EAtlas
- Experts
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Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe:M15
Recomended: M15
No dangerous strategies
Fixed Stop loss
Recomended settings: deafult
Multiple strategies
Recomended lot size:
Deposit Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
Backtest 2020-2024 till now
Please use good risk and money manegement
Possible to set money and account protections
If you need help or other recomendations please ask me
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
Check my other products:
Risk Warning:Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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