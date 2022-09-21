Yamashita

This Ea uses breakout strategy.


The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed.


Backtest and forward test for you to see the result.



FEATURES:

    

    -Using BreakoutStrategy

    -Operation is Automated

    -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.

    -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging

    -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)

    -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD

    -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account like ECN is recommended. 



PROPERTIES:


Lots


Lot - Lot is the static lotSize that will be used for every order if isCompounding is not enabled.



Compounding


IsCompounding -if true, enables the compounding (named as "MoneyManagement" on other EAs)


Risk - is the percentage you are willing to risk base on your capital (AccountBalance). This will dynamically adjust you lotSize.



Orders


Slippage (pip) - represents the maximum difference in pips for the order to go through. A value of 1 means 1pip;


Spread (point) - the allowed distance between ask and bid. if spread is more than what it is set then buy and sell cant be executed; A value of 30 means 30 points;


TakeProfit (point) - a distance where we close order with profit; A value of 100 means 100 points;


PointStep (point) - a minimum distance between each order; A value of 200 means 200 points distance between each order;


IsBuyEnabled - if true, enables placeing buyStop order, else disables buyStop order to be placed.


IsSellEnabled - if true, enables placing sellStop order, else disables sellStop order to be placed.



Trailing


IsTrailing - if true, enables trailing on every order.


TrailingDistance - the distance of new stopLoss on the Bid or Ask. A value of 2 means 2points.


TrailingStep - the minimum distance for every step of new stopLoss.A value of 1 means 1point.



BreakOutStrategy


TimeFrame - the period where we base our inputs for our formula and/or algorithm.


ZigZag - this is the indicator for support and resistance. (depth, deviation, backstep)


Trigger - the index of data gathered to trigger buyStop and sellStop


Allowance - the distance between resistance to buyStop or support to sellStop



CleanUp


OrderDeleteDay - the day where we delete all pending orders.


OrderDeleteTime - the exact time where we delete all pending orders.


