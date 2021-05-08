STL TradeBooster is an advanced trading advisor for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD currency pairs on a M5 timeframe. This advisor is suitable for any deposit size and supports two trading modes, making it a flexible tool for both novice and experienced traders.

Key Features of STL TradeBooster

Trading with Indicators : Market entries are based on signals from the Stochastic and MA indicators, ensuring accurate entry points.

: Market entries are based on signals from the Stochastic and MA indicators, ensuring accurate entry points. User-Friendly Control Panel : A simple and intuitive interface for managing all operational parameters.

: A simple and intuitive interface for managing all operational parameters. Two Trading Modes : Safe Mode : Suitable for smaller deposits. Uses an intermediate lot of 0.02 with a trailing stop enabled to reduce risk. This mode may limit profit but minimizes the risk of large order series accumulation. Hard Mode : Aggressive trading without intermediate lot sizing or trailing stop. This mode is ideal for those willing to take on higher risks for increased profit.

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Main Settings of STL TradeBooster

Indicator — Select the indicator used for entry signals.

— Select the indicator used for entry signals. Choosing Strategy — Set the trading aggression level.

— Set the trading aggression level. Open New Series — Enable/disable the start of a new series of orders.

— Enable/disable the start of a new series of orders. Start Lots — Starting lot size.

— Starting lot size. Trade Buy / Trade Sell — Enable buying/selling.

— Enable buying/selling. Autolot — Automatically determines the lot size based on free margin.

— Automatically determines the lot size based on free margin. Lot Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent orders.

— Lot multiplier for subsequent orders. TP / SL — Take-profit and stop-loss in pips.

— Take-profit and stop-loss in pips. Distance — Distance between orders.

— Distance between orders. Trail Start / Trail Step — Trailing stop settings.

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher for optimal performance with STL TradeBooster.