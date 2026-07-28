FJD Lot Calculator Indicator MT5

FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator MT5

FJD Lot Calculator & Risk Manager Indicator is an advanced, high-performance on-chart risk management tool built specifically for manual traders, prop firm challenge takers, and analytical traders in MetaTrader 5.

Because it operates 100% as a Native Chart Indicator, it does NOT require AutoTrading / AlgoTrading to be enabled in MT5. It provides instant position size calculations and real-time account risk tracking directly on your chart canvas.

🌟 Key Features

  • Dual Interactive Chart Lines:

    • SET SL LINE (Orange): Places a draggable Stop Loss line on your chart.

    • SET ENTRY (Blue): Places a draggable Entry price line on your chart to calculate risk for potential Limit orders.

  • Smart Dynamic Calculation:

    • Calculates exact Lot Size from current Market Price to SL line.

    • If the Entry line is active, it automatically calculates Lot Size between the planned Entry Price and Stop Loss Price.

  • Real-Time Account Risk Dashboard:

    • Symbol Risk: Tracks active position count, total Take Profit potential in $, total Stop Loss risk in $, and floating profit for the current chart symbol.

    • Global Summary (All Symbols): Calculates aggregate active positions, total TP potential $, and total SL risk $ across ALL open trades in your entire account.

  • No AutoTrading Required: Runs cleanly as an indicator without needing Expert Advisor permissions or AutoTrading buttons enabled.

  • Independent One-Click Minimize / Maximize ( / +): Both the lot calculator panel and the risk dashboard can be collapsed into ultra-compact 30px header bars.

  • 100% Smooth Draggable Panels: Easily move both panels anywhere on your chart using mouse drag.

  • Customizable Risk Percentage & Steps: Adjust Risk Per Trade % on the fly using + and buttons with your preferred precision step (e.g., 0.1%, 0.25%, 0.5%).

  • Template Persistent: All input settings save seamlessly when saving chart templates (.tpl).

  • Universal Asset Support: Native support for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crypto, Indices, and CFDs.

  • Live Market Info: Displays live Spread (in pips) and Stop Loss distance dynamically.

🚀 How It Works

  1. Attach FJD Lot Calculator Indicator to any chart.

  2. Select your desired Risk Per Trade (%) using the + / buttons or input settings.

  3. Click SET SL LINE to place the Stop Loss line.

  4. (Optional) Click SET ENTRY if you want to calculate risk for a Limit/Pending order.

  5. Drag the line(s) to your technical levels on the chart.

  6. Instantly read the exact Calculated Lot Size, SL Distance, and Account Risk $ from the panel and enter your trade manually!

⚙️ Input Parameters

--- Risk & SL Settings ---

  • Initial Risk Per Trade (%): Sets your default starting risk percentage (e.g., 1.0%).

  • Risk Increase/Decrease Step (%): Determines the step increment for + and buttons (e.g., 0.1%, 0.5%).

  • Default SL Line Distance (in pips): Initial placement distance for the SL line when drawn (e.g., 5.0 pips).

--- Risk Dashboard Settings ---

  • Show Risk Dashboard (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the floating Risk Dashboard.

  • Show All Symbols Summary (ON / OFF): Enable or disable the account-wide global position summary.

  • Dashboard Start X Position: Horizontal starting position of the dashboard.

--- UI Position ---

  • Panel Display X Position / Y Position: Default panel starting coordinates on chart.

💡 Why Choose FJD Lot Calculator Indicator?

  • Prop Firm Friendly: Guarantees strict risk management compliance on every manual trade entry.

  • Zero Chart Lag: Written in lightweight, modular MQL5 OOP code for maximum responsiveness.

  • Modern Fintech Aesthetics: Beautiful Slate & Accent theme with subtle shadows and clean typography.


Author: Amirhossein Farjad
Website: www.Farjad.org


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Amirhossein Farjad
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Amirhossein Farjad 2026.07.29 07:03 
 

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Narges Kavaktoo
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Reply from developer Narges Kavaktoo 2026.07.29 07:04
Thanks
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