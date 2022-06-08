ATRStopLoss
- Utilities
-
Maksim ZakharovBlockchain developer and trader from Moscow
- FOREX 2012-2016
- ФОРТС 2016-2017
- Bitfinex 2017 - 2018
- MOEX 2018 - current time
Languages and libraries: MQL4, MQL5, Bitfinex API, Tinkoff Invest API
Indicators, utilities, robots.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The ATRStopLoss Expert Advisor determines where best to put a stop relative to the current price.
How it works
- ATRStopLoss gets the size of ATR for the selected period
- ATRStopLoss draws Stop-Loss levels from the current price with the size of the ATR.
- As the price and the timeframe change, ATRStopLoss also adjusts the Stop-Loss levels.
Settings
- MA_Period - period of the ATR
- MA_Timeframe - ATR timeframe