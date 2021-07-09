Supply Demand EA Pro

4.95

SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO is offering a new way to trade any Financial Instrument you want. It is based on MTF Supply Demand indicator with much more features that are going elevate your trading experience and skyrocket your profits. You have the posibility to place Limit & Market Orders by ONE-CLICK. The EA is going to adjust the Lotsize of any trade automatically and it is going to manage the StopLoss at half or at BreakEven. My intetion was not to create an EA that will place random trades on all Supply and Demand Zones because that would not work.I created this EA to boost manual trading and make it much easier and more pleasant. All you have to do is to scan the charts and choose the zones that you want to trade. Then you can go away from charts and let the EA work for you.


How to Place Trades       |      How to Manage Trades       |       Alerts Settings       |    Adjust Panel Size   |    Nested Zones Strategy    |  Freeze Alerts Button  |


If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the" Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals.

You will be able to see how i am evaluating setups and how i manage my trades. You can send me a DM and i will give you access to the service.



SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO is based on a powerful AI, It contains more than 10.000 lines of code and provides all the missing information and tools to make you a trading pro, a successful trader.


 EVOLUTIONARY WAY TO PLACE AND MANAGE YOUR TRADES

  • ONE-CLICK Trading
  • Automatic Adjustment of Lotsize
  • Automatic Management of Trades
  • Control Inputs From User Friendly Trading Panel
  • Alerts When Price Touches a Zone
  • Alerts When a New Zone is Created
  • Alerts When a Nested Zone is Created or Touched
  • You Can Control Everything From a Trading Panel



What You See On Chart?

The Blue and Red Rectangles are the Supply and Demand Zone of the Current Timeframe. The Dotted Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 1st Timeframe above Current.The Solid Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 2nd Timeframe above Current. Also you have the possibility to see  the Supply and Demand zones from 3rd Timeframe above Current. You can change the rectangle's color and the Style/Width of the lines from Indicator's Input Parameters.



SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO. Add me as a friend so you can see my blog posts. I am posting photos from my Trading Setups and you will be able to see the EA in action.



--> Supply Demand Pro EA Places some random trades on Strategy Tester otherwise it is not possible to upload it on MQL5 Marketplace.

On Live Market conditions it does not place any trades by itself. You place Limit or Market Orders manually.


Buttons on Trading Panel and click on Zone Labels are not supported by MT4 on Strategy Tester.


In case you have any issue send me a Direct Message or an email and i would be more than happy to assist you.

All you have to do it to send me a Personal Message on my Profile.

#tags supply demand expert advisor supply demand ea


    Reviews 22
    Robert Torres Jr
    1920
    Robert Torres Jr 2024.12.01 03:22 
     

    Manual trading has finally become easy and I feel confident with my win/loss ratio. Supply & Demand zones is the safest way to trade and this EA allows you to easily place trades and manage them with easy to use risk management features. I am so impressed that I will now also buy the Supply Demand EA ProBot which does the same thing but automated and the author gives a multi-timeframe directional quick view panel. And, last but not least, I love the support and quick replies.

    lightswitchx
    257
    lightswitchx 2023.03.10 17:14 
     

    Besides the feature requests I asked for in the comments, overall, this is one of the best supply and demand zones indicators/EAs I have ever used. I have purchased other ones before on Mql5 marketplace and while they are good, I still had to find ways to manage my trades. The fact that this does both in one place makes for cleaner charts, less thinking and more objective actions. I also love how it really isn't CPU intensive, supply and demand indicators are notorious for being CPU hogs as they are doing a ton of stuff on charts times 28 pairs your MT4 platform becomes SLOW. This EA is on almost all pairs at once and my platform is still fast, I am the most impressed by that. Plus, the zones are quite accurate, and support is fast! I had some issues at first with the EA not setting trades and, working with the Georgios, we figured it out and now it works. I appreciated the troubleshooting and attention to helping me.

    wuzzy66
    1007
    wuzzy66 2023.03.08 16:16 
     

    Brilliant system makes trading effortless just click on the demand nad supply areas you have analysed and definitely you catch profit

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    Robert Torres Jr
    1920
    Robert Torres Jr 2024.12.01 03:22 
     

    Manual trading has finally become easy and I feel confident with my win/loss ratio. Supply & Demand zones is the safest way to trade and this EA allows you to easily place trades and manage them with easy to use risk management features. I am so impressed that I will now also buy the Supply Demand EA ProBot which does the same thing but automated and the author gives a multi-timeframe directional quick view panel. And, last but not least, I love the support and quick replies.

    dcleak500
    165
    dcleak500 2024.10.18 16:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Damon Knight
    321
    Damon Knight 2024.06.07 20:16 
     

    Amazing product. It has taken me a while to fully understand how it all works but overall i am extremely happy with it. My trading was absolute rubbish before and this indicator has taken it to the next level. I am now very confident using this product to trade.

