EAtlas

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe:M15

Recomended: M15

No dangerous strategies 

Fixed  Stop loss

Recomended settings: deafult

Multiple strategies

Recomended lot size:

Deposit    Lot size

1000€.       0.01

2000€.       0.02

5000€.       0.05

10000€.     0.1

Backtest 2020-2024 till now 

Please use good risk and money manegement

Possible to set money and account protections

If you need help or other recomendations please ask me

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

Check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 


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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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GoldUPtrend
Martin Slacka
4.8 (10)
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Hi this is my first product STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarke
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Martin Slacka
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STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volati
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GoldenTouch
Martin Slacka
4.36 (11)
Experts
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Goldenroad
Martin Slacka
4.14 (7)
Experts
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There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
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Martin Slacka
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Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description: The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing: Histogram of volume at each price bin POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%) Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements  Inputs and Parameters:
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Martin Slacka
5 (1)
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The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles. It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe. How It Works The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles. It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears. Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those l
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Martin Slacka
Indicators
The "Session Time Vertical Lines" indicator displays vertical lines on the chart that mark the beginning and end of major global trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . It is designed to help traders visually identify active market hours, overlaps, and potential high-volume periods directly on the price chart. This tool is especially useful for intraday traders who rely on market session timing to plan entries and exits. Inputs / Settings Parameter Name Description DaysToDraw Num
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EURfrozen
Martin Slacka
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Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed TP and SL No trade very often Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products
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Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M5 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money management If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More
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StairsTOheaven
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15,M30 Re
TomCat
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
MicroChip
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is combination  of 5 different strategies with different entry and exit rules. The different strategies make performance more stable and it opens trades more often. Some of strategies have fixed take profit and some no. This differences make stability, and smooth performance in different market conditions, but overall is more trend oriented Symbol: USDJPY,AUDJPY,NZ
EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
AurumCircuit
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
Peacock
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
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Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
QueenMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
OctoGold
Martin Slacka
4 (3)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
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jamesr409
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jamesr409 2025.02.12 13:05 
 

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