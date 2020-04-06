Tokyo Nights

                    TOKYO NIGHTS EA v2.68 — COMMERCIAL GRADE
              Multi-Strategy Asian Session Hunter for JPY Pairs
                      Victorious Creations Labs by Victor Hamilton
 PRICE: $47.99

 FREE PDF MANUAL AVAILABLE — Message me before or after purchase to receive 
   the comprehensive 17-page user manual with strategy diagrams and setup guides.

                              WHY TOKYO NIGHTS?
While most traders sleep, Tokyo Nights EA works the Asian session — the most 
overlooked and profitable window in forex trading. Lower volatility, predictable 
patterns, and institutional stop hunts create consistent opportunities that 
this EA exploits with 6 professional strategies.

 Trades automatically during Asian hours (23:00 - 08:00 GMT)
 Scans 4 major JPY pairs simultaneously
 Professional-grade risk management built-in
 Account protection prevents catastrophic losses
 Works with any MT5 broker


                            6 TRADING STRATEGIES
STRATEGY 1: GAP TRADING
Exploits price gaps that form between sessions. NOT limited to Monday morning 
gaps — triggers on ANY gap at session open including daily gaps, news-driven 
gaps, and holiday gaps. Studies show 70-80% of gaps fill within the session.

• Minimum gap size configurable (default: 5 pips)
• Trades the fade back to previous close
STRATEGY 2: LIQUIDITY SWEEP
Catches institutional "stop hunts" during low-liquidity hours. When price 
sweeps beyond recent highs/lows to trigger clustered stop losses, then 
reverses — we enter in the direction of the reversal.

• Scans last 20 bars for key levels
• Confirms sweep with 3+ pip penetration
STRATEGY 3: FAKE BREAKOUT
Fades extended moves in the first hour of the session. When price moves 10+ 
pips from session open within 60 minutes, Asian session volatility typically 
cannot sustain the move — we trade the reversal.

• First hour monitoring window
• Configurable breakout threshold
STRATEGY 4: PREVIOUS DAY RANGE
Trades rejections at yesterday's high and low. These levels are watched 
globally and during Asian hours, price lacks momentum to break through 
cleanly — creating reliable rejection trades.

• Automatic daily level calculation
• Configurable rejection zone (default: 5 pips)
STRATEGY 5: CORRELATION DIVERGENCE
JPY pairs are highly correlated. When USDJPY makes a move but EURJPY, GBPJPY, 
or AUDJPY lags behind, we trade the lagging pair expecting catch-up.

• Real correlation coefficient calculation
• 15-minute caching for performance
• Minimum correlation strength filter (default: 0.7)
STRATEGY 6: DEAD ZONE REVERSAL
The "Dead Zone" (03:00-04:00 GMT) has the lowest liquidity of the day. Moves 
during this window are unsustained drifts. We capture price at start, then 
fade any 8+ pip move when liquidity returns.

• Configurable dead zone hours
• Minimum move threshold
                           RISK MANAGEMENT
POSITION SIZING
• Fixed lot size OR percentage-based risk (recommended)
• Auto-calculates lot size based on stop loss and account equity
• Proper pip value calculation for all broker types

TRADE CONTROLS
• Configurable Take Profit (default: 12 pips)
• Configurable Stop Loss (default: 18 pips)
• Optional Trailing Stop with step function
• Maximum spread filter — skips trades when spreads widen
• 30-second minimum spacing between trades

ACCOUNT PROTECTION (Professional Grade)
• Daily Loss Limit — stops ALL trading if daily loss exceeds threshold
• Maximum Drawdown Protection — rolling equity protection from peak
• Max Concurrent Trades — limits open positions across all pairs
• Auto-adjusts stops to meet broker minimums


