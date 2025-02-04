AurumCircuit

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recomended Timeframe: M15

No dangerous strategies

Fixed Stop loss

Multiple Strategies

Recomended settings: deafult

Recomended lot size:

Normal risk

Deposit Lot size

1000€. 0.02

2000€. 0.04

5000€. 0.1

10000€. 0.2

Low risk

Deposit Lot size

1000€. 0.01

2000€. 0.02

5000€. 0.05

10000€. 0.1

High risk

Deposit Lot size

1000€. 0.03

2000€. 0.06

5000€. 0.15

10000€. 0.3

If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set money protections

Backtest 2015-2024 till now (high risk settings lot size 0.3)

Please use good risk and money manegement

Possible to set money and account protections

If you need help or other recomendations please ask me

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

Check other products:

Risk Warning:



