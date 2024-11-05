JapanSniper
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
There are some main characteristicks of my product
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended
other JPY pairs - please try in backtest
Timeframe: M1,M5,M15
Recomended: M5
Money management: Fix TP and SL
Past performance:
-low drawdowns
-stability
Check screenshots
Backtest 2020- 2024 till now
Recomended Lot size settings:
Deposit. Lotsize
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky)
Recomended other settings: deafult
Note: Please use good money management
If you need help or other recomendations please ask me
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
Check my other products:
Risk Warning: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
Good EA! But you need to do a lot of backtesting on all settings to get the best results I am only missing a dynamic lot option , if you can add this it would be great!