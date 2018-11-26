Weis Wave with Alert MT5

4.94

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Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index
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Manual 
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Quick Set up Video
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Blog
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Lifetime Updates
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Setup and Training Material
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Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x
Rectangle Break Alert Tool     
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How to trade with it:   http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com 

** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access. 



Weis Wave with Alert MT5

This is a Weis Wave indicator which is based on Richard D. Wyckoff theory. It works in all time periods, range bar and tick bar charts and it can be applied to any market.

This indicator is an evolution of Weis Wave because it offers 3 different swing methodologies feature (auto, manual and ATR, six different wave types,the powerful Speed Index and a display panel analyzing x waves back..  Each price wave is moving in a specific direction up or down until it reverses. In order for the indicator wave to reverse in the opposite direction, the price should exceed the number of points (pip*10) set in the parameters. Therefore, the last wave repaints but the theory behind this trading method is forecasting where the market will go by reading  the previous waves.


Trading Strategies: www.tradethevolumewaves.com Setup Parameters
  • Indicator Number: Multiple Indicators can be added on the same chart. Valid values "0 to 9" and "a-z"
  • Maste Child indicator relationship for parameter sync
  • Swing Metdod
  • Show Orders: display or not your orders
  • Load all Bars: true/false, if false Number of bars back will be loaded
  • Number of bars back: numbers of bars that the indicator will load
  • Wave Direction Change difference in Points: Number of points required for the current wave to reverse and form a new wave
  • Volumetype= true=Tick Volume, false=Real Volume
  • Weighted Volume: true/false - Weights volume of  different sessions taking into consideration that when London and US are operating at same time have the highest volume of all sessions occurs and adjusts the rest of the sessions. With this parameter it very easy visualize which volumes are significant even on Asian hours or non-significant on London-US hrs.
  • Net Volume: 0-Disabled, 1-Price Close, 2 Price Median
  • Wave Type: 0-Regular Volume, 1-Pips, 2-Progressive Volume Rate, 3-Time,4 Emphasized Volume Waves, 5 Inverse Progressive Pip Rate
Speed Index Display and Alert Parameters
  • SI Display: Show or not speed index on the chart 0-No Display, 1 Speed Index only, 2 Volume and Speed Index, 3 Speed Index and Average Speed Index, 4 Speed Index and Wave speed (Fast or SLow)
  • Show Plutus Patterns or Not
  • Alert on Plutus Patterns: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notification
  • Display Panel of x wave back analyis
  • SpeedAlert: There are two ways that you can be notified for Extreme Speed Index numbers the Automatic and the Manual, please refer to the manual for explanations.
    • Alerts :Popup, Sound, Email, Push

Format Wave and Label
  • ShowLabels: Display or not the wave type the pips and the number of bars of each wave
  • What to Display:1-Volume,2-Pips, 3-Bars, 4-All, 5-Volume and Pips
  • ShowWaveLine: Draw the wave line or not on the price chart
  • Format: LabelShift, Font size, Color Up, Color Dn, wave color, wave width

Format Numbers for better display parameters
  • Auto Divisor to adjust numbers to your preference.
  • VolDivBy: Volume divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
  • PipDivBy: Pip distance  divider in order to avoid big numbers on the display
  • SI Multiplier: Speed Index Multiplier for better display
  • Reverse Style: inverts wave style










Reviews 17
Elgoc Tech
42
Elgoc Tech 2025.10.02 19:37 
 

I would like to sincerely thank you for sharing your experience and putting together the Weis Wave with the Speedy Index Indicator. Combining the Wyckoff Method, David Weis’s Wave Theory, and Forex into one practical approach has been a breakthrough for me. To me, this is not just another “indicator” – it’s a way to truly read the charts for yourself, without relying on the usual signals like moving average crossovers or candle patterns. For years, I searched for a logical process and a common denominator in trading. I spent thousands of dollars on books, platforms, data feeds, and systems, and honestly, I was close to giving up – thinking maybe I just wasn’t smart enough to figure this out. But after applying the Trade The Volume Wave Method for just three months, I’ve seen more consistent results than ever before. Most importantly, I now have confidence in what I’m learning and why it works. Even when I make mistakes, I can clearly understand the “why” behind them, which helps me improve instead of repeating them. On top of that, your generosity in offering a two-hour training session to help us get started, as well as the supportive Discord community where we can share and discuss trades, shows how much you care about helping retail traders like me. Thank you, Panagiotis (Takis), for giving us peace of mind, hope, and a method that finally makes sense.

