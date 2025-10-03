Copy Cat Modules

Copy Cat Module is a companion utility for Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 and MT4. It works on the Slave terminal and broadcasts every trade event to Telegram and/or MetaTrader mobile push notifications. With message templates and language files, you can customize alerts for personal use, team sharing, or signal broadcasting.



A new feature has been added into Copy Cat Modules, this features provide trade and account statistic.











Use it to provide signals of your manual trades, EA trades, or copier trades to Telegram group members and channel subscribers, or simply receive private alerts on your MetaTrader mobile app.

Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139089

Copy Cat More MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088

Special Features

Signal Broadcasting – Share trades in Telegram groups/channels or send push alerts to MetaTrader mobile.

– Share trades in Telegram groups/channels or send push alerts to MetaTrader mobile. Dual Channels – Works with both Telegram and MT4/MT5 push notifications.

– Works with both Telegram and MT4/MT5 push notifications. Multiple Templates – Supports up to 10 templates (5 for MT5 with emoji support, 5 for MT4 without).

– Supports up to 10 templates (5 for MT5 with emoji support, 5 for MT4 without). Multi-Language – Built-in English and Chinese; extendable with additional language files.

– Built-in English and Chinese; extendable with additional language files. Customizable Messages – Use tokens such as {Symbol}, {TypeStr}, {Volume}, {Price}, {SL}, {TP}, {Magic}, {Ticket}.

– Use tokens such as {Symbol}, {TypeStr}, {Volume}, {Price}, {SL}, {TP}, {Magic}, {Ticket}. Reliable Delivery – MaxDelay filter for stale trades, retry/backoff for Telegram, file truncation after sending.

– MaxDelay filter for stale trades, retry/backoff for Telegram, file truncation after sending. Emoji Support (MT5) – MT5 version supports emojis and Unicode in Telegram messages.





Installation Instructions

Unzip the downloaded package on your computer. Open MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) → File → Open Data Folder. Copy files into the correct folders: CopyCatNotificationModule.ex4 → MQL4/Experts

→ MQL4/Experts CopyCatNotificationModule.ex5 → MQL5/Experts

→ MQL5/Experts Formats (Format1.txt … Format10.txt) → Common\Files\CopyCat\NC\Formats

(Format1.txt … Format10.txt) → Common\Files\CopyCat\NC\Formats Languages (en.txt, ezh.txt …) → Common\Files\CopyCat\NC\Languages Format1.txt, Format3.txt, Format5.txt, Format7.txt and Format9.txt are for MT5. And Format2.txt, Format4.txt, Format6.txt, Format8.txt and Format10.txt are for MT4. If the CopyCat\NC, CopyCat\NC\Formats or CopyCat\NC\Languages folders do not exist, create them manually. Restart MetaTrader and attach CopyCatNotificationModule.ex? from Navigator → Experts to the Slave chart.













Setup MetaTrader Mobile Push Notification

Install the official MT4/MT5 app on your phone. On the mobile app → Settings → Messages. Copy your MetaQuotes ID (unique code). On your desktop terminal: Tools → Options → Notifications. Check Enable Push Notifications and enter your MetaQuotes ID. Click Test to confirm it arrives on your phone. In EA inputs set: UseMetaQuotesPush = true

NotificationSendType = Success / Failure / All

Setup Telegram Messaging

1) Telegram Inputs

BotToken – Token from @BotFather (e.g. 1234567890:AAHxxxxxxxx ).

– Token from @BotFather (e.g. 1234567890:AAHxxxxxxxx ). ChatTarget – numeric ID or @publicname (user, group, or channel).

– numeric ID or @publicname (user, group, or channel). TelegramTimeoutMs – WebRequest timeout (default 2000 ms).

– WebRequest timeout (default 2000 ms). Telegram_SendRetries – Retries per message (default 3).

– Retries per message (default 3). Telegram_RetryBackoff – Delay between retries in ms (default 1200, exponential backoff).

– Delay between retries in ms (default 1200, exponential backoff). TelegramSelfTestOnInit – Send a “hello” test on attach ( false by default).

2) Telegram Prerequisites

Create a bot via @BotFather → copy BotToken.

In MetaTrader: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest → add https://api.telegram.org .

→ add https://api.telegram.org . Groups: add the bot as a member with posting rights.

Channels: add the bot as an Admin with “Post Messages”.

3) How to Get ChatTarget ID

User : use @userinfobot or @get_id_bot → positive ID.

: use @userinfobot or @get_id_bot → positive ID. Group : add bot and use ID bot or forward message → negative ID.

: add bot and use ID bot or forward message → negative ID. Channel : add bot as Admin → forward post to ID bot → -100xxxxxxxxxx.

: add bot as Admin → forward post to ID bot → -100xxxxxxxxxx. Public names: just use @username (auto-resolved).

4) Examples

User: 123456789

Private Group: -123456789

Channel: -1002885355218

Public Group: @mypublicgroup

Public Channel: @mychannel

5) Checklist

Whitelist https://api.telegram.org in WebRequest.

Set BotToken + ChatTarget.

Groups: bot must be a member.

Channels: bot must be Admin.

6) Testing

Set TelegramSelfTestOnInit = true → attach EA → should send “hello”.

Check Experts log for WebRequest/API errors.

7) Notes & Tips

@publicname auto-resolves to numeric via API.

For private groups/channels, use numeric ID methods.

Channels require Admin rights.

Group privacy mode is not required for sending.

EA Inputs / Settings

Common

SlaveID – Identifier of the Slave EA (default CopyCat ).

– Identifier of the Slave EA (default CopyCat ). Notification – Enable/disable notifications (default true ).

– Enable/disable notifications (default true ). MaxDelay – Discard old signals after X seconds (default 120 ).

– Discard old signals after X seconds (default 120 ). FormatFile – Select message format template (odd = MT5, even = MT4). Files live in Common\Files\CopyCat\NC\Formats .

Channels

NotificationSendMode – Where to send: Off , Telegram , MT , MT+Telegram

– Where to send: NotificationSendType – What to send: Off , Success Only , Failure Only , All

– What to send:

MetaQuotes Push

UseMetaQuotesPush – Enable MT push (requires MetaQuotes ID in desktop terminal).

Telegram

BotToken – API token from BotFather.

– API token from BotFather. ChatTarget – ID or @username of user/group/channel.

– ID or @username of user/group/channel. TelegramTimeoutMs – API timeout (ms).

– API timeout (ms). Telegram_SendRetries – Retry count.

– Retry count. Telegram_RetryBackoff – Retry backoff delay (ms).

– Retry backoff delay (ms). TelegramSelfTestOnInit – Send “hello” test on attach.

Language & Format

Language – English (default) or Define to load file.

– English (default) or Define to load file. DefineLanguage – File code (e.g. en, zh, ru, id).

Polling & Debug

PollSeconds – How often to check (default 1 sec).

– How often to check (default 1 sec). DebugPrint – Print debug logs (false by default).

– Print debug logs (false by default). DebugNotify – Send debug logs as MT push (false by default).

Folders

BaseFolderTerminal – Path inside terminal ( MQL4\Files\CopyCat\NC or MQL5\Files\CopyCat\NC ).

– Path inside terminal ( MQL4\Files\CopyCat\NC or MQL5\Files\CopyCat\NC ). BaseFolderCommon – Path inside Common Files ( Common\Files\CopyCat\NC ).



Format?.txt and language.txt files has to be saved as UTC-16 LE, you may want to use Windows Note to edit these files.

Notice

This utility is provided as is for buyers of the Copy Cat More Trade Copier. Detailed setup information is included on this page. Please note: it does not include hands-on remote setup support. If you require my assistance for remote setup, the service cost is $75 — you can create a freelance job request for this. Download and use this companion tool, Copy Cat Notification Module, for your Copy Cat More Trade Copier only if you agree to this notice.

The Copy Cat Notification Module extends Copy Cat More with real-time communication. With proper setup of MetaTrader push and/or Telegram, you can receive alerts instantly, broadcast signals, or share trades with groups and channels. Flexible templates, multi-language support, and reliable retry logic ensure dependable delivery. Whether you need private alerts or large-scale broadcasting, this module integrates seamlessly into Copy Cat More to keep you and your audience informed.Clickto download