Goldenroad

4.14


STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Indicators used: Wiliams percent range+Moving average+RVI+Awesome Oscilator+Accelerator Oscilator+Alligator+ADX+Demarker

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5,M15

Recomended: M5

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes+ Candle patterns)

Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes, +Candle patterns)

Trading frequency: Moderate

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BACKTEST

Period: 2020-2024 October

Lot Size: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

StairsTOheaven

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Reviews 13
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 11:37 
 

great work

Fekri Abdel Hamid
224
Fekri Abdel Hamid 2025.05.27 15:11 
 

My account balance is 350$ what is the best fram of time and settings relative to my account

Vladimir Fedichev
152
Vladimir Fedichev 2025.02.07 20:28 
 

I made a profit with them, thanks to the developer!

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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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Martin Slacka
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Martin Slacka
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Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
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Experts
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EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
AurumCircuit
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
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Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
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Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
QueenMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
OctoGold
Martin Slacka
4 (3)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
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shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:06 
 

Good!

JPBLANC66
111
JPBLANC66 2025.07.09 08:56 
 

Hello, be careful, the backtest does not reflect reality.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 11:37 
 

great work

patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.06.04 12:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fekri Abdel Hamid
224
Fekri Abdel Hamid 2025.05.27 15:11 
 

My account balance is 350$ what is the best fram of time and settings relative to my account

[Deleted] 2025.05.26 01:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.06 05:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.02.23 21:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jamesr409
207
jamesr409 2025.02.12 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Fedichev
152
Vladimir Fedichev 2025.02.07 20:28 
 

I made a profit with them, thanks to the developer!

Luka Pantic
42
Luka Pantic 2025.01.23 22:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zeross
28
Zeross 2025.01.16 18:18 
 

Good work but the minimum/maximum equity doesn't seem to work for me in backtest.

Laurent Marc Verdun
1356
Laurent Marc Verdun 2024.11.11 12:59 
 

Congratulations on this achievement, thank you for giving your time and offering EAs that perform better than most paid products.

Martin Slacka
50628
Reply from developer Martin Slacka 2024.11.11 13:13
Tank you , but i think my paid products are even better :D
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