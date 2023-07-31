Range Breakout MT4

5

The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop...

Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H).

This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full customization for all markets Forex, index, stocks, commodities and crypto.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings for DJIA. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

Note: To be a profitable trader, you don't need to have a high winning rate, One true breakout, one winning trade a day can cover all your losses and make your account grow and grow.

How it's work : Take a look at the screenshots in the Comments section.

Note: This expert can be able to overcome the challenges of the forex prop firms, you just have to take a well measured risk!

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. 

Note : No need to activate Daily breakout signal 

Link for the MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103036

Download Set files

US30

<General Inputs>

True_Breakout : Buy if price cross above resistance  and Sell if price cross below support level.

Break Up 1: Breakout zone 1, price break the first level of resistance (range 1),This is a 'Buy' trade.

Break Down 1 :  Breakout zone 1, price break the first level of support (range 1),  This is a 'Sell' trade.

Break Up 2 :   Breakout zone 2, price break the second level of resistance (range 2),  This is a 'Buy' trade.

Break Down 2 :  Breakout zone 2, price break the second level of support (range 2),  This is a 'Sell' trade.

False_Breakout : Sell if price cross above resistance  and Buy if price cross below support level.

Revers_Break_Down1 ; Revers_Break_Down2 : ( Buy Orders)
Revers_Break_Up1 ; Revers_Break_Up2 :  ( Sell Orders)

Filter_Signals : Activate or desactivate filters to confirm True_Breakouts .

Time end 1:  End of the time to identify the high and low values for the first range.

Time end 2 : End of the time to identify the high and low values for the second range.

Time Interival : Number of hours befor "Time end" to identifier High and Low of the range this is a sensitivity of the high and low algorithm for the first ansd second range (smaller value = less highs and lows, greater value = more highs and lows).

Range Width : Prevent EA from entering breakouts positions whena range exceeding certain width (Wide range).

Trail Stop :  The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance behind the current market price.

Trail Step : The SL will only be modified if it is at least this distance above the previous SL.

SL_pips : Stop loss in pips

TP_pips : Take profit in pips  (activate or descativate)

Trade Size: Lot size for each trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.

Risk % of Balance : Risk percentage of balance per trade (0.01 = 1%, More explanation is provided below).

Daily Drawdown : Pause trading for the reste of the day if your losses reach this specified dollar amount (negative value).

Stopout level in Dollars : Close trades if you losse n dollars from your account (balance - equity)  

Next open trades after nBars : No trade will be opened within this time after the previouse trade's close.

Maximum trade duration : Open trades will be closed if they last longer n Hours, in my case 8 Hours.

Max Open Trades : Maximum simultaneous open trades.

Time and Day Filter: Activates or deactivates the time filter which will be checked before new orders are placed.

Start Hour: Hour of the start of the allowed trading time.

Start Minute: Minute of the start of the allowed trading time.

End Hour: Hour of the end of the allowed trading time

End Minute: Minute of the end of the allowed trading time

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades.

Allow Hedging : Chek if you want to sell when a long position long is open, and vice versa.

Audible_Alerts : Alerts for every order "buy or sell".

Push_Notifcations : Notifications for mobile terminals.

Risk % to Lot size

Risk % Per Trade = Percentage of account size to risk on each trade. This is calculated from Stop loss, so don't forget to set the Stop Loss for each order! Otherwise, sending order will fail. For example, if your account size is $1000, you want to risk 1% per trade and the EA is going to open a trade on US30 with a Stop Loss of 50 pips (5000), the lot size is calculated as follows:

If the leverage is 1:100, and the pip value is $10 for one standard lot;

The maximum risk is 1% of $1000 = $10*leverage (100) = 10000$;

The maximum loss of 50 pips is equal to $50000 per one lot. We will open $10000 / $50000 = 0.2 lots.




Reviews 3
Ranix
158
Ranix 2024.03.07 16:47 
 

It works pretty good,i use it on a personal account, he also helped me pass a HFT account for free for "The talented trader", thank you good sir !

Samuele Borella
1371
Samuele Borella 2023.09.27 19:55 
 

Excellent EA and excellent support by the author, Abdeljalil. I started my journey on 12/09, and so far so good. I will update you. Thanks, Abdeljalil, God bless.

Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.08.06 13:39 
 

Very good trading approach and successful implementation with logical and strict loss limitation! Runs immediately on Real Account with good returns. Support fast and supportive.

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Ranix
158
Ranix 2024.03.07 16:47 
 

It works pretty good,i use it on a personal account, he also helped me pass a HFT account for free for "The talented trader", thank you good sir !

Samuele Borella
1371
Samuele Borella 2023.09.27 19:55 
 

Excellent EA and excellent support by the author, Abdeljalil. I started my journey on 12/09, and so far so good. I will update you. Thanks, Abdeljalil, God bless.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4208
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.09.27 23:57
Thank you so much for your kind words! We're thrilled to hear that you're having a positive experience with our EA. We look forward to hearing your updates in the future.
As usual, if you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success, and may God bless you on your trading journey!
Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.08.06 13:39 
 

Very good trading approach and successful implementation with logical and strict loss limitation! Runs immediately on Real Account with good returns. Support fast and supportive.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4208
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.08.07 02:40
Thank you for your feedback on our expert advisor. We are delighted to hear that you find our trading approach effective and that it has been running seamlessly on your Real Account. We are committed to continuously enhancing our expert advisor to meet your trading needs. We take pride in delivering fast and supportive customer service. Thank you for choosing our product, and we look forward to supporting you in your trading journey.
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