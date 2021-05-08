STL TradeBooster
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 10 August 2021
- Activations: 5
STL TradeBooster is an advanced trading advisor for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD currency pairs on a M5 timeframe. This advisor is suitable for any deposit size and supports two trading modes, making it a flexible tool for both novice and experienced traders.
Key Features of STL TradeBooster
- Trading with Indicators: Market entries are based on signals from the Stochastic and MA indicators, ensuring accurate entry points.
- User-Friendly Control Panel: A simple and intuitive interface for managing all operational parameters.
- Two Trading Modes:
- Safe Mode: Suitable for smaller deposits. Uses an intermediate lot of 0.02 with a trailing stop enabled to reduce risk. This mode may limit profit but minimizes the risk of large order series accumulation.
- Hard Mode: Aggressive trading without intermediate lot sizing or trailing stop. This mode is ideal for those willing to take on higher risks for increased profit.
Main Settings of STL TradeBooster
- Indicator — Select the indicator used for entry signals.
- Choosing Strategy — Set the trading aggression level.
- Open New Series — Enable/disable the start of a new series of orders.
- Start Lots — Starting lot size.
- Trade Buy / Trade Sell — Enable buying/selling.
- Autolot — Automatically determines the lot size based on free margin.
- Lot Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent orders.
- TP / SL — Take-profit and stop-loss in pips.
- Distance — Distance between orders.
- Trail Start / Trail Step — Trailing stop settings.
Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher for optimal performance with STL TradeBooster.
MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67622
Trade on demo a lot of time. Good profitable EA! Started on real acc now! Thx mr.Denis!