Volume and Tick Profile

Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description:

The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing:

  • Histogram of volume at each price bin

  • POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume

  • Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%)

  • Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot

  • Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements

 Inputs and Parameters:
Parameter Description
RefreshPeriodMinutes Time interval for indicator refresh (in minutes)
ProfileDurationMinutes How far back to calculate volume profile (in minutes)
UseTickVolume If true , uses tick volume; if false , uses real volume (if available)
ValueAreaPercent Percentage of total volume to include in Value Area
BinSizePips Size of each price bin in pips
HistogramColor Color for normal volume bars
POCColor Color for the Point of Control line/bar
VAColor Color for bars within the Value Area
 Level Settings:
Parameter Description
ShowLevels Toggle to display Min, Max, and Pivot levels
MinLevelColor Color of the Minimum price level line
MaxLevelColor Color of the Maximum price level line
PivotLevelColor Color of the Pivot line (midpoint of min and max)
LevelsLineWidth Line width for levels
LevelsLineStyle Line style (solid, dotted, dashed, etc.)
 Average Tick Stats:
Parameter Description
AvgBuyTickColor Color of the label showing average upward tick movement
AvgSellTickColor Color of the label showing average downward tick movement
 Visual Elements:

  • Volume bars are displayed horizontally on price levels.

  • POC is highlighted for easy identification.

  • Optional support levels and tick stats are shown in the upper left of the chart.

  • The indicator is designed to run in the main chart window.

 Use Cases:

  • Identifying strong price levels with high trading interest.

  • Detecting potential support/resistance zones.

  • Confirming volume-weighted market structure.

  • Analyzing market reactions to price imbalance zones.





