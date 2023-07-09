Power Trade Indicator Plus
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.
The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator, the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels, with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.