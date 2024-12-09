New HopE
- Experts
- Martin Slacka
- Version: 1.1
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended
other JPY pairs - please try in backtest
Timeframe: M5
Recomended: M5
Money management: Fix TP and SL
Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2
Recomended Lot size settings:
Deposit. Lotsize
1000€. 0.02
2000€. 0.04
5000€. 0.1
10000€. 0.2
You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky)
Recomended other settings: deafult
Note: Please use good money management
If you need help or other recomendations please ask me
Risk Warning: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
