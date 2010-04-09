KingMoves
- Experts
- Martin Slacka
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 15
STRATEGY DETAILS
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter
Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs
Timeframe: H1 + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
Trading frequency: Low (long time investments)
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
Possible to set and change all indicator values
Full customizable settings
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BACKTEST
Massive Backtest
Period: 2004-2025 March
Lot Size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________