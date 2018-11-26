Weis Wave with Alert MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 11.0
- Updated: 22 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges
|Rent
|Monthly
|Six Months
|Yearly/Lifetime
|Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index
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|Manual
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|Quick Set up Video
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|Blog
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|Lifetime Updates
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|Setup and Training Material
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|Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"
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|Rectangle Break Alert Tool
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How to trade with it: http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com
** If you purchase please contact me to setup your : Training Room and complete manual access.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
This is a Weis Wave indicator which is based on Richard D. Wyckoff theory. It works in all time periods, range bar and tick bar charts and it can be applied to any market.
This indicator is an evolution of Weis Wave because it offers 3 different swing methodologies feature (auto, manual and ATR, six different wave types,the powerful Speed Index and a display panel analyzing x waves back.. Each price wave is moving in a specific direction up or down until it reverses. In order for the indicator wave to reverse in the opposite direction, the price should exceed the number of points (pip*10) set in the parameters. Therefore, the last wave repaints but the theory behind this trading method is forecasting where the market will go by reading the previous waves.
Trading Strategies: www.tradethevolumewaves.com Setup Parameters
- Indicator Number: Multiple Indicators can be added on the same chart. Valid values "0 to 9" and "a-z"
- Maste Child indicator relationship for parameter sync
- Swing Metdod
- Show Orders: display or not your orders
- Load all Bars: true/false, if false Number of bars back will be loaded
- Number of bars back: numbers of bars that the indicator will load
- Wave Direction Change difference in Points: Number of points required for the current wave to reverse and form a new wave
- Volumetype= true=Tick Volume, false=Real Volume
- Weighted Volume: true/false - Weights volume of different sessions taking into consideration that when London and US are operating at same time have the highest volume of all sessions occurs and adjusts the rest of the sessions. With this parameter it very easy visualize which volumes are significant even on Asian hours or non-significant on London-US hrs.
- Net Volume: 0-Disabled, 1-Price Close, 2 Price Median
- Wave Type: 0-Regular Volume, 1-Pips, 2-Progressive Volume Rate, 3-Time,4 Emphasized Volume Waves, 5 Inverse Progressive Pip Rate
- SI Display: Show or not speed index on the chart 0-No Display, 1 Speed Index only, 2 Volume and Speed Index, 3 Speed Index and Average Speed Index, 4 Speed Index and Wave speed (Fast or SLow)
- Show Plutus Patterns or Not
- Alert on Plutus Patterns: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notification
- Display Panel of x wave back analyis
- SpeedAlert: There are two ways that you can be notified for Extreme Speed Index numbers the Automatic and the Manual, please refer to the manual for explanations.
- Alerts :Popup, Sound, Email, Push
- ShowLabels: Display or not the wave type the pips and the number of bars of each wave
- What to Display:1-Volume,2-Pips, 3-Bars, 4-All, 5-Volume and Pips
- ShowWaveLine: Draw the wave line or not on the price chart
- Format: LabelShift, Font size, Color Up, Color Dn, wave color, wave width
- Auto Divisor to adjust numbers to your preference.
- VolDivBy: Volume divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
- PipDivBy: Pip distance divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
- SI Multiplier: Speed Index Multiplier for better display
- Reverse Style: inverts wave style
I would like to sincerely thank you for sharing your experience and putting together the Weis Wave with the Speedy Index Indicator. Combining the Wyckoff Method, David Weis’s Wave Theory, and Forex into one practical approach has been a breakthrough for me. To me, this is not just another “indicator” – it’s a way to truly read the charts for yourself, without relying on the usual signals like moving average crossovers or candle patterns. For years, I searched for a logical process and a common denominator in trading. I spent thousands of dollars on books, platforms, data feeds, and systems, and honestly, I was close to giving up – thinking maybe I just wasn’t smart enough to figure this out. But after applying the Trade The Volume Wave Method for just three months, I’ve seen more consistent results than ever before. Most importantly, I now have confidence in what I’m learning and why it works. Even when I make mistakes, I can clearly understand the “why” behind them, which helps me improve instead of repeating them. On top of that, your generosity in offering a two-hour training session to help us get started, as well as the supportive Discord community where we can share and discuss trades, shows how much you care about helping retail traders like me. Thank you, Panagiotis (Takis), for giving us peace of mind, hope, and a method that finally makes sense.