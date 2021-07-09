SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO is offering a new way to trade any Financial Instrument you want. It is based on MTF Supply Demand indicator with much more features that are going elevate your trading experience and skyrocket your profits. You have the posibility to place Limit & Market Orders by ONE-CLICK. The EA is going to adjust the Lotsize of any trade automatically and it is going to manage the StopLoss at half or at BreakEven. My intetion was not to create an EA that will place random trades on all Supply and Demand Zones because that would not work.I created this EA to boost manual trading and make it much easier and more pleasant. All you have to do is to scan the charts and choose the zones that you want to trade. Then you can go away from charts and let the EA work for you.





How to Place Trades | How to Manage Trades | Alerts Settings | Adjust Panel Size | Nested Zones Strategy | Freeze Alerts Button |







If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the" Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals.

You will be able to see how i am evaluating setups and how i manage my trades. You can send me a DM and i will give you access to the service.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO is based on a powerful AI, It contains more than 10.000 lines of code and provides all the missing information and tools to make you a trading pro, a successful trader.





EVOLUTIONARY WAY TO PLACE AND MANAGE YOUR TRADES

ONE-CLICK Trading

Automatic Adjustment of Lotsize

Automatic Management of Trades

Control Inputs From User Friendly Trading Panel

Alerts When Price Touches a Zone

Alerts When a New Zone is Created

Alerts When a Nested Zone is Created or Touched



You Can Control Everything From a Trading Panel











What You See On Chart?



The Blue and Red Rectangles are the Supply and Demand Zone of the Current Timeframe. The Dotted Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 1st Timeframe above Current.The Solid Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 2nd Timeframe above Current. Also you have the possibility to see the Supply and Demand zones from 3rd Timeframe above Current. You can change the rectangle's color and the Style/Width of the lines from Indicator's Input Parameters.