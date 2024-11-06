PropHelper
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 November 2024
STRATEGY DETAILS
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This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volatility and consolidation conditions.Take profit and stop loses are different, it depends on strategy which opens trade.This version my free product is not guarantee pass challenges but it can helps reach profit targets in good market conditions.
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5,M15
Recomended: M5
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Independent on strategy
Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators
Trading frequency: High
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+popular brokers
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BACKTEST
Period: 2020-2024 October
Lot Size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
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CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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The best free EA on the hole market!