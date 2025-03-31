The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles.

It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe.

How It Works



The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles.

It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears.

Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those levels.

These lines update live with every tick and are only shown from the area of calculation to the current candle.

Input Parameters Parameter Description LookbackBars Number of candles to scan back from the current candle PriceType Applied price used for analysis (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) ShowPOC1 Show/hide the most frequent price level (POC 1) POC1Color Color of the line for POC 1 POC1Width Line thickness for POC 1 ShowPOC2 Show/hide the second most frequent price level (POC 2) POC2Color Color of the line for POC 2 POC2Width Line thickness for POC 2 ShowPOC3 Show/hide the third most frequent price level (POC 3) POC3Color Color of the line for POC 3 POC3Width Line thickness for POC 3







