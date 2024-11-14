BTC Jump Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara Experts

BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day. The Expert A