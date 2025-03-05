STRATEGY DETAILS

Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history. I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some small losses (check backtest). It is highly recommended to use this expert advisor for longer time period.

Symbol: XAUUSD,GOLD

Timeframe: H1,H4,M30

Highly recommended: H1

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Depend on strategy

Stop loss: Depend on strategy

Trading frequency: Medium

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

Full customizable prop settings

Good RR ratio, lot of strategies have ratios between 2:1 to 1:2

LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000€

Leverage: Minimal 1:30 but recommended is 1:100

Classic accounts:

Deposit. Lot size

1000€. 0.01

2000€. 0.01

5000€. 0.03

10000€. 0.05

Prop Firm accounts:

5000€. 0.01

10000€. 0.02-0.03

20000€. 0.03-0.05

40000€. 0.05-0.07

80000€. 0.08-0.12

160000€. 0.1-0.15

You can multiply lot size by 2x( very risky!)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads +Low night swaps

BACKTEST

Massive Backtest

Period: 2004-2025 March) 21years backtest

Lot Size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

Note: Some brokers have bad quality data in some years and bactest can looks different for some brokers

Note2:Account protections are not visible in backtests, it works only in live demo or real accounts

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

