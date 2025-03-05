OctoGold
- Experts
- Martin Slacka
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 March 2025
- Activations: 15
STRATEGY DETAILS
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history. I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some small losses (check backtest). It is highly recommended to use this expert advisor for longer time period.
Symbol: XAUUSD,GOLD
Timeframe: H1,H4,M30
Highly recommended: H1
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Depend on strategy
Stop loss: Depend on strategy
Trading frequency: Medium
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
Full customizable prop settings
Good RR ratio, lot of strategies have ratios between 2:1 to 1:2
I offer very low rent prices
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Leverage: Minimal 1:30 but recommended is 1:100
Classic accounts:
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.01
5000€. 0.03
10000€. 0.05
Prop Firm accounts:
5000€. 0.01
10000€. 0.02-0.03
20000€. 0.03-0.05
40000€. 0.05-0.07
80000€. 0.08-0.12
160000€. 0.1-0.15
You can multiply lot size by 2x( very risky!)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads +Low night swaps
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BACKTEST
Massive Backtest
Period: 2004-2025 March) 21years backtest
Lot Size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
Note: Some brokers have bad quality data in some years and bactest can looks different for some brokers
Note2:Account protections are not visible in backtests, it works only in live demo or real accounts
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
Join: PipsLaboratory (trading channel for my Expert Advisors)
and check my other products:
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
