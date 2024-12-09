New HopE

Symbols: USDJPY- recomended

other JPY pairs - please try in backtest 

Timeframe: M5

Recomended: M5

Money management: Fix TP and SL

Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2

Recomended Lot size settings:

Deposit.         Lotsize

1000€.            0.02

2000€.            0.04

5000€.            0.1

10000€.          0.2

You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky)

Recomended other settings: deafult 

Note: Please use good money management

If you need help or other recomendations please ask me

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

Check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

Risk Warning: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 


Filter:
jamesr409
207
jamesr409 2025.02.12 13:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review