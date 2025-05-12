Logo Watermark

Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity

This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading.

✅ Display the current symbol as a watermark
✅ Add current symbol text and customize its color
✅ Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both
✅ Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory

Perfect for signal providers, educators, and streamers who want to enhance chart presentation and make their trading activity more transparent to followers.