Mr_Corazon
74
Mr_Corazon 2024.03.10 09:28 
 

I read a book by David Weis and watched a video of his, from there I found this product which has been developed by Takis. He is passionate about what he has created and he is generous with his offering of expertise and more importantly he is generous with his time. It looks very complicated but its quite simple in essence and time spent with the creator and programmer himself was a pleasure. Thank you for everything so far Takis. And here is to a plentiful 2024

TruthMV
49
TruthMV 2023.06.03 00:23 
 

I just want to say thank for sharing your experience in putting together the "Weis Wave with Speedy Index Indicator". Using the Wyckoff Method, David Weis's Wave theory with Forex all in one. I would say it's not really a indicator, it's a way to read the charts for your self and not dependent on a line crosses this line or candle crossed a MA. I've been searching for many years trying to find some sort of logical process and common denominator in trading, I've spent thousands on all sort of esoteric books, platforms, data feeds etc. and was almost ready to quit, thinking I'm not smart enough to figure all this out. I've been applying the, "Trade The Volume Wave Method" for only three months, but I've had more consistent results and the confidence in what I'm learning will work. Even though I've made mistakes, now I know why and learn from them. Also, thanks for offering a two hour training session for free, for now, to get me up and running and the Discord Channel where we can discuss potential trades. Thank you Panagiotis (Takis) for giving all of us retail traders peace of mind and hope. Mark USA

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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?   THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES   Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.   My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2.  Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities,
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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This is an indicator to control the Parameters of Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor -It does not work as stand alone, it works as a remote control of Range Volume Hybrid Generator and must be applied on the custom chart generated by the EA. To get Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165557 Parameters that can be adjusted: Trading Style as well as manual setting of Range, Volume and start Date of data collection. What's the video for 
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Wave Anatomy Visit:   http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Elgoc Tech
42
Elgoc Tech 2025.10.02 19:37 
 

I would like to sincerely thank you for sharing your experience and putting together the Weis Wave with the Speedy Index Indicator. Combining the Wyckoff Method, David Weis’s Wave Theory, and Forex into one practical approach has been a breakthrough for me. To me, this is not just another “indicator” – it’s a way to truly read the charts for yourself, without relying on the usual signals like moving average crossovers or candle patterns. For years, I searched for a logical process and a common denominator in trading. I spent thousands of dollars on books, platforms, data feeds, and systems, and honestly, I was close to giving up – thinking maybe I just wasn’t smart enough to figure this out. But after applying the Trade The Volume Wave Method for just three months, I’ve seen more consistent results than ever before. Most importantly, I now have confidence in what I’m learning and why it works. Even when I make mistakes, I can clearly understand the “why” behind them, which helps me improve instead of repeating them. On top of that, your generosity in offering a two-hour training session to help us get started, as well as the supportive Discord community where we can share and discuss trades, shows how much you care about helping retail traders like me. Thank you, Panagiotis (Takis), for giving us peace of mind, hope, and a method that finally makes sense.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2025.10.02 19:49
Thank you for kind words!
Mr_Corazon
74
Mr_Corazon 2024.03.10 09:28 
 

I read a book by David Weis and watched a video of his, from there I found this product which has been developed by Takis. He is passionate about what he has created and he is generous with his offering of expertise and more importantly he is generous with his time. It looks very complicated but its quite simple in essence and time spent with the creator and programmer himself was a pleasure. Thank you for everything so far Takis. And here is to a plentiful 2024

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2024.03.10 09:39
Thank you for your honest review and kind words.
TruthMV
49
TruthMV 2023.06.03 00:23 
 

I just want to say thank for sharing your experience in putting together the "Weis Wave with Speedy Index Indicator". Using the Wyckoff Method, David Weis's Wave theory with Forex all in one. I would say it's not really a indicator, it's a way to read the charts for your self and not dependent on a line crosses this line or candle crossed a MA. I've been searching for many years trying to find some sort of logical process and common denominator in trading, I've spent thousands on all sort of esoteric books, platforms, data feeds etc. and was almost ready to quit, thinking I'm not smart enough to figure all this out. I've been applying the, "Trade The Volume Wave Method" for only three months, but I've had more consistent results and the confidence in what I'm learning will work. Even though I've made mistakes, now I know why and learn from them. Also, thanks for offering a two hour training session for free, for now, to get me up and running and the Discord Channel where we can discuss potential trades. Thank you Panagiotis (Takis) for giving all of us retail traders peace of mind and hope. Mark USA

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2023.06.03 06:12
Thank you for your kind words Mark.
mistaeff
159
mistaeff 2023.01.05 22:15 
 

Throughout my time using the MQL5 platform, I have never come across anyone who is more devoted to the success of their customers. The developer is a great guy, he spends hours sharing his knowledge and is a successful professional trader in his own right. He has developed a personal trading system, along with a pretty unique indicator that will enable you to consistently profit in the forex markets. I would highly recommend this product, whether you are starting a brand new strategy or even adding additional verifications to an existing strategy.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2023.01.05 22:18
Thank you for your honest review!
Mark Renier
33
Mark Renier 2022.11.27 07:57 
 

I wanted to have Weis wave indicator in my charts and I decided for this indicator because additional features that it offers. Actually I changed the platform just to get Weis wave indicator and I decided for MT5. MT5 has its flaws, so I would rather recommend others to choose MT4 if they have to made the same decision. Support for this indicator is exelent. Takis is always available for help and he is answering any questions. And personal private teaching from Takis is also very valuable. Beside that you get access to private discord group where trade opportunites are shared and also other discussions regarding Weis wave. I would like to thank Takis for his help and support.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.11.27 09:54
Thank you Mark.
baszim
240
baszim 2022.06.21 17:22 
 

