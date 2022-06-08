ATRStopLoss

  • Utilities
  • Maksim Zakharov
    Maksim Zakharov

    Maksim Zakharov

    5 (10)
    Blockchain developer and trader from Moscow

    - FOREX 2012-2016
    - ФОРТС 2016-2017
    - Bitfinex 2017 - 2018
    - MOEX 2018 - current time

    Languages and libraries: MQL4, MQL5, Bitfinex API, Tinkoff Invest API

    Indicators, utilities, robots.
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
The ATRStopLoss Expert Advisor determines where best to put a stop relative to the current price.

How it works

  1. ATRStopLoss gets the size of ATR for the selected period
  2. ATRStopLoss draws Stop-Loss levels from the current price with the size of the ATR.
  3. As the price and the timeframe change, ATRStopLoss also adjusts the Stop-Loss levels.

Settings

  • MA_Period - period of the ATR
  • MA_Timeframe - ATR timeframe


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AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
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LevelsDetector
Maksim Zakharov
Utilities
The LevelsDetector Expert Advisor identifies the strongest levels on the chart. How it works LevelsDetector collects data on all the prices of Japanese candlesticks for the selected period LevelsDetector considers the top levels, which often touched the price. As the price and the timeframe change, the LevelsDetector also corrects the levels. Settings candlesCount - Number of candles for the analysis maxLevelsCount - Number of levels to display magic_number - Unique number of the Expert Adviso
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