MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
- Experts
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Sergey DeminI have been studying Forex since 2006.
I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.
But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 1 May 2025
- Activations: 15
- Why is testing so slow?
Answer:
- The EA does not give daily profit. There are two reasons: according to statistics, the EA opens one deal every other day. The probability of profit is approximately 50%. The EA statistically guarantees profit once every four days. But even this fact does not guarantee the overall profit in the future!
mmMaxLots = 50
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
Attention: