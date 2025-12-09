MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier

MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5

Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or scaling your strategies across brokers, this all-in-one trade copier delivers precision, reliability, and simplicity, all in a single .ex5 file, perfect for MQL5 Market deployment.

Demonstration Video: https://youtu.be/wY81hr6LduI?si=GivNvEKK18rSbbul


1.1 New Features; Option to use Default lot size, TP or SL and parsing for pending Limit and stop oders

Key Features

Unified Master-Slave Design seamlessly switches between Master as trade sender and Slave as trade receiver modes using a single input parameter OperationMode. It reduces complexity by consolidating all functionality into one EA, meeting MQL5 Market’s single-file requirement.

One-Way Trade Replication uses a file-based communication system to replicate trades from the Master to the Slave account in real-time. It supports both BUY and SELL orders, transmitting detailed trade data like symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, position ticket for accurate execution.

Flexible Symbol Mapping automatically matches symbols across brokers by stripping common suffixes such as .micro, .pro, m, z, ensuring compatibility despite naming differences. Robust symbol detection minimizes errors in cross-broker setups.

Trade Direction Reversal provides an optional ReverseTrades feature in Slave mode to reverse trade directions, such as BUY to SELL or vice versa, perfect for hedging or contrarian strategies.

Comprehensive Trade Tracking in Master mode monitors both deal history and real-time positions to detect and send new trades, ensuring no trade is missed. It tracks open and closed trades with unique trade IDs to prevent duplicates, maintaining accuracy.

Reliable File-Based Communication uses a single shared file MasterToSlave_<channelID>.txt in the MQL5 common directory for secure and efficient data transfer. It includes retry mechanisms and file content verification for reliable operation.

Streamlined Trade Management sees Master send 8-field messages for opening trades like channelID, tradeID, symbol, action, volume, stopLoss, takeProfit, positionTicket and 5-field messages for closing trades like channelID, tradeID, symbol, CLOSE, positionTicket. Slave processes these messages to open or close positions with precision.

Magic Number Isolation uses distinct magic numbers for each mode MASTER_MAGIC = 123456, SLAVE_MAGIC = 999999 to isolate trades and prevent interference with other strategies.

Queued Trade Processing in Slave mode features a queuing system to handle trade instructions during high-frequency trading, ensuring no trade is lost.

Lightweight and Efficient optimization ensures minimal resource usage, ideal for running on multiple accounts or low-spec VPS environments. Unified codebase reduces redundancy while maintaining robust performance.

User-Friendly Setup offers simple input parameters: OperationMode to select Master or Slave, channelID for unique file identification, and ReverseTrades for trade direction control. Automatic file initialization and cleanup on startup means no manual file management needed.

Why Choose the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier?

All-in-One Solution combines Master and Slave functionality into a single EA, simplifying deployment and usage. Precision accurately replicates trades with stop loss, take profit, and volume details intact.

Flexibility supports cross-broker trading, trade direction reversal, and easy mode switching. Reliability comes from robust error handling and retry mechanisms to ensure consistent trade copying.

Scalability makes it perfect for managing multiple accounts, signal services, or client portfolios. MQL5 Market Ready design as a single .ex5 file is fully compliant with MQL5 Market upload requirements.

Whether you are a professional trader, signal provider, or investor, the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier empowers you to synchronize trading strategies effortlessly. Scale your operations with confidence and precision, all from a single, streamlined EA!

