Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5

4.6

Algorithmic Trading based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique Expert Advisor.


Supply Demand EA ProBot Manual    ||    How To Use Trading Panel    ||    Automated Direction   


 Limited Offer:  From 789$  to 589$ <-- Get Your Copy Today and Take Advantage of this Exclusive Offer

 

Trading Modes in "Supply and Demand EA ProBot"

· Manual Trading: You can manually place Marker/Limit trades by clicking on the zone labels next to Supply and Demand Zones. In order to do that you need to enable the Manual Trading from Input Parameters and disable the BUY and SELL buttons on the Trading Panel.

· Semi-Automatic Trading: The EA can automatically place trades when price touches a zone. It places the trade according to your selected preferences on the Trading Panel. In order to place trades when price touches a Demand Zone the BUY button need to be activated and in order to place trades when price touches a  Supply Zone the SELL button needs to be activated. This allows you to customize the trade direction (BUY or SELL), as well as other essential settings like risk management, lot size, stop loss, and take profit directly from the Trading Panel. Directional Panel can help you identify the right bias of the market by giving you real-time information about the bias on every timeframe of the selected pair.

· Fully Automatic Trading: The EA decides decides automatically whether to place a buy trade when price touches a demand zone or a sell trade when price touches a supply zone. In order to do that you need to enable at least one of the "Automated Direction Settings" Input Parameters : 1st Timeframe Above, 2nd Timeframe Above , 3rd Timeframe Above , and 4th Timeframe. These parameters allows you to filter out trades based on market momentum and higher timeframes direction.

      


What Trading Styles I Can Use?

You can use Supply and Demand EA ProBot for all type of trading styles. You can use it for DayTrading, Swing trading and Scalping. The Trading Panel is offering many types of settings by selecting the timeframes you want to trade and also the desired TP and SL ratio. This way it makes it the perfect tool for all different kind of trading styles.


What Is The Difference From "Supply Demand EA Pro" ?

Supply Demand EA Pro is designed for manual trading.  The user places trades using one-click trading feature. This feature allow the users to create Market and Limit trades by clicking the zone label next a Supply or Demand Zone. Supply and Demand EA ProBot  it can place trades automatically to Supply and Demand zones according to your settings on the Trading Panel. This feature is not available on the Pro version. In addition to that ,with Supply and Demand EA ProBot, you also have the possibility to place trades manually using the one-click trading  the same way you do it with the Pro version.


How It Works?

The user by checking 4hr and daily(Day Trading) timeframe or weekly and monthly(Swing Trading) he can spot the bias of a given Forex/Indice/CFD/Metal pair and decide the trading direction. Selecting Buy direction the EA  is going to place only long positions on the formed Demand Zones and selecting Sell direction is going to place short position on formed Supply Zones. After that you can select the timeframe that the EA you want to place the trades. The Ea is multitimeframe that means , that from a single timeframe it can place trades on all the other tImeframes. Also from Trading Panel you can do some extra filtering on the type of zones that you want to place trades and also set Trailing Stop, Half Profits and Break Even levels. Also you can create a specific Price Range or an Up Trend/Down Trend Channel and the EA is going to place trades only within this specified price area.



All trades  are placed and managed automatically . Simply select your inputs, sit back, and watch your profits grow.

You have also the possibility to place trades Manually by clicking the Zone Label next to a Zone.


Panel Input Parameteters:

  • Select the Trading Direction ( Buy or Sell)
  • Select the Timeframes that you want to place trades
  • Select what Type of Zones you want to trade (Wide, Medium, Narrow, SuperNarrow)
  • Select between 3 Money Management options
  • Select after how many Profit or Loosing trades the EA will stop
  • Select between Risk Based or ATR Based TP and SL Ratio
  • Select to trade zones within a Bullish Channel or Bearish Channel 
  • Select an Upper Limit and a Lower Limit Range
  • Select a Time Range if you want to place trades only withing specific hours of the day
  • Select between many Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even functions


When you attach the EA to the chart, you can visualize zones from up to three higher timeframes.

For instance, if you are on the 30-minute timeframe, you can activate 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily Supply and Demand Zones.

Additionally, you will receive Alerts On Your Phone whenever a new trade is placed or when a trade is closed, whether in profit or loss.

This allows you to stay informed about your platform's activity in real time, no matter where you are.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a DM for more details on how to use this tool and maximize your trading profits.



Important Note: Trading Panel is not supported by Strategy Tester. ALL the trades are placed on strategy tester are random.


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645


IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

I always advise to test any strategy before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading day does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.



