technology, combined with an impressive performance record, makes it a valuable addition to any trading portfolio.

Reviews 9
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:42 
 

great

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Cyber Pulse Cyber Pulse is an innovative automated trading bot designed to operate efficiently on the GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY markets. This bot executes an average of 3-5 trades per week, employing a clever combination of machine learning algorithms and price action strategies to deliver an excellent trading experience. Performance and Reliability: Market Versatility: Cyber Pulse is optimized for a wide range of assets, including currency and precious metals markets, ensuring flexibility and
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[Deleted] 2025.09.30 03:55 
 

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Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:42 
 

great

Joe Markey
685
Joe Markey 2024.11.17 16:29 
 

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floworld
106
floworld 2024.08.12 18:30 
 

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akmyrattashpulatov
18
akmyrattashpulatov 2024.03.01 21:19 
 

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Serge Adote
26
Serge Adote 2024.01.30 02:41 
 

I have downloaded this EA and since it has not yet generated a trade...

Marco Brugali
24234
Reply from developer Marco Brugali 2024.01.30 11:33
Hi, could you check the journal to see if there are any logs relating to the pair used or the amount of money added to the account?
I remind you that there is a minimum of $200 to have in the account. What timeframe are you using it on?
Can you give me some information please?
Carlo Francisco Berra
63
Carlo Francisco Berra 2024.01.23 21:23 
 

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davidecarizzoni
14
davidecarizzoni 2024.01.07 15:02 
 

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Marco Brugali
24234
Reply from developer Marco Brugali 2024.02.06 22:24
Thank you so much, very nice
Fabrizio Bracconieri
34
Fabrizio Bracconieri 2024.01.06 19:00 
 

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Marco Brugali
24234
Reply from developer Marco Brugali 2024.02.06 22:24
Thank you so much!
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