                        RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
ACCOUNT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS
  Account Size      │ Risk %  │ Max Daily Loss │ Rating
  ──────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────┼─────────────────
  $500 - $1,000     │ 0.5%    │ 2%             │  Micro accounts
  $1,000 - $3,000   │ 1%      │ 3%             │  Starter
  $3,000 - $10,000  │ 1%      │ 3%             │  RECOMMENDED
  $10,000 - $50,000 │ 1-2%    │ 3-5%           │  Optimal
  $50,000+          │ 0.5-1%  │ 2-3%           │  Professional

CONSERVATIVE SETUP (Recommended for beginners)
• Risk Percent: 1%
• Max Trades Per Session: 2
• Daily Loss Limit: 3%
• Max Drawdown: 10%
• Enable all 6 strategies

MODERATE SETUP
• Risk Percent: 1.5%
• Max Trades Per Session: 3
• Daily Loss Limit: 4%
• Max Drawdown: 15%

AGGRESSIVE SETUP (Experienced traders only)
• Risk Percent: 2%
• Max Trades Per Session: 4
• Daily Loss Limit: 5%
• Max Drawdown: 20%


                          BROKER REQUIREMENTS
 Any MT5 broker with JPY pairs
 ECN/STP broker recommended for tight spreads
 Spreads under 2 pips on USDJPY preferred
 Hedging account not required
 No minimum leverage requirement

BROKER TIME OFFSET
Set your Broker Time Offset Hours parameter correctly:
• GMT+0 server = 0
• GMT+1 server = +1
• GMT+2 server = +2
• GMT+3 server = +3
• EST server = -5


                            PAIRS TRADED
• USD/JPY — Primary pair, highest liquidity, tightest spreads
• EUR/JPY — Strong correlation, excellent for divergence trades
• GBP/JPY — Higher volatility, larger pip movements
• AUD/JPY — Risk sentiment barometer, often leads moves

Auto-detection finds your broker's symbol format automatically (handles 
suffixes like .pro, m, .ecn, etc.)


                          INSTALLATION
1. Purchase and download from MQL5 Market
2. Attach to any JPY pair chart (USDJPY recommended, M15 timeframe)
3. Configure risk settings to match your account size
4. Set your broker's time offset from GMT
5. Enable Auto Trading in MT5
6. EA trades automatically during Asian session hours

That's it — the EA handles everything else.


                           PRO TIPS
 Start conservative — 1% risk, 2 trades per session maximum

 Avoid BOJ announcement days — pause the EA during major Japan news

 Demo test first — run for 2+ weeks on demo before going live

 Monitor weekly — check performance every 7 days, not every trade

 Keep account protection ON — never disable daily loss limits

Backtesting Note: Due to MT5 limitations, multi-pair EAs cannot be perfectly backtested. The results shown are from USDJPY primary testing. For best evaluation, run on a demo account for 2-4 weeks to see true multi-pair performance.


                         WHAT'S INCLUDED
 Tokyo Nights EA v2.68 (compiled, protected)
 All 6 strategies included
 Lifetime updates
 MQL5 Market support

 FREE PDF MANUAL — 17 pages with:
   • Complete strategy explanations with diagrams
   • Visual examples of each setup
   • Account size recommendations
   • Optimization guide
   • Troubleshooting FAQ
   • Best practices from professional traders
   
   Message me to request your copy (before or after purchase)


                         VERSION HISTORY
v2.68 (Current)
• Enhanced correlation strategy with proper coefficient calculation
• Added 15-minute correlation caching for performance
• Fixed pip calculation for 2/4 digit brokers
• Added account protection features (daily loss, max drawdown)
• Improved dead zone timing logic
• Added trailing stop functionality
• Better symbol auto-detection


                           SUPPORT
Questions? Issues? Feature requests?

 Message me through MQL5 Market


         TOKYO NIGHTS EA — Trade While the World Sleeps 

              Victorious Creations Labs by Victor Hamilton

DISCLAIMER: Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable 
for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always 
trade with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not responsible for 
any trading losses incurred while using this software.