For me this was a Ahaa moment. The indicator helped me understand Wyckoff methodology in a better way. It provides you most of the times a early warning signal when analysing trading ranges on 1hr timeframe. The plutus signals are kickoff from phase D, the jump across the creek or the fall through the ice. Accompanied with the two hours teaching of Takis, his rectangle warning tool and the Discord group, you have another set of tools that gives you a better reward percentage in you trading. Make no mistake, this isn't a set and forget indicator with a signal! You have to read the background of the chart yourself and validate the signals and or tune the indicator sensitivity. This must be done for each currency pair. That takes practice and patients and time. Thanks for the tools Takis and the ongoing support and sharing on Discord!

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.06.21 17:58
Thank you for your review Bas. It is worth noting what you mentioned about this not being a signal indicator, if it was that easy I would have created a robot trading but markets change and you need to be able to read them and adjust accordingly. This is a tool that will help read the market and understand Wyckoff better as you already mentioned. Thanks again for the review!
Sh_Mikhail
236
Sh_Mikhail 2022.01.31 08:21 
 

Very pleased with the purchase. The two hours training with Takis are extremely valuable, and it does not stop at that. He is using a community App to share a lot of tips and to explain the rational behind some of the trades he takes. That means we are getting continuous education to improve our skills using the indicator. He also shares signals with us which he does not have to do. Highly recommended if you are serious about improving your manual trading. Thanks a lot Takis for all your efforts. Highly appreciated

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.01.31 08:25
Thank you for your kind words! Trying my best to educate retail traders because I have been there and know how it is. Thanks again.
Leguar
65
Leguar 2022.01.07 11:43 
 

The indicator is just the tip of the iceberg. The real value is the education you get for the price of the indicator. I highly recommend it and thank you!

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.01.07 13:45
Thank you Leguar. Exactly as you mention, the real value is the education behind it and it is worth much more than the indicator. Furthermore, I think it is worthwhile to mention that I am trading with the indicator myself, not just selling it. Thanks again.
Sumit Dubey
1776
Sumit Dubey 2021.12.13 05:09 
 

Excellent indicator and support. Best part is , knowledge to apply indicator and understand market move is free with indicator. Must say , price for education not indicator. Thanks a lot Mr. Panagiotis !

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.12.13 07:22
Thank you Sumit, I hope you make lots of pips with it.
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.10.14 20:30 
 

Excellent indicator and customer support. This tool really gives you an edge. Totally recommend it.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.10.14 20:45
Thank you Andre!
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2898
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2021.09.13 05:43 
 

This is the price for education not only indicator.This indicator open new world for me.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.09.13 06:54
Thank you Rutt!
adonis4ex
6375
adonis4ex 2021.07.29 11:49 
 

what can i say but, just an amazing product put forward by an aamazing guy. Panagiotis is so personable and really is looking to help you out as much as you are willnig to ask for help and work with him. i told him i wanted to learn everything i could and he is enthusiastic about teaching, im a former high level athlete and i call him my coach now, with his help and the help of this indicator i will master the foreign exchange market... just to bne clear i already am afull time trader and make my living doing it but i am never one to think i know everything adn i knew i wanted to take my trading to the next level, well this is definitely the next level. thank you my friend i lookk forward to us working together and making lots of money and happiness. anyone that is already doing well trading but kind of is still loking for that ultimate method or for that deper knowledge, this is the place

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2021.07.29 12:21
Thank you for your kind words Adonis4ex
satish vangipuram
33
satish vangipuram 2020.12.26 17:06 
 

this product and the methods taught by takis are geared towards practical trading purposes. there are not a lot of products out there about which this can be said. the personal mentoring and help by takis is high quality. he will work with you to develop a trading strategy. no bullshit. well worth the money.

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.06.23 00:13 
 

If there was a way I could give someone 100 stars , then this would be it !!!!! I have never had anyone like Panagiotis during all my time in the field of trading He literally held my hand and went through all the steps of how to use his fabulous indicators He is a true gentleman..God Bless

malmegrin
69
malmegrin 2019.12.04 18:27 
 

The Best Weis Wave indicator available!!!! Blazing fast and full of features. And the tech support is Awesome!!!!!! Thx a lot for the Work Mr. Panagiotis.

Eduardo Silva Vian
328
Eduardo Silva Vian 2019.11.30 05:00 
 

Excelente indicador. De todos weis wave, sem dúvida esse é o melhor. O speed index é muito efetivo para antecipar grandes movimentos, sem dúvida, o melhor indicador para rastrear o "smart money". Recomento. Um investimento que você não vai se arrepender.

Excellent indicator. Of all weis wave, no doubt this is the best. Speed index is very effective for anticipating large movements, arguably the best indicator for tracking smart money. I recommend it. An investment you will not regret.

Globex43
213
Globex43 2019.09.11 13:45 
 

Excellent!

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