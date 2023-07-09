Power Trade Indicator Plus

Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably. 
The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.


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Joel Malebana
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT4 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.
Power Trade Indicator
Joel Malebana
Indicators
Introducing the POWER TRADE indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  POWERFUL Entry signals with Profit Taking and rebound zones. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.
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