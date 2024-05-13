Prop Firm Toolbox

Prop Firm Toolbox contains the important tools for maximising your funded account prop firm accounts.

It contains function:
- Lot Size Consistency Advisor  (This is the number one reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule)
- Biggest Profit Size Warning  (This is the number two reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule)
- Spread Meter



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4.53 (15)
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Indicators
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5 (7)
Experts
TNG (The Next Generation) Gold  Live Signals: VT Markets  and other brokers 1 Bonus EA: Quiet Owl, Gold Ambush or Gold Assault TNG Gold's scalping algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold. It takes a disciplined, transparent approach - clean entries, bounded risk, and honest execution. Every trade is placed and managed by rule, not by reaction. Entry. Precision pending stop orders at validated structural price levels - the EA waits, never chases. Every setup must clear a multi-timeframe reg
POBE Prop Firm
Dilwyn Tng
5 (5)
Experts
Pass or Breakeven (POBE) — Prop Firm Challenge EA One thing POBE users consistently report: the fear of a failed challenge is gone. With prop firms that set a lower target than their max drawdown — such as FTMO, FundedNext, and FundingPips — failing Phase 1 can leave the broker account recovering more than the original setup cost, net positive . Failing Phase 2 recovers even further above that. Every outcome — pass or fail — is calculated before a single trade is placed. The Phase 2 effect is wh
Gold Ambush
Dilwyn Tng
3 (2)
Experts
Gold Ambush Gold Ambush a Gold scalping EA that adapts to your style. Run it with high leverage for aggressive daily scalping, or on a bigger account with low leverage as a conservative long-term system with compatible brokers. Same engine, your choice of risk and trading style. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One position per breakout, always with a hard stop-loss protecting your capital. Live Signals Several brokers' live signals are available. View verified live results across mu
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.93 (83)
Experts
HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. NEW: Get funded, overall gain or breakeven for FTMO, Funded Next and ....., use POBE Prop Firm EA . Free  1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5 Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance
Quant Lattice
Dilwyn Tng
5 (1)
Experts
1 Price for 3 different EA (Steady, Drive and Cruise) Live Signal:   QL Drive   |   QL Steady   |     QL Cruise  (new)       Setfiles:  Setfiles What Quant Lattice Is Quant Lattice is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades one currency pair: AUDCAD. It comes with three different strategies — Steady, Drive and Cruise. You install it once, pick a strategy, choose the money management and it trades without you touching it. Why AUDCAD?  Both the Australian and Canadian dollars are commodity
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
All In One Breakout
Dilwyn Tng
5 (5)
Experts
Range Breakout strategies are among the most time-tested, evergreen and reliable trading approaches. They aim to capture momentum at key price levels—usually after periods of market consolidation—where strong moves tend to follow. This makes breakout systems ideal for traders looking to ride intraday or session-based trends. All-In-One Breakout EA (AIOBO EA, AIO Breakout) is an open strategy (not a black box operation) equipped with a wide range of settings. It can be used “as is” or finely tune
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.96 (635)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features. NEW:   Get funded, overall gain or breakeven for FTMO, Funded
News Hound
Dilwyn Tng
Indicators
News Hound for MT4 / MT5 A professional economic news calendar for every chart — MT4 and MT5 — from the same trusted MQL5.com source. MetaTrader 5 has a built-in economic calendar. MetaTrader 4 doesn't. This tool fixes that — and gives you a single, shared news feed that every chart on your PC or VPS can read, in both platforms. Why I built it This is the foundation for something bigger. All my upcoming Expert Advisors are built around this news engine. Instead of locking news filtering insid
FREE
News Hound MT4
Dilwyn Tng
Indicators
News Hound for   MT4   / MT5 A professional economic news calendar for every chart —   MT4   and MT5 — from the same trusted MQL5.com source. MetaTrader 5 has a built-in economic calendar. MetaTrader 4 doesn't. This tool fixes that — and gives you a   single, shared news feed   that every chart on your PC or VPS can read, in both platforms. Why I built it This is the foundation for something bigger. All my upcoming   Expert Advisors   are built around this news engine. Instead of locking news
FREE
Protectron MT4
Dilwyn Tng
Utilities
Protectron — Account Protection System A utility that monitors account equity in real time and closes all open positions automatically when a defined upper or lower threshold is reached. Works alongside any Expert Advisor or manual trading strategy without interfering with their logic. Overview Protectron attaches to a chart and monitors total account equity continuously — including floating positions. When equity reaches a configured threshold in either direction, all open positions are closed
FREE
Protectron
Dilwyn Tng
Utilities
Protectron — Account Protection System A utility that monitors account equity in real time and closes all open positions automatically when a defined upper or lower threshold is reached. Works alongside any Expert Advisor or manual trading strategy without interfering with their logic. Overview Protectron attaches to a chart and monitors total account equity continuously — including floating positions. When equity reaches a configured threshold in either direction, all open positions are closed
FREE
PropFirm Equity Protector
Dilwyn Tng
Utilities
Prop Firm Equity Protector safe guard your hard earned prop firm account from balance or equity downdraw. It can be used for live/personal account too. It will close all positions if drawdown hit the preset level or percentage. It can be set to close other EA in the same MT4 terminal too.  This utility is not need to use conjuction with  HFT Prop Firm EA (Green Man),   HFT Prop Firm EA has it build-in equity protector and also it has ultra low drawdown. Setting: Prop Firm Account Size Drawdown
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