TomCat

STRATEGY DETAILS

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The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented.

Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel index(CCI)+Bulls power+Bears power+Moving averages crossover+ADX+Demarker+Accelerator Oscilator

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Recomended: M5

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Fixed

Stop loss: Fixed

Trading frequency: Low

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+Low swaps

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

PropHelper

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

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BACKTEST

Period:2020-2024 October

Lot size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


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