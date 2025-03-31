Points of control

5

The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles.

It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe.

How It Works

  • The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles.

  • It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears.

  • Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those levels.

  • These lines update live with every tick and are only shown from the area of calculation to the current candle.

  • Input Parameters

    Parameter Description
    LookbackBars Number of candles to scan back from the current candle
    PriceType Applied price used for analysis (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
    ShowPOC1 Show/hide the most frequent price level (POC 1)
    POC1Color Color of the line for POC 1
    POC1Width Line thickness for POC 1
    ShowPOC2 Show/hide the second most frequent price level (POC 2)
    POC2Color Color of the line for POC 2
    POC2Width Line thickness for POC 2
    ShowPOC3 Show/hide the third most frequent price level (POC 3)
    POC3Color Color of the line for POC 3
    POC3Width Line thickness for POC 3



    • Reviews 1
    Kedrov
    1149
    Kedrov 2025.06.24 14:06 
     

    Отлично работает!

    Recommended products
    Time Dashboard
    Pankaj Kushwaha
    Indicators
    Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
    FREE
    Logo Watermark
    Nindita Giwangkara
    Indicators
    Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
    FREE
    Previous High Low Levels
    Artur Alves De Carvalho
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Previous High Low Levels indicator displays the high and low of the previous candle from a selected higher timeframe. This helps traders identify key support and resistance zones while trading on lower timeframes. Features: Plots the previous high and low from a higher timeframe Works on all timeframes and instruments Helps identify strong support and resistance levels Lightweight and does not repaint How to Use: Select a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) in the settings. T
    FREE
    Mtrx2tompson
    Vasilii Luchnikov
    Indicators
    NEWTEST  https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The indicator is based on indicators built-in standard indicators, the indicator take into account the current indicators 30 indicators and give a signal to buy or sell, the General trend of all trends of other indicators. In the input parameters, you can configure special parameters for each indicator. the indicator is executed in the form of an oscillator and shows the General trend and the preponderance of all indicators in one or the oth
    FREE
    Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
    FREE
    TrendLine Pending Order Tool
    Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
    Utilities
    This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
    FREE
    Show Informations On Chart for MT5
    Eugenio Bravetti
    Indicators
    Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
    FREE
    Graphic Alignment Context
    Ricardo Alexandre Laurentino
    Indicators
    The Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) Technical Indicator measures the vertical difference of the simple average price of a financial instrument in the context of three different timeframes determined by a defined number of bars or candles (periods) to determine the strength of the buy or sell trend. sale. Ascending average prices indicate Buying strength (1), Descending average prices indicate Selling strength (-1) and any scenario different from the previous two conditions indicates Neutrality
    FREE
    React Fibonacci Chart
    Kim Yonghwa
    4.75 (12)
    Indicators
    Features Indicator for Fibonacci Retracement Trading A Fibonacci chart is drawn based on the previous bar selected among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. When the market price touches the Fibonacci level, the color changes and the touch time is displayed. The Fibonacci graph is drawn at -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100, and 123.6 levels and the chart refreshes when the bar is updated. Variables Timeframe : A Fibonacci chart is drawn with the selected time frame among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. FiboWid
    FREE
    VWAP Simple
    Deibson Carvalho
    4.24 (29)
    Indicators
    The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
    FREE
    Bar Sequential
    Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
    Indicators
    This indicator can help you clearly identify trend changes in both bullish and bearish markets. The indicator compares the closing price of the last candle with the closing price of the candle "X" periods ago (input parameter). In an uptrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes higher than the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. In a downtrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes below the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. Subsequent numbers are plotted when e
    FREE
    SMC Structure Markup
    Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
    4.67 (15)
    Indicators
    Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
    FREE
    Enhanced SMC
    Raka
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator Overview This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method . It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating   Volumetric Data   directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision. Key Features Volumetric Order Blocks:   A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that disp
    FREE
    Mogalef Bands MT5
    Victor Tengo Quiles
    Indicators
    Mogalef Bands — Dynamic Range Structure & Target Zones (MT5) Mogalef Bands is a visual market-structure indicator that models price as a dynamic range that shifts in stages. Instead of relying on isolated “signals”, it provides contextual levels to: identify where price is currently “working” (operating zone), locate potential extension areas (targets), and filter market noise through a non-impulsive, stable update logic (with inertia). It is designed for discretionary traders who want clear lev
    Vertical Volume
    Kim Yonghwa
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Features Indicator for check volume for price. Mainly works for EURUSD, other currency fair can be no work or calculation takes long time. For smooth use, Turn on "Shift end of the chart border from right border" as shown in the screenshot When apear new bar Data reset Variables COlOR : Setting of indicator color WIDTH :  Setting of indicator width PERIOD :  Determine the time of period for calculating data
    FREE
    BinaWin NoTouch
    Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
    Indicators
    BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
    FREE
    Smart Setup Bot
    Joakim Samuel
    Utilities
    SmartSetup Bot Is an advanced trading tool that combines the flexibility of manual configurations with the power of semi-automated features. It automatically generates graphical objects, displaying critical zones such as support and resistance levels, stop loss and take profit areas, and other essential indicators. SmartSetup Bot provides clear and precise visualization of your trading parameters, facilitating informed decision-making. This bot is designed for traders who value manual control bu
    FREE
    BoxLine by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    Indicators
    The  Box Range Indicator  for MT5 helps traders visualize key price zones by automatically detecting and highlighting market structures. It dynamically draws upper, lower, and middle levels based on price action, making it an effective tool for identifying  support and resistance zones, breakouts, and trend reversals . Key Features: • Automatic Box Detection – Identifies price ranges based on market movements. • Dynamic High and Low Updates – Adjusts in real time to reflect market conditions.
    FREE
