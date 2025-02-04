AurumCircuit

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recomended Timeframe: M15

No dangerous strategies 

Fixed  Stop loss

Multiple Strategies

Recomended settings: deafult

Recomended lot size:

Normal risk

Deposit    Lot size

1000€.       0.02

2000€.       0.04

5000€.       0.1

10000€.     0.2

Low risk

Deposit    Lot size

1000€.       0.01

2000€.       0.02

5000€.       0.05

10000€.     0.1

High risk

Deposit    Lot size

1000€.       0.03

2000€.       0.06

5000€.       0.15

10000€.     0.3

If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set money protections

Backtest 2015-2024 till now (high risk settings lot size 0.3)

Please use good risk and money manegement

Possible to set money and account protections

If you need help or other recomendations please ask me

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

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EURfrozen

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 


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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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