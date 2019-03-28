Cointegration Pair Trading Indicator

3.71

Cointegration Pair Trading Indicator

Indicator for statistical and quantitative pair trading strategies. You can perform Long&Short or Long&Long/Short&Short between two different assets.
The indicator performs a series of statistical tests between the assets and shows whether the pair is cointegrated or not.


Suggested Usage Strategies

(a) Verify if that the pair is cointegrated by the ADF test (Augmented Dickey-Fuller Test). 0% means the pair is not cointegrated; 90% 95% 97.5% and 99% means it is cointegrated (the greater the better).
(b) Check if beta is positive or negative and the pair correlation.
If beta is positive check if the correlation is positive (Fisher test always greater than zero, Min > 0%).
If beta is negative check if the correlation is negative (Fisher test always lesser than zero, Max < 0%).

For positive beta and Fisher always greater than zero, Long&Short situation:
When the residual line (blue) reaches the upper band sell the main asset and buy the secondary asset (expecting a reversal to normality).

When the residual line (blue) reaches the bottom band buy the main asset and sell the secondary asset (expecting a reversal to normality).

For negative beta and Fisher always lesser than zero, Long&Long or Short&Short situation:
When the residual line (blue) reaches the upper band sell the main asset and sell the secondary asset (expecting a reversal to normality).

When the residual line (blue) reaches the bottom band buy the main asset and buy the secondary asset (expecting a reversal to normality).

Lot Size Proportion
The lot size proportion is given by beta. To know secondary asset lot size just multiply primary asset lot by beta.
Ex: For beta 0.5 and primary lot = 10 secondary lot size would be 5. 


Parameter list

Second symbol: Second Asset
Timeframe: What timeframe to use in calculations
Candles to calculate: How many candles to run the tests (ADF, Fisher)
Regression: Linear regression type, simple or multiple (with trend)***
Beta candles: How many candles calculate beta variation/beta rotation (yellow line)
Deviation first line: Standard deviations to plot first line
Deviation second line: Standard deviations to plot second line
Save CPU: Recalculate only when closing a candle (and not on any price change)
Play Alarm: Play alarm when residual is beyond first deviation line

Important! AxB cointegration is different than BxA

Its correlation (ratio and Fisher) is the same but not the cointegration (ADF test and the linear regression to calculate normality and residual standard deviations).
So, AxB may not be cointegrated and not recommended for trading but BxA may be cointegrated and triggering a trade.


*** Warning: to calculate a multiple linear regression is a CPU hungry process. This is impossible to change and the code is already optimized to its maximum. If “Beta Candles” is set to 50, 100 multiple linear regressions will be calculated to compared each linear regression individual beta. When calculating, a CPU usage spike is to be expected, especially if using the indicator on multiple pairs. If indicator became too slow, try to reduce beta candles.
































































































Reviews 7
Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2021.10.19 08:14 
 

A very good communication with Lucas allowed me to understand and use his Cointegration Pair trading at best.

Daniel Campos
50
Daniel Campos 2021.03.07 10:03 
 

Indicador sensacional!!! vale a pena

Cassio Bittencourt
405
Cassio Bittencourt 2020.05.31 17:42 
 

Otimo indicador,porem o desenvolvedor poderia ter um melhor contato!

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5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2021.10.19 08:14 
 

A very good communication with Lucas allowed me to understand and use his Cointegration Pair trading at best.

Daniel Campos
50
Daniel Campos 2021.03.07 10:03 
 

Indicador sensacional!!! vale a pena

metatrading
209
metatrading 2021.01.10 15:33 
 

Indicator is good and calculates correctly, but EA is missing. Without trade statistics on backtesting you will experience massive drawdowns at least from time to time.

Zdeno Brontvay
356
Zdeno Brontvay 2020.07.29 08:52 
 

there is no information on how to use the indicator, the author does not communicate.

Cassio Bittencourt
405
Cassio Bittencourt 2020.05.31 17:42 
 

Otimo indicador,porem o desenvolvedor poderia ter um melhor contato!

Gerson Castro
819
Gerson Castro 2020.03.28 13:19 
 

O indicador funciona, porém o suporte do seu criador é ruim, não responde as mensagens.

Somchai Chaimoolwong
138
Somchai Chaimoolwong 2019.09.27 15:07 
 

Good indicator.

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