KingMoves

STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter

Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs

Timeframe: H1 + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs

No Dangerous Strategies 

Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)

Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)

Trading frequency: Low (long time investments)

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

Possible to set and change all indicator values

Full customizable settings

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BACKTEST

Massive Backtest

Period: 2004-2025 March

Lot Size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

 

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

PropHelper

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen



_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________



