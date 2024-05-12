Breakout Retest Scan MT5

4.2
  • Indicators
  • Elif Kaya
    Elif Kaya

    Elif Kaya

    4.4 (123)
    Beware :
    I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
    If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
    Contact me for more info.
    24 products 7 comments
  • Version: 2.31
  • Updated: 19 April 2026
  • Activations: 20

- Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) - just for 3 purchases.

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

- Lifetime update free

Related product: Bitcoin Expert

Introduction

The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


Advantage

      - Lifetime update free

      - Non-repaint


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.
Reviews 7
Jeremy Gooden
36
Jeremy Gooden 2025.10.21 19:55 
 

Its beautiful, have a great choice between the break out or the pattern

Hassan
112
Hassan 2025.08.25 13:57 
 

If there was a rating over 5 start I would give it to Elif without any hesitation. My high rating came for 2 main reasons; the quality of the products and the support I am getting. She always answers my question. She always provides full support. I gave a few remarks to enhance the product and she took me seriously and will do the enhancements. I am still testing the product but it already paid back it's amount. Amazing customer service. Amazing products.

19gunwoo
236
19gunwoo 2024.12.04 22:29 
 

good

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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sedatcamurcu
30
sedatcamurcu 2025.10.30 13:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elif Kaya
19925
Reply from developer Elif Kaya 2025.10.30 14:49
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Jeremy Gooden
36
Jeremy Gooden 2025.10.21 19:55 
 

Its beautiful, have a great choice between the break out or the pattern

Elif Kaya
19925
Reply from developer Elif Kaya 2025.10.30 14:49
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Roro
65
Roro 2025.10.17 22:55 
 

I do not recommend this indicator at all

Elif Kaya
19925
Reply from developer Elif Kaya 2026.02.27 09:18
Contact me to more help you. Thank you
Hassan
112
Hassan 2025.08.25 13:57 
 

If there was a rating over 5 start I would give it to Elif without any hesitation. My high rating came for 2 main reasons; the quality of the products and the support I am getting. She always answers my question. She always provides full support. I gave a few remarks to enhance the product and she took me seriously and will do the enhancements. I am still testing the product but it already paid back it's amount. Amazing customer service. Amazing products.

Isiaka Adeleke
27
Isiaka Adeleke 2025.03.21 08:56 
 

Not working for synthetic indices

19gunwoo
236
19gunwoo 2024.12.04 22:29 
 

good

MD
696
MD 2024.10.05 20:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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