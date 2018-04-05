Peacock
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 15
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended
Recomended: M15
Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest
Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies
Money management: Fix TP and SL
Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2
Recomended Lot size settings:
Deposit. Lotsize
1000€. 0.02
2000€. 0.04
5000€. 0.1
10000€. 0.2
You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk)
Recomended other settings: deafult
Note: Please use good money management
If you need help or other recomendations please ask me
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
Check my other products:
Risk Warning: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).