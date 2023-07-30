Range Breakout X2

4

The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop...

Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H).

This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full customization for all markets indices, forex, stocks, commodities and crypto.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings for DJIA. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

Note: To be a profitable trader, you don't need to have a high winning rate, One true breakout, one winning trade a day can cover all your losses and make your account grow and grow.

Note: This expert can be able to overcome the challenges of the forex prop firms, you just have to take a well measured risk!

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. 

How it's work : Take a look at the screenshots in the Comments section.

Link for the MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103081

Download Set files 

INDICES
DOWJONES

<General Inputs>

True_Breakout : Buy if price cross above resistance  and Sell if price cross below support level.

Break Up 1: Breakout zone 1, price break the first level of resistance (range 1),This is a 'Buy' trade.

Break Down 1 :  Breakout zone 1, price break the first level of support (range 1),  This is a 'Sell' trade.

Break Up 2 :   Breakout zone 2, price break the second level of resistance (range 2),  This is a 'Buy' trade.

Break Down 2 :  Breakout zone 2, price break the second level of support (range 2),  This is a 'Sell' trade.

False_Breakout : Sell if price cross above resistance  and Buy if price cross below support level.

Revers_Break_Down1 ; Revers_Break_Down2 : ( Buy Orders)
Revers_Break_Up1 ; Revers_Break_Up2 :  ( Sell Orders)

Filter_Signals : Activate or desactivate filters to confirm True_Breakouts .

Time end 1:  End of the time to identify the high and low values for the first range.

Time end 2 : End of the time to identify the high and low values for the second range.

Time Interival : Number of hours befor "Time end" to identifier High and Low of the range this is a sensitivity of the high and low algorithm for the first ansd second range (smaller value = less highs and lows, greater value = more highs and lows).

Range Width : Prevent EA from entering breakouts positions whena range exceeding certain width (Wide range).

Trail Stop :  The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance behind the current market price.

Trail Step : The SL will only be modified if it is at least this distance above the previous SL.

SL_pips : Stop loss in pips

TP_pips : Take profit in pips  (activate or descativate)

Trade Size: Lot size for each trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.

Risk % of Balance : Risk percentage of balance per trade (0.01 = 1%, More explanation is provided below).

Daily Drawdown : Pause trading for the reste of the day if your losses reach this specified dollar amount (negative value).

Stopout level in Dollars : Close trades if you losse n dollars from your account (balance - equity)  

Next open trades after nBars : No trade will be opened within this time after the previouse trade's close.

Maximum trade duration : Open trades will be closed if they last longer n Hours, in my case 8 Hours.

Max Open Trades : Maximum simultaneous open trades.

Time and Day Filter: Activates or deactivates the time filter which will be checked before new orders are placed.

Start Hour: Hour of the start of the allowed trading time.

Start Minute: Minute of the start of the allowed trading time.

End Hour: Hour of the end of the allowed trading time

End Minute: Minute of the end of the allowed trading time

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades.

Allow Hedging : Chek if you want to sell when a long position long is open, and vice versa.

Audible_Alerts : Alerts for every order "buy or sell".

Push_Notifcations : Notifications for mobile terminals.

Risk % to Lot size

Risk % Per Trade = Percentage of account size to risk on each trade. This is calculated from Stop loss, so don't forget to set the Stop Loss for each order! Otherwise, sending order will fail. For example, if your account size is $1000, you want to risk 1% per trade and the EA is going to open a trade on US30 with a Stop Loss of 50 pips (5000), the lot size is calculated as follows:

If the leverage is 1:100, and the pip value is $10 for one standard lot;

The maximum risk is 1% of $1000 = $10*leverage (100) = 10000$;

The maximum loss of 50 pips is equal to $50000 per one lot. We will open $10000 / $50000 = 0.2 lots.

 



Reviews 3
Angelo Caccuri
55
Angelo Caccuri 2023.08.10 16:09 
 

very good expert advisor , I used with forex and downjones .

Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.08.06 13:40 
 

Very good trading approach and successful implementation with logical and strict loss limitation! Runs immediately on Real Account with good returns. Support fast and supportive.

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waldirsp11
48
waldirsp11 2023.09.18 02:53 
 

Not a good bot, not work as show ... Have a BIG SL and SMALL TP, is not possible to set your SL/TP ... you will loose money and time

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4208
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.09.18 03:44
Hello my friend,
You've rented this bot for a month, starting on August 31st, and it's currently September 18th, which might not provide sufficient time to evaluate its performance. This expert specializes in indices and has demonstrated strong performance this month. I share all the trades in the comments section for your reference. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103036?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=2
The key feature of this expert is its use of a Trailing Stop, which means we have a set stop loss and the ability to accumulate and secure profits. You can adjust the stop and take profit (Tp) by modifying the trailing stop value.
In the upcoming version, we have plans to introduce several enhancements, including dynamic lot sizing, the incorporation of filters (indicators), the ability to execute reverse trades, and improved a Daily drawdown monitoring.
If you encounter any issues while setting up or configuring the parameters, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. We're here to assist you and will be delighted to provide support.
Angelo Caccuri
55
Angelo Caccuri 2023.08.10 16:09 
 

very good expert advisor , I used with forex and downjones .

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4208
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.08.10 20:25
Thank you Angelo, for your feedback about our expert advisor,I publish my trades in the comments section every day.
Sven Markus Weller
4209
Sven Markus Weller 2023.08.06 13:40 
 

Very good trading approach and successful implementation with logical and strict loss limitation! Runs immediately on Real Account with good returns. Support fast and supportive.

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4208
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.08.06 14:34
Thank you for choosing our expert advisor! We are thrilled to hear that you find our trading approach effective, with successful implementation and a strong focus on logical and strict loss limitation. It's gratifying to see that it runs seamlessly on your Real Account and provides good returns.
Our team takes pride in delivering fast and supportive customer service, and we are committed to assisting you throughout your trading journey. Your satisfaction is our priority, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our expert advisor to meet your trading needs. We appreciate your trust in our product and look forward to supporting you further. Happy trading!
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