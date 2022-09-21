This Ea uses breakout strategy.





The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed.





Backtest and forward test for you to see the result.









FEATURES:

-Using BreakoutStrategy

-Operation is Automated

-Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.

-No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging

-100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)

-CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD

-Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account like ECN is recommended.









PROPERTIES:





Lots





Lot - Lot is the static lotSize that will be used for every order if isCompounding is not enabled.









Compounding





IsCompounding -if true, enables the compounding (named as "MoneyManagement" on other EAs)





Risk - is the percentage you are willing to risk base on your capital (AccountBalance). This will dynamically adjust you lotSize.









Orders





Slippage (pip) - represents the maximum difference in pips for the order to go through. A value of 1 means 1pip;





Spread (point) - the allowed distance between ask and bid. if spread is more than what it is set then buy and sell cant be executed; A value of 30 means 30 points;





TakeProfit (point) - a distance where we close order with profit; A value of 100 means 100 points;





PointStep (point) - a minimum distance between each order; A value of 200 means 200 points distance between each order;





IsBuyEnabled - if true, enables placeing buyStop order, else disables buyStop order to be placed.





IsSellEnabled - if true, enables placing sellStop order, else disables sellStop order to be placed.









Trailing





IsTrailing - if true, enables trailing on every order.





TrailingDistance - the distance of new stopLoss on the Bid or Ask. A value of 2 means 2points.





TrailingStep - the minimum distance for every step of new stopLoss.A value of 1 means 1point.









BreakOutStrategy





TimeFrame - the period where we base our inputs for our formula and/or algorithm.





ZigZag - this is the indicator for support and resistance. (depth, deviation, backstep)





Trigger - the index of data gathered to trigger buyStop and sellStop





Allowance - the distance between resistance to buyStop or support to sellStop









CleanUp





OrderDeleteDay - the day where we delete all pending orders.





OrderDeleteTime - the exact time where we delete all pending orders.



