STL TradeBooster

5

STL TradeBooster is an advanced trading advisor for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD currency pairs on a M5 timeframe. This advisor is suitable for any deposit size and supports two trading modes, making it a flexible tool for both novice and experienced traders.

Key Features of STL TradeBooster

  • Trading with Indicators: Market entries are based on signals from the Stochastic and MA indicators, ensuring accurate entry points.
  • User-Friendly Control Panel: A simple and intuitive interface for managing all operational parameters.
  • Two Trading Modes:
    • Safe Mode: Suitable for smaller deposits. Uses an intermediate lot of 0.02 with a trailing stop enabled to reduce risk. This mode may limit profit but minimizes the risk of large order series accumulation.
    • Hard Mode: Aggressive trading without intermediate lot sizing or trailing stop. This mode is ideal for those willing to take on higher risks for increased profit.

Main Settings of STL TradeBooster

  • Indicator — Select the indicator used for entry signals.
  • Choosing Strategy — Set the trading aggression level.
  • Open New Series — Enable/disable the start of a new series of orders.
  • Start Lots — Starting lot size.
  • Trade Buy / Trade Sell — Enable buying/selling.
  • Autolot — Automatically determines the lot size based on free margin.
  • Lot Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent orders.
  • TP / SL — Take-profit and stop-loss in pips.
  • Distance — Distance between orders.
  • Trail Start / Trail Step — Trailing stop settings.

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher for optimal performance with STL TradeBooster.

    Reviews 6
    OlgaSem95
    56
    OlgaSem95 2021.05.23 19:40 
     

    Trade on demo a lot of time. Good profitable EA! Started on real acc now! Thx mr.Denis!

    OMYTok
    58
    OMYTok 2021.05.21 16:56 
     

    Great trading strategy! Low risk, good profit! All in one EA! Thx man!

    Дмитрий Грачев
    23
    Дмитрий Грачев 2021.05.21 15:16 
     

    To begin with, I tried the demo version and everything was fine with me. I bought a full one, I think it's a good product

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    OlgaSem95
    56
    OlgaSem95 2021.05.23 19:40 
     

    Trade on demo a lot of time. Good profitable EA! Started on real acc now! Thx mr.Denis!

    OMYTok
    58
    OMYTok 2021.05.21 16:56 
     

    Great trading strategy! Low risk, good profit! All in one EA! Thx man!

    Дмитрий Грачев
    23
    Дмитрий Грачев 2021.05.21 15:16 
     

    To begin with, I tried the demo version and everything was fine with me. I bought a full one, I think it's a good product

    Uliana Katerenchuk
    225
    Uliana Katerenchuk 2021.05.21 14:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Maksim Zaiarnyi
    1143
    Maksim Zaiarnyi 2021.05.19 08:41 
     

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    Artem51
    19
    Artem51 2021.05.16 13:30 
     

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