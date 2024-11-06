PropHelper

3.84

STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volatility and consolidation conditions.Take profit and stop loses are different, it depends on strategy which opens trade.This version my free product is not guarantee pass challenges but it can helps reach profit targets in good market conditions.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5,M15

Recomended: M5

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Independent on strategy 

Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators

Trading frequency: High

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+popular brokers

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BACKTEST

Period: 2020-2024 October

Lot Size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

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CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen


_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Reviews 39
Marco
46
Marco 2025.10.08 09:58 
 

The best free EA on the hole market!

Zill Ellaha
38
Zill Ellaha 2025.09.19 23:27 
 

Never seen EA like that before.

dtomic_
30
dtomic_ 2025.07.22 13:35 
 

Really good, profitable EA. It's making consistent profits. That's my second EA from this developer (I have GoldenTouch also) and it's for free! I use it with default settings...many thanx to the developer!

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Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
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Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
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STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
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STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
OctoGold
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4 (3)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
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Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.05.08 20:09 
 

It's a fake EA giving losses on the very first couple of days. Not Recommended.

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.27 02:22 
 

Reliable EA. Finally found the best settings for XAUUSD M5 and the performance is impressive so far. Huge thanks to the developer for creating this.

Marco
46
Marco 2025.10.08 09:58 
 

The best free EA on the hole market!

Zill Ellaha
38
Zill Ellaha 2025.09.19 23:27 
 

Never seen EA like that before.

Abel Cedano
21
Abel Cedano 2025.09.18 11:04 
 

That garbage burned my account

Awais lowson
33
Awais lowson 2025.09.03 16:10 
 

Can we get stop loss control because without that we are getting loss, on m15 while this year it has performed very well

zhuyhca
64
zhuyhca 2025.07.28 17:08 
 

Looks good, but sometimes it shows: An entry order was canceled: New entries are suspended until the Daily reset hour: 0. What is wrong with that? How to fix it? Thank your for your reply.

dtomic_
30
dtomic_ 2025.07.22 13:35 
 

Really good, profitable EA. It's making consistent profits. That's my second EA from this developer (I have GoldenTouch also) and it's for free! I use it with default settings...many thanx to the developer!

KemalYoldash
34
KemalYoldash 2025.07.17 15:30 
 

tested on XAU M15 trades opposite direction absolute rubbish

Martin Slacka
50628
Reply from developer Martin Slacka 2025.07.18 22:15
Recommended is M5 , please read description
Mathieu Spiess
158
Mathieu Spiess 2025.07.11 06:21 
 

Really good EA. To be used with all the parameters to avoid DD limits

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:01 
 

great product

Albert Balasanian
160
Albert Balasanian 2025.06.09 07:48 
 

for the week there is not a single transaction on the demo account, nor on the live account.

the results are only on the backtest

YY DS
19
YY DS 2025.06.05 06:50 
 

This EA is fake and fails to deliver the functions stated in its description. I purchased a 10k FTMO account and ran it continuously for a month, only to have the account fail due to triggering the maximum loss limit.

Picture 3 shows the EA's backtesting results for June. Although the backtest appears promising, it starkly contradicts the actual performance, indicating a clear issue of backtest overfitting. Please beware of this EA—it is essentially a strategy that causes most users to lose money. Don’t fall for the scam.

Maz
167
Maz 2025.05.27 22:00 
 

I got it working eventually but it is a shame there is no support. It works but like an bot makes losses which are bigger thatn the wins. Overal profit

[Deleted] 2025.05.22 03:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mary61.1405
15
mary61.1405 2025.05.05 08:10 
 

Why isn't the robot working?

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 02:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernhard42
73
Bernhard42 2025.04.10 18:38 
 

I have actualy 4 Eas from this seller in my opinon you cant find anything better in mql5

Nikuz
78
Nikuz 2025.04.08 12:29 
 

worked good 2 months then took all money

12
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