    Signal Moving Average Lux Algo MT5
    Lorentzos Roussos
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Signal Moving Average Lux Algo for MT5  Discover a unique moving average indicator designed specifically for signal line use in moving average crossover systems. This advanced tool differentiates itself by diverging from price in ranging markets, while closely mirroring a standard moving average in trending markets. This characteristic helps traders avoid unnecessary noise and potential over-trading due to market fluctuations. The moving average will diverge from the price during ranging markets
    FREE
    Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    Indicators
    Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
    GEN FXTrendZones
    Gede Egi Narditya
    Indicators
    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
    FREE
    ZigZag SMC MT5
    Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
    Indicators
    The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
    FREE
    Copy Telegram to MT5 DEMO
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Utilities
    Copying trading signals from the Telegram channel to MetaTrader. The utility will help you easily and simply   copy transactions from   your Telegram   channel or chat to the MetaTrader trading terminal almost instantly This is a DEMO version, restrictions - minimum lot Operational support in telegram chat: https://t.me/forex4up_chat Template for signals in the Telegram channel, chat (can be changed in the parameters) SYMBOL=EURUSD, TYPE=SELL, PRICE= 0.00000 , LOT= 0.01 , STOPLOSS= 0.00000
    FREE
    Simple Candle Countdown
    Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
    Indicators
    Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar! This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar. You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use. If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me. 
    FREE
    Smart Calculator
    Renato Fiche Junior
    4.71 (21)
    Utilities
    Simple utility to calculate margin and financial value according to the number of lots and points informed by the user. This is a product developed by the Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Partners: "Águia Traders"  team ( Eagle Traders ) by  Larissa Sihle  #aguiatraders #larissasihle Input Parameters - Balance : Account balance. The margin percentage will be calculated based on the balance informed by the user.
    FREE
    The 4 headed dragon MT5
    Marta Gonzalez
    Indicators
    The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
    Zigzag Price Arrows
    Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
    Indicators
    The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
    FREE
    Aklamavo ICT KillZones
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
    FREE
    MP Heatmap for MT5
    Pierre Ksachikian
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
    FREE
    Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
    Deyna Kurniawan
    Indicators
    Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Indicators
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicators
    Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Indicators
    Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottom
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    Indicators
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicators
    This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the t
    Market Structure Patterns
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    4.47 (19)
    Indicators
    Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4.6 (10)
    Indicators
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    More from author
    ScalpingMachine
    Martin Slacka
    3.75 (8)
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Bollinder Bands+Bulls power+Momentum+MACD Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Recomended: M1 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed Stop loss: Fixed Posibble to set other money protections Possible to set Newsfilter Trading frequency: Moderate _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ L
    FREE
    GoldUPtrend
    Martin Slacka
    4.78 (9)
    Experts
    Hi this is my first product STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarke
    FREE
    PropHelper
    Martin Slacka
    3.9 (29)
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volati
    FREE
    GoldenTouch
    Martin Slacka
    4.44 (9)
    Experts
    The higher timeframes minimalize news, and possible  big market manipulations, The multiple strategies based on different rules bring more stability in performance. This Expert advisor indeed 7 strategies,  the most strategies are trend based because there is high longterm predicton that gold price will go up in next years.For more experienced traders is highly recommended use Smart Money Concept for better and more profitable exit Entry indiactors used-William percent ranges, Moving averages (E
    FREE
    Goldenroad
    Martin Slacka
    4 (6)
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Wiliams percent range+Moving average+RVI+Awesome Oscilator+Accelerator Oscilator+Alligator+ADX+Demarker Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes+ Candle patterns) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes, +Candle patterns ) Trading frequency: Moderate Posibble to set other m
    FREE
    OctoGold
    Martin Slacka
    4 (3)
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
    JapanSniper
    Martin Slacka
    5 (1)
    Experts
    There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
    FREE
    Volume and Tick Profile
    Martin Slacka
    Indicators
    Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description: The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing: Histogram of volume at each price bin POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%) Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements  Inputs and Parameters:
    FREE
    New HopE
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M5 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money management If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More
    FREE
    EAtlas
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
    FREE
    EURfrozen
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed TP and SL No trade very often Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products
    FREE
    Trading Sessions Times
    Martin Slacka
    Indicators
    The "Session Time Vertical Lines" indicator displays vertical lines on the chart that mark the beginning and end of major global trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . It is designed to help traders visually identify active market hours, overlaps, and potential high-volume periods directly on the price chart. This tool is especially useful for intraday traders who rely on market session timing to plan entries and exits. Inputs / Settings Parameter Name Description DaysToDraw Num
    FREE
    StairsTOheaven
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15,M30 Re
    TomCat
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
    MicroChip
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is combination  of 5 different strategies with different entry and exit rules. The different strategies make performance more stable and it opens trades more often. Some of strategies have fixed take profit and some no. This differences make stability, and smooth performance in different market conditions, but overall is more trend oriented Symbol: USDJPY,AUDJPY,NZ
    EternityEdge
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
    AurumCircuit
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
    Peacock
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
    KingMoves
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
    QueenMoves
    Martin Slacka
    Experts
    STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
    Filter:
    Kedrov
    1149
    Kedrov 2025.06.24 14:06 
     

    Отлично работает!

    Reply to review