    Paul Daniels
    883
    Paul Daniels 2023.10.26 18:45 
     

    good program. would like to see the option added to "close 50% and move stop to b/e". On m30, h1 and h4 trades that take longer to execute, it would be a very helpful and used addition for me personally.

    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2133
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.07.15 13:28 
     

    It does what it says it does however unfortunately to me I was not able to leverage it to support my trading. It’s not the authors fault but for me I can barely use it and I would not buy again bc I lack the knowledge to utilize it properly.

    Lucas Rubial Gomes
    201
    Lucas Rubial Gomes 2023.05.29 03:20 
     

    olá amigo, comprei seu produto, voce pode me ajudar como faço para funcionar?

    lightswitchx
    257
    lightswitchx 2023.03.10 17:14 
     

    Besides the feature requests I asked for in the comments, overall, this is one of the best supply and demand zones indicators/EAs I have ever used. I have purchased other ones before on Mql5 marketplace and while they are good, I still had to find ways to manage my trades. The fact that this does both in one place makes for cleaner charts, less thinking and more objective actions. I also love how it really isn't CPU intensive, supply and demand indicators are notorious for being CPU hogs as they are doing a ton of stuff on charts times 28 pairs your MT4 platform becomes SLOW. This EA is on almost all pairs at once and my platform is still fast, I am the most impressed by that. Plus, the zones are quite accurate, and support is fast! I had some issues at first with the EA not setting trades and, working with the Georgios, we figured it out and now it works. I appreciated the troubleshooting and attention to helping me.

    wuzzy66
    1007
    wuzzy66 2023.03.08 16:16 
     

    Brilliant system makes trading effortless just click on the demand nad supply areas you have analysed and definitely you catch profit

    Given Motha
    53
    Given Motha 2023.03.04 19:20 
     

    Simple, easy to use and accurate

    dagas
    122
    dagas 2022.12.28 16:48 
     

    Great money management and RRR. We will see in Demo Account how it goes

    Chris Morris
    61
    Chris Morris 2022.12.03 01:33 
     

    Great EA that everyone need to use.Keep it up!

    Shu Hao Li
    2231
    Shu Hao Li 2022.11.28 15:44 
     

    Great EA

    RomanG
    56
    RomanG 2022.11.23 19:53 
     

    Really recommended product, punctual and kind assistance, I will stay in touch with this supplier because it is really reliable and serious. highly recommend

    hungnq1992
    1586
    hungnq1992 2022.09.27 14:23 
     

    I am learning how to trade with S&D. EAs help me a lot in placing orders and finding valuable S&D

    Shahed Zare
    59
    Shahed Zare 2022.08.08 17:08 
     

    One of the best Expert advisor I have ever used during 5 years of trading. Keep up the good work bro :)

    James Sabai-Jai
    937
    James Sabai-Jai 2022.07.22 16:28 
     

    ^^

    Kaseka
    142
    Kaseka 2022.06.24 16:49 
     

    I have traded FX more than 15 years and i give this tool a top rating. That said its important to follow the rules and not enter every supply or demand. Works also great in addintion with a couple of other strategies i use. And the best is the trading panel with the functions. Saves a lot of time

    Ralph Holdermann
    749
    Ralph Holdermann 2022.01.05 20:04 
     

    Great EA...one of the best ones you can buy here...if you like supply and demand trading, you will love it...never again spending too much time for calculating lot sizes...just set jour risk and look for your prefered zone and the EA will do the math...the developer is very helpfull in case of any possible questions...awesome customer service...I can recommend a buy to 100%

    dxiong30
    49
    dxiong30 2021.12.20 16:40 
     

    This is one of the smoothest supply demand zone I've ever bought. I also love the trade management on this EA as well as this is very important in my trading and Georgios made is very simple/user friendly to use. He is also very responsive in any questions I had and was very helpful! Highly recommended!

    swarren777
    1053
    swarren777 2021.09.28 21:31 
     

    GREAT TOOL.VERY QAULITY CODING. ACCURATE . TRUE BASING CANDLES. LIQUDITY. MTF IS VERY HELPFUL. WITH MUCH MORE TO COME.

    12
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