Reviews 16
AndersonJ
45
AndersonJ 2025.10.16 11:46 
 

I needed something reliable that wouldn’t overwhelm me. Supply Demand EA ProBot makes everything clear, it helps me understand how supply and demand work and why they are so powerful. It is very easy to use and performs really fast even when I attach it to 20 charts. Highly recommend it if you want to improve your trading and real profits.

mickaswah
125
mickaswah 2025.03.20 02:11 
 

This is a great EA. Very easy to use and well laid out dashboard. A lot fo thought has gone into this. The developer has taken the time to provide manuals and videos which make it quicker to learn how to fully utilise this EA to its potential. Support has been great, Georgios responded quickly to my questions>

Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada
644
Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada 2024.12.28 05:04 
 

Ha sido un largo camino que ha recorrido George para llegar a este EA. Yo siempre estaba pendiente de su trabajo, solo estaba esperando la automatización de las zonas. Ahora lo estoy probando en cuenta DEMO con analisis de los gráficos y programando al EA para que trabaje según mi análisis. Los resultados han sido sorprendentes. Este EA es un buen compañero y amigo para hacerte el trabajo mucho mas facil. Es sencillo y confiable. Gracias a George por su trabajo

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AndersonJ
45
AndersonJ 2025.10.16 11:46 
 

I needed something reliable that wouldn’t overwhelm me. Supply Demand EA ProBot makes everything clear, it helps me understand how supply and demand work and why they are so powerful. It is very easy to use and performs really fast even when I attach it to 20 charts. Highly recommend it if you want to improve your trading and real profits.

mickaswah
125
mickaswah 2025.03.20 02:11 
 

This is a great EA. Very easy to use and well laid out dashboard. A lot fo thought has gone into this. The developer has taken the time to provide manuals and videos which make it quicker to learn how to fully utilise this EA to its potential. Support has been great, Georgios responded quickly to my questions>

O.A NWANKWO
144
O.A NWANKWO 2025.01.15 15:36 
 

I have tried the EA is working perfectly and easy to deploy to the chart. Even a beginner can understand it and use it comfortable without support.

Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada
644
Vicente Javier Cordova Encalada 2024.12.28 05:04 
 

Ha sido un largo camino que ha recorrido George para llegar a este EA. Yo siempre estaba pendiente de su trabajo, solo estaba esperando la automatización de las zonas. Ahora lo estoy probando en cuenta DEMO con analisis de los gráficos y programando al EA para que trabaje según mi análisis. Los resultados han sido sorprendentes. Este EA es un buen compañero y amigo para hacerte el trabajo mucho mas facil. Es sencillo y confiable. Gracias a George por su trabajo

Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos
567
Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos 2024.12.23 10:29 
 

The author is to be congratulated, it is a simple strategy that works, he included a lot of functionality, what attracts me most about this type of bot is that everything is very clear, what is being executed, no deception, no miracles, no random entries, there is logic. I am currently looking for entries at strategic points, more quality and less volume, the volume is illusory. And this bot gives me many strategic points, in any type of financial asset. Many EAs make many entries, and put you in situations that are difficult to reverse. I like to have control, the semi-automatic style that it has also attracts me a lot. Nowadays there is a trend for AIs, they are charging a fortune, the greatest AI is in us. The sophistication lies in the simplicity.

Itay
26
Itay 2024.11.21 19:08 
 

ive been following the developer for years and used his previous EA...this new probot EA is really a game changer for me, i use it for several months and the results are amazing. the supply&demand zones it finds are really strong levels, the combination of multipule time frames is adding to the streangth of the levels, the simplicity of automated execution is remarkable and there are many ways to manage trades using the trading panel he created. George the developer is very helpfull and communicative. i had an issue running the EA on my mac and he programmed a special tool to make it work ...and now it works flawlessly. there are constant improvements and updates to the EA which is not to take for granted, i love the fact that the developer uses his own EA to trade and publishes his results. overall im really happy i started using it, it reduces the time of screening and i trust the executions completely. i really reccomand others to use it .

Duboiss
20
Duboiss 2024.10.29 12:40 
 

I would like to share my experience using the ProBot EA. So far 15 trades, 13 winners and 2 losses. First time in my career as a trader i see such profitable results and such high win rate. I deeply thank the creator for this great product .

trader_pioneer
50
trader_pioneer 2024.10.28 11:45 
 

I have been really impressed with the ProBot EA so far. It’s consistently making profits on trades, and the accuracy is much better than I expected. One of the best parts for me has been the easy-to-use trading panel, it makes a big difference. I appreciate the well-designed algorithm and the consistent results it provides. This purchase has changed my approach to trading for the better. The support from the developer has been solid, which is always a bonus. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and profitable trading tool.

