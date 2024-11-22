ScalpingMachine
- Experts
-
Martin SlackaHi im just young boy from Slovakia who everyday trade and try cooking some trading robots
- Version: 1.1
STRATEGY DETAILS
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Indicators used: Bollinder Bands+Bulls power+Momentum+MACD
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Recomended: M1
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Fixed
Stop loss: Fixed
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
Trading frequency: Moderate
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 1000€
Deposit. Lot size
1000€. 0.01
2000€. 0.02
5000€. 0.05
10000€. 0.1
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BACKTEST
Period:2023-2024 October
Lot Site: 0,2
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products:
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
works for me