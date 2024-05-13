Prop Firm Toolbox
- Utilities
-
Dilwyn Tng✈️My Telegram: @P5EAfx
🌸中文的朋友，萊： silane
🍊中文的朋友，微信： silane32
I sell my products in MQL5.com only. I do not have affilate helping me to sell my products.
If someone offer you my product in telegram/whatsapp/chats/social media, that is NOT me.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 May 2024
- Activations: 10
Prop Firm Toolbox contains the important tools for maximising your funded account prop firm accounts.
It contains function:
- Lot Size Consistency Advisor (This is the number one reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule)
- Biggest Profit Size Warning (This is the number two reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule)
- Spread Meter