TomCat
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 15
STRATEGY DETAILS
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The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented.
Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel index(CCI)+Bulls power+Bears power+Moving averages crossover+ADX+Demarker+Accelerator Oscilator
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Recomended: M5
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Fixed
Stop loss: Fixed
Trading frequency: Low
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+Low swaps
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CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
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BACKTEST
Period:2020-2024 October
Lot size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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