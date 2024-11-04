GoldUPtrend
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 6.5
- Updated: 11 November 2024
Hi this is my first product
STRATEGY DETAILS
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This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day
Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarker+Accelerator Oscilator+Momentum
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Recomended: M5
No Dangerous Strategies
Strategy take profit is based on exit rules
Take profit: Exit indicators(Envelopes, Awesome Oscilator, Candle pattern)
Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes, Awesome Oscilator, Candle pattern)
Trading frequency: Low
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker+Low swaps
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CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
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BACKTEST
Period:2020-2024 October
Lot size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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sir give me optimized setting plzzz