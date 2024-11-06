StairsTOheaven
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 November 2024
- Activations: 15
STRATEGY DETAILS
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This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops
Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5,M15,M30
Recomended: M5
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Fixed
Stop loss: Fixed
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
Trading frequency: Moderate
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LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker
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BACKTEST
Period:2023-2024 October
Lot Site: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
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CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
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RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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