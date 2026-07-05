BridgeX MT5 to TV

BridgeX Mirror instantly streams your MT5 trades directly to TradingView. Get live pop-up alerts for opens, closes, and pending orders. Includes a premium analytics dashboard with Win Rate, Profit Factor, and PnL tracking.

You execute trades on MetaTrader 5 manually or by EAs, but you analyze charts on TradingView. Constantly switching screens to see if your MT5 EA or manual trades have opened is inefficient and slows down your workflow.

Download the extension from chrome web stor

3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX Mirror EA : Download 

Blog Post : Ultimate Two way Bridge between Metatrader and Tradingview 
After purchase ask us for a Free Month of our BridgeX TV to MT5/MT4 .

BridgeX Mirror seamlessly bridges this gap. It instantly pushes your MT5 trade data (Opens, Closes, Pending Orders, SL/TP updates) directly onto your TradingView screen as sleek, professional pop-up alerts.

No complex webhooks. No third-party signal services. Just a direct, secure bridge between your terminal and your charts.

Key Features
✅ Live TradingView Alerts: Beautiful, non-intrusive pop-ups on TradingView the millisecond a trade opens or closes. Includes distinct sounds for Buys, Sells, and Closes.
✅ 1-Click TradingView Execution: Want to manually mirror your MT5 trades on TradingView? Click the built-in button on the popup, and it automatically triggers TradingView's Shift+B / Shift+S hotkeys.
✅ Close Trade Analytics: Unlike basic copiers, BridgeX tracks the full lifecycle. Get instant close alerts showing exact Pips gained/lost and Dollar Profit ($).
✅ Advanced Analytics Dashboard: A built-in premium dashboard tracks your performance live:
- Overall Win Rate, Profit Factor, and Net P&L.
- Average Win/Loss size, Best/Worst trade.
- Average Holding Time.
- Per-Account Breakdown (Compare performance across multiple accounts).
✅ Smart Trade Merging: Intelligently combines MT5 open records and close records into one clean, unified trade history (fixing MT5's split-deal architecture).
✅ Multi-Account & API Key Isolation: Running 5 different EAs on 5 different accounts? BridgeX lets you generate unique API keys to filter exactly which accounts feed into your Dashboard and TradingView. Perfect for signal providers!
✅ Symbol Mapping: Automatically translates MT5 symbols (e.g., US500) to TradingView symbols (e.g., SPX500).

🛠 How It Works
BridgeX Mirror requires a companion Chrome Extension (100% Free, provided ) to receive the data on TradingView.
1- Install Extension: Download the free BridgeX Mirror Chrome Extension .
2- Generate Key: Open the Extension Dashboard, click "Generate API Key", and copy it.
3- Attach EA: Drag the BridgeX Mirror utility (available in the mql5 market) onto your MT5 chart, paste the API Key into the settings, and click OK.

🎯 Who Is This For?
- Signal Providers: Share your trades visually on TradingView without exposing your broker or account details.
- Prop Firm Traders: Track your MT5 prop firm accounts while managing your risk and stats on a beautiful dashboard.
- Algorithmic Traders: Monitor your EAs without keeping MT5 in the foreground.
- Manual Copiers: Use the instant alert pop-ups to quickly execute matching trades on your TradingView broker.

💡 Why Choose BridgeX?
No Subscriptions: Pay once on MQL5, the Chrome Extension and Dashboard are free forever.
Privacy First: Data goes directly from your MT5 terminal to your browser via your own secure PocketBase API. No middlemen.
Lightweight: The MT5 utility uses a terminal Mutex, meaning you only need ONE instance running per MT5 terminal, no matter how many charts you have open. Zero CPU drain.
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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EAs Manager
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilities
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2 is a professional EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their Magic Numbers , monitors EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support – Manage automated and manu
Copilot Trader AI
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilities
Copilot Trader AI   is a revolutionary EA that brings the power of DeepSeek AI directly into your MT5 charts. With just one click and an API key costing less than $0.0005 per analysis, you get professional-grade market analysis, pattern detection, and trade levels drawn automatically on your chart. In the Comments section, you will find market analysis, trading scenarios, and results from live opportunities... Update to version 2.1 : Auto-Trading is now enabled Enable Auto-Analysis and select th
Volume Profile Trading System
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a   complete trading ecosystem   that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy.  While other indicators show you   WHERE   volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System  shows you   WHERE ,   WHEN , and   HOW   to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicators
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
EAs Manager MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Are you running multiple EAs on the same MT5 account? Let one powerful Manager control them all. EAs Manager Pro V2   is a professional   EA management, risk-control, and trade-assistance tool   that acts as a central command center for your entire MT5 account. It automatically detects your EAs using their   Magic Numbers , monitors   EA and manual trades , and gives you complete visibility and control from one simple dashboard. What makes V2 powerful? EA & Manual Trade Support   – Manage automa
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
The Trade Visualizer indicator brings your trading data to life by plotting complete trade histories directly onto your MT5 charts. Whether you’re analyzing your own performance or exploring signals from MQL5 traders, this tool transforms raw trade data into clear, intuitive visuals. Each trade is represented by entry and exit arrows, connected lines, and detailed tooltips showing prices, profit, volume, and pips — allowing you to instantly understand the behavior and performance of any trading
FREE
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Missed Opportunity Analyzer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
The   Missed Opportunity Analyzer   is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you   missed   in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline. Core Concept The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where: Price moved to your target (TP)   before   hitting your sto
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Trade Visualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicators
While developing an MT4 EA designed to manage multiple EAs and manual trades simultaneously, I encountered a fundamental limitation in MetaTrader 4's trade visualization, the platform offers no built-in way to view trade history directly on the chart. Every time I needed to verify if my management EA was working correctly, I found myself manually dragging individual trades from the Account History tab onto the chart, a tedious and inefficient process that made debugging and monitoring nearly imp
Apex Striker MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Apex Striker   is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File :   Download  (Optimized for Gold only) You can run the EA on 10 different VPS/Computers with each purchase. Purchase includes all future updates. MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. 30% OFF for 24 Hours. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Utilities
Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history manual or algorithmic and even evaluate any EA’s from the market or mql5 signal performances . Instantly get detailed insights and a performance rating based on key trading metrics. If you purchased our product, please send
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Utilities
Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven decision making. Experience the power of quantitative analysis used by professional institutions, now accessible to every serious trader. "In trading, what gets measured gets managed. Start measuring what matters." 50% OFF for a limited period. This is a complete quantitative analysis toolkit  original and copyrighted   by the author, for traders who want to deeply understand market behavior, volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities. T
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilities
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Apex Striker
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Apex Striker is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File : Download  (Optimized for Gold only) Current Conditions (April) : Ask for setfile  (Anti and Mini Breakouts activated) MT4 version available (Ask a Free activation after purchase) You can run the EA on
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