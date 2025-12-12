Breakeven to Multiple Positions

This expert advisor (EA) is designed to simplify trade management, offering multiple practical buttons for more efficient position management. It's particularly suitable for traders with multiple entry points and those who need to quickly manage orders. The EA's clear interface and intuitive controls make batch operations easy without complex setup, reducing errors caused by manual intervention.





Key features include:





One-click setting of a 5-point breakeven point, ideal for quickly locking in risk in short-term trades;





One-click setting of a 10-point breakeven point, ideal for intraday swing trading;





One-click setting of a 1000-point breakeven point, ideal for high-volatility markets like BTC/USD;





Automatically setting take-profits to the breakeven point of all open positions, with an optional 2-pip spread, for achieving small, stable profits;





One-click closing of all open positions allows traders to quickly liquidate positions in the event of market fluctuations, enhancing capital security.





This EA is particularly suitable for the forex, gold, and cryptocurrency markets and supports batch operations on the MT5 platform. Whether you're a novice or experienced trader, it can improve trading efficiency and save significant time. Its lightweight design doesn't take up too many resources, and its smooth and stable operation makes it an ideal tool for managing multiple orders and conducting high-frequency operations.