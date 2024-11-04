GoldUPtrend

4.8

Hi this is my first product

STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day

Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarker+Accelerator Oscilator+Momentum

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Recomended: M5

No Dangerous Strategies

Strategy take profit is based on exit rules

Take profit: Exit indicators(Envelopes, Awesome Oscilator, Candle pattern)

Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes, Awesome Oscilator, Candle pattern)

Trading frequency: Low

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+Low swaps

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BACKTEST

Period:2020-2024 October

Lot size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Reviews 16
suresh Chawda
21
suresh Chawda 2026.03.06 08:54 
 

sir give me optimized setting plzzz

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.07 03:19 
 

Reliable EA. After optimizing the Gold pair with USD M1 and M5 settings, it started performing well and steadily. Great job by the developer.

xyls
39
xyls 2025.07.19 07:36 
 

very nice .good job.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Ayush V Jain
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
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OctoGold
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STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
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suresh Chawda
21
suresh Chawda 2026.03.06 08:54 
 

sir give me optimized setting plzzz

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.07 03:19 
 

Reliable EA. After optimizing the Gold pair with USD M1 and M5 settings, it started performing well and steadily. Great job by the developer.

[Deleted] 2025.11.06 04:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:09 
 

Good!

xyls
39
xyls 2025.07.19 07:36 
 

very nice .good job.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:10 
 

great product

[Deleted] 2025.05.28 03:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fungie D
77
Fungie D 2025.04.06 08:35 
 

This is a excellent EA. It execute trades on live account exactly same as it execute on the back test result. And Back tests with good settings and timeframe are excellent too. So far did not find any other EA which actually execute same as the back test results.Btw, it works perfect on crypto pairs with high volatility, like XRP-USDT and SOL-USDT.

[Deleted] 2025.03.14 10:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jamesr409
207
jamesr409 2025.02.12 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HuynhThiMy121
24
HuynhThiMy121 2025.01.19 13:32 
 

well

Gloria Sarpong
10168
Gloria Sarpong 2024.12.16 09:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Justin Trifiro
153
Justin Trifiro 2024.11.11 23:19 
 

Really good EA and Martin helped me with the settings really good guy !

Laurent Marc Verdun
1356
Laurent Marc Verdun 2024.11.11 12:59 
 

Congratulations on this achievement, thank you for giving your time and offering EAs that perform better than most paid products.

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.11.05 09:25 
 

Not bad for a free product.

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