Trading Keyboard

Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time.

Key Features:

Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify positions, and close orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts.
Pending Order Management – Set, modify, and delete pending orders for the selected chart with a single key press.
One-Click Execution – Buy, Sell, and Close trades instantly without navigating through menus.
Trailing Stop – Automatically apply trailing stop for active trades.
Customizable Hotkeys – Assign your preferred keys for different actions, making trading more personalized.
Chart-Specific Actions – Manage trades for the active symbol without affecting other charts.
Fast Trade Closure – Close profitable, losing, or all trades on a selected chart with a single key press.
User-Friendly Interface – Clean and simple design for an intuitive trading experience.


Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review