Fibonacci Killer Alert MT5

Elevate your trading precision with the Fibonacci Killer Alert MT5, a powerful indicator that harnesses Fibonacci retracement levels to deliver precise entry signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its accuracy in pinpointing trend reversals and continuations, this indicator is a favorite among traders seeking high-probability setups. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying key Fibonacci levels (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) when paired with price action, with many noting a 25-35% improvement in trade timing by acting on timely alerts triggered at new candle formations. Key benefits include pinpoint signal accuracy, customizable Fibonacci levels for tailored strategies, and a lightweight design that empowers scalpers, day traders, and swing traders to seize opportunities without constant chart monitoring.

The Fibonacci Killer Alert MT5 leverages the ZigZag indicator (default settings: Depth 20, Deviation 5, Backstep 3) to identify significant price swings and plots signals when price approaches user-selected Fibonacci levels (default Level 3: 38.2%, ranging from 0% to 423.6%). It generates real-time alerts (pop-ups, push notifications, emails—all enabled by default) as new candles form, ensuring traders are notified instantly of potential reversals or continuations near critical levels like 50% or 61.8%. The indicator’s single buffer (IndicatorBuffer) supports seamless integration with expert advisors, while customizable inputs (ZIGZAG_DEPTH, ZIGZAG_DEVIATION, ZIGZAG_BACKSTEP, and ENUM_Levels) allow precise tuning to match market conditions or trading styles. Its non-repainting, lag-free design operates across all timeframes and symbols, making it ideal for capturing high-probability trades in volatile markets, with a user-friendly interface that simplifies advanced Fibonacci-based strategies.

Also available for MT4: Fibonacci Killer Alert MT4

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Precise Fibonacci Signals: Identifies price proximity to user-selected Fibonacci levels (default 38.2%, adjustable from 0% to 423.6%) using ZigZag (Depth 20, Deviation 5, Backstep 3) for accurate reversal or continuation signals.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Triggers pop-ups, push notifications, and emails (all enabled by default) at new candle formations, ensuring timely notifications of price approaching critical Fibonacci levels.

  • Customizable ZigZag Parameters: Adjust ZIGZAG_DEPTH (20), ZIGZAG_DEVIATION (5), and ZIGZAG_BACKSTEP (3) to fine-tune swing detection for various market conditions or assets.

  • Flexible Fibonacci Levels: Choose from nine predefined levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 161.8%, 261.8%, 423.6%) via ENUM_Levels to align with your trading strategy.

  • Timeframe Versatility: Operates seamlessly across all timeframes (M1 to D1), ideal for scalping, day trading, or swing trading focused on Fibonacci-based setups.

  • EA-Compatible Buffer: Single buffer (IndicatorBuffer) exposes signal data for easy integration into expert advisors, enabling automated trading or backtesting.

  • Lightweight Performance: Non-repainting, lag-free design optimized for MT5 ensures smooth operation on multiple charts or low-resource systems.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive inputs for Fibonacci levels and ZigZag settings, with clear signal outputs, make it accessible for beginners and pros seeking high-probability trades.

The Fibonacci Killer Alert MT5 is an essential tool for traders aiming to master Fibonacci-based strategies, offering precise signal detection, reliable alerts, and seamless integration to enhance trade timing and profitability in dynamic markets.

