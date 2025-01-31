The Previous High Low Levels indicator displays the high and low of the previous candle from a selected higher timeframe. This helps traders identify key support and resistance zones while trading on lower timeframes.

🔹 Features:

✅ Plots the previous high and low from a higher timeframe

✅ Works on all timeframes and instruments

✅ Helps identify strong support and resistance levels

✅ Lightweight and does not repaint

🎯 How to Use:

Select a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) in the settings.

The indicator will automatically draw the previous high and low from that timeframe onto your chart.

Use these levels to spot breakouts, reversals, and market structure shifts.




