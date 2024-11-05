Goldenroad
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 November 2024
STRATEGY DETAILS
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Indicators used: Wiliams percent range+Moving average+RVI+Awesome Oscilator+Accelerator Oscilator+Alligator+ADX+Demarker
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5,M15
Recomended: M5
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes+ Candle patterns)
Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes, +Candle patterns)
Trading frequency: Moderate
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker
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BACKTEST
Period: 2020-2024 October
Lot Size: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
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CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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great work