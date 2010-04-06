Volume and Tick Profile
- Indicators
- Martin Slacka
- Version: 1.0
The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing:
-
Histogram of volume at each price bin
-
POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume
-
Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%)
-
Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot
-
Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements
|Parameter
|Description
|RefreshPeriodMinutes
|Time interval for indicator refresh (in minutes)
|ProfileDurationMinutes
|How far back to calculate volume profile (in minutes)
|UseTickVolume
|If true , uses tick volume; if false , uses real volume (if available)
|ValueAreaPercent
|Percentage of total volume to include in Value Area
|BinSizePips
|Size of each price bin in pips
|HistogramColor
|Color for normal volume bars
|POCColor
|Color for the Point of Control line/bar
|VAColor
|Color for bars within the Value Area
|Parameter
|Description
|ShowLevels
|Toggle to display Min, Max, and Pivot levels
|MinLevelColor
|Color of the Minimum price level line
|MaxLevelColor
|Color of the Maximum price level line
|PivotLevelColor
|Color of the Pivot line (midpoint of min and max)
|LevelsLineWidth
|Line width for levels
|LevelsLineStyle
|Line style (solid, dotted, dashed, etc.)
|Parameter
|Description
|AvgBuyTickColor
|Color of the label showing average upward tick movement
|AvgSellTickColor
|Color of the label showing average downward tick movement
-
Volume bars are displayed horizontally on price levels.
-
POC is highlighted for easy identification.
-
Optional support levels and tick stats are shown in the upper left of the chart.
-
The indicator is designed to run in the main chart window.
-
Identifying strong price levels with high trading interest.
-
Detecting potential support/resistance zones.
-
Confirming volume-weighted market structure.
-
Analyzing market reactions to price imbalance zones.