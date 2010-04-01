Graphic Alignment Context

The Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) Technical Indicator measures the vertical difference of the simple average price of a financial instrument in the context of three different timeframes determined by a defined number of bars or candles (periods) to determine the strength of the buy or sell trend. sale. Ascending average prices indicate Buying strength (1), Descending average prices indicate Selling strength (-1) and any scenario different from the previous two conditions indicates Neutrality (0).

A scoring system is applied when evaluating trend alignment between the three different timeframes with greater weight for consecutive alignments between timeframes. Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) varies in the range of integers ± 3. Value ±3 indicates a strong buy or sell trend, value ±2 indicates a medium buy or sell trend, and value ±1 indicates a weak buy or sell trend. sale. The Zero Value indicates neutrality or that there is no graphic alignment considering the set of three different times.

Construction of the indicator and calculation assumptions:

  • Evaluate 3 different graphic times: Small (P), Medium (M) and Large (G);
  • Set the number of bars or candles (periods) for the Small timeframe, the operating timeframe;
  • Define the multiple to be applied to determine the Medium and Large timeframes;
  • Define the number of periods for the Simple Average of price evaluation;
  • Evaluate each timeframe for buying, selling or neutrality trends;
    • Chart is Buyer (+1);
    • Graph is Seller(-1);
    • Graph is Neutral (0);
  • By definition the graphic alignment will be measured by scores having more weight consecutive scores:
Setting P+M+G will result in the GAC Value:

  • Strong Seller Alignment (-3);
  • Average Salesperson Alignment (-2);
  • Weak Seller Alignment (-1);
  • Neutral Alignment (0);
  • Weak Buyer Alignment (1);
  • Average Buyer Alignment (2);
  • Strong Buyer Alignment (3);
The Indicator displays in a separate window the alignment levels on the model of an oscillator varying the score from -3 to 3.

Four output buffers are generated:

  • 0 = Trend for Time P;
  • 1 = Trend for Time M;
  • 2 = Trend for Time G;
  • 3 = GAC value;


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Indicators
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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