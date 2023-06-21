Strong Trend Catcher

4.35

The Strong Trend Catcher is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout.

The Strong Trend Catcher uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for each trade. The EA automatically calculates the risk and position size based on your account balance and risk appetite. You can also adjust various parameters to suit your trading preferences, such as a trailing-stop, and the take-profit target. 

With the Strong Trend Catcher, you can relax and watch the EA setting buy or sell stops at the given breakout levels after you decided to activate the EA with a click of a button. This EA is ideal for beginners and experienced traders who are looking for a simple and effective trading strategy. But keep in mind that this EA is not meant to set and forget, its a tool to trade semi-automatic like it is done with magic keys.

Settings:

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold, DAX, US500... you can trade every symbol you like.

Timefilter: The tradingtime filter uses the broker time, which is shown in your MT5 terminal.


Discover also the TimeFrame Master your assistant time your trades:

Discover also the Seasonal Pattern Trader, your assistant to trade recurring pattern in the finacial world:

Discover the Tactical Pip Hunter (a non martingale EA!)  - My autopilot Price Action Trading EA!: 

Reviews 52
MLeesh
122
MLeesh 2026.06.11 16:05 
 

Very well done

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.07 03:13 
 

Great EA overall. After a few fine adjustments on XAUUSD M5, it’s been running consistently profitable. Thanks to the developer for this solid work.

Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 01:26 
 

hao

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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# Turnaround Tuesday Multi Symbol Reversion Pro - Handbook ## 1. Purpose of the Expert Advisor Turnaround Tuesday is a rule-based long-only strategy for trading multiple symbols at the same time. The core idea is a weekly mean-reversion pattern after a weak Monday: the EA looks for entries on Monday at a fixed broker time, opens only buy positions, and closes them again on Tuesday or Wednesday at a predefined time. The EA is symbol-driven, manages each position with the same Magic Number, an
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MLeesh
122
MLeesh 2026.06.11 16:05 
 

Very well done

santhoshbabu59
14
santhoshbabu59 2026.02.19 10:51 
 

Simple and the best ever!! Need minor improvement can you help?

Malik Alzafiri
140
Malik Alzafiri 2026.01.22 17:08 
 

use it in real money (live) and you will see all your money fly away it is not worth in real live ,, just in demo you can earn money

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.07 03:13 
 

Great EA overall. After a few fine adjustments on XAUUSD M5, it’s been running consistently profitable. Thanks to the developer for this solid work.

Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 01:26 
 

hao

[Deleted] 2025.11.07 03:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tian yang
30
tian yang 2025.10.27 15:24 
 

This EA was very good during testing, but when I tried to run it on the VPS, it didn't do anything. I really need the developer's help, thanks!

fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.10.13 01:58 
 

Excellent EA. May I know if its possible to generate SELL and BUY STOP at the same time? My EA only generate one pending order in a time.

DCUJk97r
19
DCUJk97r 2025.09.21 03:55 
 

Es un EA muy bueno gracias al desarrollador por esto. EXITOS!

shailendrassingh1987
14
shailendrassingh1987 2025.08.17 08:31 
 

very good ea i back tested till now could you please add weekday option to avoid saturday and sunday

ZOHAIB KHAN
18
ZOHAIB KHAN 2025.08.11 06:14 
 

This EA has delivered exceptional results in my backtesting from 2019 to 2025. My recommended settings for Gold are as follows: Timeframe: 5 minutes, Keep trading after one trade: 1, Use a trailing stop: 1, Start trailing after (points): 80, Trailing stop distance (points): 10, Allowed trading hours: 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, You can adjust the minimum and maximum lot size according to your preference. The above changes are what I suggest for better results. Happy trading, and my sincere thanks to the author for creating such an outstanding bot.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:30 
 

great product

Khalid Albalushi
180
Khalid Albalushi 2025.06.08 09:10 
 

I have been using it on BTC for a few days on a demo account. Took a few tries until I finally came to the satisfactory settings for my trading style and risk etc... This is an amazing EA. Big Thank You Author. You rock indeed. I'm ready to switch it to real account BTC, next step will be testing it on other pairs.

leeyoman
14
leeyoman 2025.05.29 16:46 
 

Thanks to author this is a good ea it suits my trading style

[Deleted] 2025.05.06 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dovanella
34
Dovanella 2025.04.12 16:26 
 

How good that I gave it to the demo. The first (and only) transaction for -$5,000! After this transaction, the bot lost trust in my eyes, I can't allow such mistakes, I would survive up to a maximum of $50 but not $5,000 !!

LanaL
64
LanaL 2025.04.04 09:14 
 

Прекрасный советник! Нужно лишь поиграться с настройками и наладить его под свои задачи. Спасибо!

AHMAD Montazer
20
AHMAD Montazer 2025.04.02 07:51 
 

not good

Shierly Cica
28
Shierly Cica 2025.03.29 16:09 
 

I have been using it for a few days now on a demo account and have been making a good profit. Can I use it on the live account as well? Will the settings remain the same?

123
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