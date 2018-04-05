Can your EA explain WHY it lost? Most EAs only give you an outcome. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering right now, which kind of signal actually works in YOUR account — you never find out. You keep it running and hope. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO was built the other way round. [The one thing that makes this EA different] It tracks which signals work in YOUR account — and tells you. Every signal is auto-graded A / B / Star. Every signal is also classified by tar