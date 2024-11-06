StairsTOheaven

STRATEGY DETAILS

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops

Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5,M15,M30

Recomended: M5

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Fixed

Stop loss: Fixed

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

Trading frequency: Moderate

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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 1000

Deposit.        Lot size

1000€.           0.01

2000€.           0.02

5000€.           0.05

10000€.         0.1

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker

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BACKTEST

Period:2023-2024 October

Lot Site: 0,2

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

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CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products:

KingMoves

PropHelper

TomCat

MicroChip

QueenMoves

OctoGold

AurumCircuit

GoldUPtrend

Goldenroad

ScalpingMachine

EternityEdge

New HopE

Peacock

EAtlas

JapanSniper

EURfrozen

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RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


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4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Martin Slacka
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Martin Slacka
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The higher timeframes minimalize news, and possible  big market manipulations, The multiple strategies based on different rules bring more stability in performance. This Expert advisor indeed 7 strategies,  the most strategies are trend based because there is high longterm predicton that gold price will go up in next years.For more experienced traders is highly recommended use Smart Money Concept for better and more profitable exit Entry indiactors used-William percent ranges, Moving averages (E
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JapanSniper
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There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
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Martin Slacka
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Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description: The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing: Histogram of volume at each price bin POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%) Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements  Inputs and Parameters:
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Martin Slacka
5 (1)
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The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles. It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe. How It Works The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles. It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears. Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those l
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Trading Sessions Times
Martin Slacka
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The "Session Time Vertical Lines" indicator displays vertical lines on the chart that mark the beginning and end of major global trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . It is designed to help traders visually identify active market hours, overlaps, and potential high-volume periods directly on the price chart. This tool is especially useful for intraday traders who rely on market session timing to plan entries and exits. Inputs / Settings Parameter Name Description DaysToDraw Num
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EURfrozen
Martin Slacka
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Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed TP and SL No trade very often Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products
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Martin Slacka
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Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M5 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money management If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More
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EAtlas
Martin Slacka
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Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
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TomCat
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
MicroChip
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is combination  of 5 different strategies with different entry and exit rules. The different strategies make performance more stable and it opens trades more often. Some of strategies have fixed take profit and some no. This differences make stability, and smooth performance in different market conditions, but overall is more trend oriented Symbol: USDJPY,AUDJPY,NZ
EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
AurumCircuit
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
Peacock
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
KingMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
QueenMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
OctoGold
Martin Slacka
4 (3)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
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