George Bryan Diaz
249
George Bryan Diaz 2024.10.18 20:41 
 

This is the third product ive purchased from George. Just like the other two, this one delivers positive results along with convenience, customization possibilities, and equally as important: default settings that are efficient right out of the box. The labels on the zones not only make the whole scanning for zones process a thousand times easier, but they are also customizable as well, right down to font size, color theme, and true/false options for push notifications and even the option to receive emailed alerts. It is apparent to me the amount of work, care, and passion that George has put into his products. He is always available for consultation as well should anything arise that you are concerned about. I can't think of a more talented, personable, trustworthy, and knowledgeable seller. This EA is not only automated, but also gives you the option to manually override as well. There's an accompanying youtube channel, along with a thread where George regularly posts instructional videos, and notifications of updates, along with his own commentary on feedback that hes received. The future is bright with this EA, this seller, and his business as a whole. Its exciting to think of the upcoming projects, but in the present moment, this tool is more than enough for every trader.

JoaoSilva7
37
JoaoSilva7 2024.10.05 13:54 
 

The EA has a pro feeling when you use it. User support is excellent. Trading Panel is very easy to use and contains all the essential trading parameters. I already had my first profits using it.

wsonic
135
wsonic 2024.10.03 15:16 
 

The EA has potential for success but still need additional features to go. I hope developer can give more option and features in the near future. Good support.

Samueldc
338
Samueldc 2024.09.22 12:30 
 

I’ve had the pleasure of using the Supply Demand EA ProBot developed by Georgios, and I must say, it’s absolutely outstanding. The strategy behind the EA is incredibly well thought out, and the results speak for themselves—consistently profitable trades with impressive accuracy. What sets this EA apart from others I’ve tried is not only its high success rate but also how well it manages risk. Georgios clearly understands the nuances of the Forex market, and that expertise is reflected in the performance of this EA. It’s efficient, reliable, and doesn’t rely on overly aggressive trading techniques, which gives me peace of mind in the long term. I highly recommend Georgios’ Forex EA for anyone looking to optimize their trading strategy and improve profitability. It’s truly a game-changer!

Ron
680
Ron 2024.09.16 20:56 
 

I have had the necessary time to test this EA. The EA has been adjusted over time in areas where it could be improved and where the designer also listens to the wishes. The very best would be for it to be an EA that is set and forget with some monitoring of course. For now, there are settings from the designer that you must actively follow so that you can bring in winners. It continues to evaluate, which is nice.

EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1561
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2024.09.11 12:57 
 

I was buying the EA for the high price and testing it for some trades and most of the trades were losses. The EA opens up trades but it needs the traders full attention. There is still a lot of improvement needed to make the bot a profitable and relatively safe one and make the bot deserve this price. At the moment the only thing the bot does is opening trades when hitting a zone. These trades can be done by the trader manually without needing an expensive "bot" like this. There should be many more security features like moving average trend detection, Baskets for averaging the tp and more. I will check back and eventually change my review after the next update, but at the moment I´ll stop using this ea.

Edit: My answer to the sellers answer: If you are really earning the money that you show us in your screenshots give the settings of your own trades to your clients, before you do the trade. So we can see if your ea really works and we earn all together. As I told you, this ea is not rentable for me. I cannot understand why you call it a BOT when it is just your other Manual EA that opens the positions automatically. Why you sell it as a Bot when it is not a Bot. You have to manage each trade manually, if not you are losing the trades. As I told before, you have to update the EA to make it a real BOT. Otherwise it makes no sense for a trader to buy this expensive one when your cheaper EA does the same.

Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
7772
Reply from developer Georgios Kalomoiropoulos 2024.09.21 10:03
Thank you for you review. As we discussed, you need to choose the proper trading direction and not to select Buy and Sell direction at the same time. If you keep placing random trades on every Supply and Demand zone you will end up in a loss. It needs practice and you are going to see amazing results. It is impossible to identify the limitless possibilities of this EA within 1-2 days. In case you need any further assistance i will be here for you.
- Md Rashidul Hasan
4478
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2024.07.14 20:26 
 

Geroge is a great Trader. This is very rare in MQL5 as you will find most of the EA providers do not use their own EAs to trade. I am so far satisfied with this EA. Still trying to figure out all the pros and cons to add it to my advantage. Support is also great. Thanks George!

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.05.22 09:11 
 

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