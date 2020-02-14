BinaWin NoTouch

BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market.

It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100

Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform.

Requirements to use the indicator:

1. Have an account at Binary.Com

2. Configure the Binary.Com dashboard to open "No Touch" operations

3. Have a Demo account of volatile indices in MT5 of Binary.Com to see the graphs of volatile indices 10, 25, 50, 75, 100

4. Download the BinaryWin NoTouch Template found in the Discussion tab

5. Install the indicator

6. Open each graph of volatile indices 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 and load the respective SETs into the indicator for each financial instrument, the SETs are shared on the Discussion tab

7. Ready to receive signals!
