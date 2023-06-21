The Strong Trend Catcher is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout.

The Strong Trend Catcher uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for each trade. The EA automatically calculates the risk and position size based on your account balance and risk appetite. You can also adjust various parameters to suit your trading preferences, such as a trailing-stop, and the take-profit target.

With the Strong Trend Catcher, you can relax and watch the EA setting buy or sell stops at the given breakout levels after you decided to activate the EA with a click of a button. This EA is ideal for beginners and experienced traders who are looking for a simple and effective trading strategy. But keep in mind that this EA is not meant to set and forget, its a tool to trade semi-automatic like it is done with magic keys.

Settings:

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold, DAX, US500... you can trade every symbol you like.

Timefilter: The tradingtime filter uses the broker time, which is shown in your MT5 terminal.





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