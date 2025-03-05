OctoGold

4

STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some  small losses (check backtest). It is highly recommended to use this expert advisor for longer time period.

Symbol: XAUUSD,GOLD 

Timeframe: H1,H4,M30 

Highly recommended: H1

No Dangerous Strategies 

Take profit: Depend on strategy

Stop loss:  Depend on strategy

Trading frequency: Medium 

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

Full customizable prop settings

Good RR ratio, lot of strategies have ratios between 2:1 to 1:2

I offer very low rent prices

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Leverage: Minimal 1:30 but recommended is 1:100

Classic accounts:

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.01

5000€.           0.03

10000€.         0.05

Prop Firm accounts:

5000€.          0.01

10000€.        0.02-0.03

20000€.        0.03-0.05

40000€.        0.05-0.07

80000€.        0.08-0.12

160000€.        0.1-0.15

You can multiply lot size by 2x( very risky!)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads +Low night swaps

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BACKTEST

Massive Backtest

Period: 2004-2025 March) 21years backtest

Lot Size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

Note: Some brokers have bad quality data in some years and bactest can looks different for some brokers

Note2:Account protections are not visible in backtests, it works only in live demo or real accounts

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

Join: PipsLaboratory (trading channel for my Expert Advisors)

and check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Reviews 3
Bernhard42
72
Bernhard42 2025.04.10 18:39 
 

Aß all other Robots from this seller perfekt

Ralph Lips
1288
Ralph Lips 2025.03.31 16:57 
 

As the prices for rent are really fair, I gave it a try three weeks ago and did´t regret it. OctoGold can be a real beast, when it´s unleashed in a strong trend. A bit too early for a final evaluation, but for now I´m definitly satisfied

Recommended products
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Experts
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Rela
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Experts
Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.43 (47)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
Yoann Eugene Legrand
Experts
GridMartDualSide EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines a bidirectional Grid & Martingale strategy, advanced risk management, and multi-asset compatibility (Forex, crypto, indices). Enter virtual positions before real execution to filter signals and secure your capital with built-in protections. 1. What makes GridMartDualSide EA unique Independent bidirectional grid — trade BUY & SELL simultaneously with differentiated settings. Virtual Trades (VTT) — filter entries to reduce false trades an
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
Experts
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirm
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (328)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of succ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.96 (26)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.67 (3)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE SIGNAL Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for trade
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.4 (5)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Experts
Price: 404 $ -> 505$ Signal: ENIX XAUUSD Signal : ENIX USDJPY ENIX mt5 – Multi-Layer Market Adaptation + Hybrid Quantitative Engine (HQE) ENIX mt5 is a next-generation, fully automated trading system that builds on the research and experience of its predecessor while introducing a completely new hybrid approach to market analysis and trade execution. It combines quantitative logic, volatility analysis, and machine learning components into a unified system that dynamically adapts to market str
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
More from author
GoldUPtrend
Martin Slacka
5 (8)
Experts
Hi this is my first product STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarke
FREE
ScalpingMachine
Martin Slacka
4 (7)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Bollinder Bands+Bulls power+Momentum+MACD Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Recomended: M1 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed Stop loss: Fixed Posibble to set other money protections Possible to set Newsfilter Trading frequency: Moderate _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ L
FREE
PropHelper
Martin Slacka
3.9 (30)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volati
FREE
GoldenTouch
Martin Slacka
4.44 (9)
Experts
The higher timeframes minimalize news, and possible  big market manipulations, The multiple strategies based on different rules bring more stability in performance. This Expert advisor indeed 7 strategies,  the most strategies are trend based because there is high longterm predicton that gold price will go up in next years.For more experienced traders is highly recommended use Smart Money Concept for better and more profitable exit Entry indiactors used-William percent ranges, Moving averages (E
FREE
Goldenroad
Martin Slacka
4.33 (6)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Wiliams percent range+Moving average+RVI+Awesome Oscilator+Accelerator Oscilator+Alligator+ADX+Demarker Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes+ Candle patterns) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes, +Candle patterns ) Trading frequency: Moderate Posibble to set other m
FREE
JapanSniper
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Experts
There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
FREE
Volume and Tick Profile
Martin Slacka
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description: The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing: Histogram of volume at each price bin POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%) Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements  Inputs and Parameters:
FREE
EAtlas
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
FREE
Points of control
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Indicators
The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles. It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe. How It Works The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles. It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears. Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those l
FREE
New HopE
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M5 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money management If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More
FREE
EURfrozen
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed TP and SL No trade very often Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products
FREE
Trading Sessions Times
Martin Slacka
Indicators
The "Session Time Vertical Lines" indicator displays vertical lines on the chart that mark the beginning and end of major global trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . It is designed to help traders visually identify active market hours, overlaps, and potential high-volume periods directly on the price chart. This tool is especially useful for intraday traders who rely on market session timing to plan entries and exits. Inputs / Settings Parameter Name Description DaysToDraw Num
FREE
TomCat
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
StairsTOheaven
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15,M30 Re
MicroChip
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is combination  of 5 different strategies with different entry and exit rules. The different strategies make performance more stable and it opens trades more often. Some of strategies have fixed take profit and some no. This differences make stability, and smooth performance in different market conditions, but overall is more trend oriented Symbol: USDJPY,AUDJPY,NZ
EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
AurumCircuit
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
Peacock
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
KingMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
QueenMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
Filter:
alitetx
284
alitetx 2025.06.25 08:20 
 

EA ist vielversprechend, aber noch fehlerhaft. Ich habe es auf drei verschiedenen Broker & Terminals auf den realen Konten probiert. Es handelt die ersten 1 - 2 Tage lang, und hört danach auf. Im Panel sieht man die Nachricht, dass neue Trades gesperrt sind, aber es ist nicht klar warum. Entwickler reagiert auf meine Anfragen nicht. Daher leider nur ein Stern. Wenn sich was ändert, werde ich meine Bewertung sicherlich updaten.

Bernhard42
72
Bernhard42 2025.04.10 18:39 
 

Aß all other Robots from this seller perfekt

Ralph Lips
1288
Ralph Lips 2025.03.31 16:57 
 

As the prices for rent are really fair, I gave it a try three weeks ago and did´t regret it. OctoGold can be a real beast, when it´s unleashed in a strong trend. A bit too early for a final evaluation, but for now I´m definitly satisfied

Reply to review