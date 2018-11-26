Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges





Rent Monthly Six Months Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material

x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders" x Rectangle Break Alert Tool x





How to trade with it: http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com

** If you purchase please contact me to setup your : Training Room and complete manual access.





Weis Wave with Alert MT5

This is a Weis Wave indicator which is based on Richard D. Wyckoff theory. It works in all time periods, range bar and tick bar charts and it can be applied to any market.

This indicator is an evolution of Weis Wave because it offers 3 different swing methodologies feature (auto, manual and ATR, six different wave types,the powerful Speed Index and a display panel analyzing x waves back. . Each price wave is moving in a specific direction up or down until it reverses. In order for the indicator wave to reverse in the opposite direction, the price should exceed the number of points (pip*10) set in the parameters. Therefore, the last wave repaints but the theory behind this trading method is forecasting where the market will go by reading the previous waves.

Trading Strategies:

Setup Parameters

Indicator Number: Multiple Indicators can be added on the same chart. Valid values "0 to 9" and "a-z"

Maste Child indicator relationship for parameter sync

Swing Metdod

Show Orders: display or not your orders

Load all Bars: true/false, if false Number of bars back will be loaded

Number of bars back: numbers of bars that the indicator will load

Wave Direction Change difference in Points: Number of points required for t he current wave to reverse and form a new wave

Volumetype= true=Tick Volume, false=Real Volume

Weighted Volume: true/false - Weights volume of different sessions taking into consideration that when London and US are operating at same time have the highest volume of all sessions occurs and adjusts the rest of the sessions. With this parameter it very easy visualize which volumes are significant even on Asian hours or non-significant on London-US hrs.

Net Volume: 0-Disabled, 1-Price Close, 2 Price Median

Wave Type: 0-Regular Volume, 1-Pips, 2-Progressive Volume Rate, 3-Time,4 Emphasized Volume Waves, 5 Inverse Progressive Pip Rate

Speed Index Display and Alert Parameters

SI Display: Show or not speed index on the chart 0-No Display, 1 Speed Index only, 2 Volume and Speed Index, 3 Speed Index and Average Speed Index, 4 Speed Index and Wave speed (Fast or SLow)

Show Plutus Patterns or Not

Alert on Plutus Patterns: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notification

Display Panel of x wave back analyis

SpeedAlert: There are two ways that you can be notified for Extreme Speed Index numbers the Automatic and the Manual, please refer to the manual for explanations.

Alerts :Popup, Sound, Email, Push



Format Wave and Label

ShowLabels: Display or not the wave type the pips and the number of bars of each wave

What to Display:1-Volume,2-Pips, 3-Bars, 4-All, 5-Volume and Pips

ShowWaveLine: Draw the wave line or not on the price chart

Format: LabelShift, Font size, Color Up, Color Dn, wave color, wave width





Format Numbers for better display parameters

Auto Divisor to adjust numbers to your preference.

VolDivBy: Volume divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display

PipDivBy: Pip distance divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display

SI Multiplier : Speed Index Multiplier for better display

Reverse Style: inverts wave style



































