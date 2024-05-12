Breakout Retest Scan MT5
- Indicators
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Elif KayaBeware :
I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
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- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 19 April 2026
- Activations: 20
- Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) - just for 3 purchases.
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- Non-repaint
- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
- Lifetime update free
Related product: Bitcoin Expert
Introduction
The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.
Breakout and retest Scanner Indicator
Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.
Advantage
- Lifetime update free
- Non-repaint
Its beautiful, have a great choice between the break out or the pattern