PropFirm Equity Protector

Prop Firm Equity Protector safe guard your hard earned prop firm account from balance or equity downdraw. It can be used for live/personal account too. It will close all positions if drawdown hit the preset level or percentage. It can be set to close other EA in the same MT4 terminal too.  This utility is not need to use conjuction with HFT Prop Firm EA (Green Man), HFT Prop Firm EA has it build-in equity protector and also it has ultra low drawdown.


Setting:

Prop Firm Account Size

Drawdown Mode (You can choose between Equity Drawdown or Balance Drawdown, if you dont know what it is, ask your prop firm support)

Drawdown Type (You can choose between close by percentage or floating loss dollars amount)

Drawdraw in % to close all (percentage)

Max Drawdraw in amount to close all (dollars amount)

Close other Charts/EAs (If set to false, it close all postions only. If set to true, it close all position plus close other EA on the same MT4 terminal)


Note: This utility help you for risk management of your funded account, this is not an EA to trade for you.



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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Tuan Nghia Phan
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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