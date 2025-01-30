GoldenTouch

4.44

The higher timeframes minimalize news, and possible  big market manipulations, The multiple strategies based on different rules bring more stability in performance. This Expert advisor indeed 7 strategies,  the most strategies are trend based because there is high longterm predicton that gold price will go up in next years.For more experienced traders is highly recommended use Smart Money Concept for better and more profitable exit

Entry indiactors used-William percent ranges, Moving averages (EMA,SMA),Higer timeframe analysis, Key levels, ADX,MACD,CCI,Bulls Powers, Bears Power, RSI, ATR

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Recomended: H1

No Dangerous Strategies

Take profit: Exit conditions (Envelopes,Moving averages crossower, Pin bars, Candles Formation, ADX,RSI)

Stop loss: Fixed +  Exit conditions (Envelopes,Moving averages crossower, Pin bars, Candles Formation, ADX,RSI)

Posibble to set other money protections

Possible to set Newsfilter

Trading frequency: High-Moderate

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Deposit: 2000

Deposit.        Lot size

2000€.           0.01

5000€.           0.02

10000€.         0.04

You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)

Recommended indicators settings: deafult

VPS: Recommended

Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BACKTEST

Period:2004-2025 

Lot Size: 0,05

Data: Meta Trader 5 demo

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTACT

More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223

and check my other products

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RISK DISCLAIMER

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Reviews 12
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:31 
 

Outstanding performance! My XAUUSD H1 strategy is producing consistent profits without stress. Much appreciation to the author.

Joseph Abboud
120
Joseph Abboud 2025.06.25 12:53 
 

please do a favor make ea setting customized for backtesting

Lin Shi Zhi
138
Lin Shi Zhi 2025.06.05 18:10 
 

This is just a deductive version, and it is not possible to open a position.

Recommended products
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
Experts
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
FX Gold Engine
Sigit Hariyono
3 (2)
Experts
FX Gold Engine  is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for  Gold   XAUUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
Experts
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
EverGrowth Pro MT5
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
The current price of   $619   is a testament to our commitment to providing you with an affordable entry point to experience the power and potential of EverGrowth!!! However, we must emphasize that the price of EverGrowth will increase significantly in the near future, reflecting its true value and results it delivers.   The next price for EverGrowth is set at $775, $970, $1200, $1500. As such, it is in your best interest to seize this limited introductory offer promptly and secure your copy at
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
LM Trader
Ahmed Ali
1 (1)
Experts
Tired of fiddling with code or rigid strategies? LM Trader is here to make your life easier! This AI-driven trading assistant listens to you and trades based on your ideas and instructions. Whether you want to scalp, swing trade, or go all in with high-risk strategies, LM Trader’s got you covered. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o , this EA takes your inputs – whether it’s a feeling about the market, a custom strategy, or even just some wild idea – and turns it into smart trading decisions. It's the
FREE
Ai God EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
RangeBreakout EA
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (1)
Experts
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
FREE
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Experts
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
Encrypter 4 EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
Experts
Its focus is on advanced strategies that identify trading signals based on key indicators. Featured Features: MACD Signal Analysis   :     The EA uses the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator to identify trading opportunities.   Logic is included for MACD reversal, crossover and crossover signals. Position Management   :     Offers advanced position management features, including closing all open positions and checking the existence of positions for a specific symbol and magic
Forex Moon AI
David Hausberger
Experts
!!!!!!! SPECIAL OFFER FOR 10 COPIES ONLY $300 FOR THIS ABSOLUTELY UNIQUE EA!!!!!!!!!  After that the price rises up to $600 for 10 copies  Final price is 1449 $   ...FOREX MOON AI THE INTELLIGENT SCALPER... ! IMPORTANT ! To ensure that the backtest runs without errors, the following must be set in the settings: Limit Time Range: Timerange = True must be selected. The time must be set so that the EA does not trade during the rollover of your broker. Exit at End of Range is not relevant and ca
H1NqAAAD
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, Designed exclusively for bearish trades, this bot leverages precise signals to capitalize on overextended price movements.  Short Entry Signal : Activates when the bar closes above the upper band of the Keltner Channel, indicating a potential overbought condition and a high-probability shorting opportunity. This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAA (Breakout) and H1NqAAAB (Mean Reversion). Combining all three provides a div
BC Juice MT5
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Experts
BC Juice mt5 (Big Candle scanner) is a powerful tool that should be in your portfolio, among its most important features that stand out is the high probability of success when finding a "Reversal" in the market with a probability percentage of 85%. It does not use Martin Gale, it does not use Grid, it's simply a very well-founded and proven strategy, in addition to having the exclusive confirmation of trends provided by the Heiken Ashi indicator. The Experts Advisor seeks to enter areas with
Fair Value Gap SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.6 (10)
Experts
Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment , gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly. For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG , it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we
FREE
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
AlgoRex
Haruki Teranaka
5 (5)
Experts
AlgoRex Dedicated Volatility Adapter ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) to analyze market fluctuations in real time. This function allows you to respond to market fluctuations and capture trend changes. Dynamic Trading Adjustment Function AlgoRex's dynamic trading adjustment function automatically adjusts trading strategies based on the current market environment to accommodate various market conditions. This function optimizes entry and exit points based on real-time
FREE
Super Oscillator EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Super Oscillator   is an ea based on the super oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59071 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first"
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Kc
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
This EA combines signals from Keltner's channels and other indicators, executes buy and sell against the trend of the selected time frame, great assertiveness with selection of specific parameters for each asset. Ideally, you should test the parameters in the backtest to validate the strategy. Enjoy the best that technology has to offer you. If you are interested in my individual presets please contact us here in the chat or send an email, vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com.
AMPV System
Alexandru Macarov
Experts
EA AMPV System is an automated trading advisor based on the RSI, Bollinger Bands and MACD combined strategy which is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage. I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS. Optimized for XAUUSD pair on 1 minute timeframe. Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the strategy and the appropriate lot size which will match th
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
Fxcycle Bollywud
ihsan nur hidayat
Experts
Fxcycle Bollywud - Power of Dual Bollinger Bands EA Strategy: This EA employs a unique approach by analyzing the market through two Bollinger Bands with different periods . The Bollinger Band with a longer period identifies the main trend or market cycle, while the Bollinger Band with a shorter period detects precise entry and exit signals within that cycle. This sophisticated combination enables the EA to filter out false signals and trade effectively across diverse market conditions. Key Feat
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
Rebote en Bandas
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the possible change in trend due to the touch of the Bollinger bands is observed. The candles in turn have to behave in such a way that it is understood that the trend will change due to its composition. On the other hand, the Take Profit as well as the Stop Loss will not have to be positioned since the algorithm is designed so tha
Eurusd Biggest Range Pulse
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe Tradi
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.42 (19)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA – Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader View My Verified Certificates  – Published directly by The Funded Trader. No screenshots, 100% verifiable from the prop firm's official website. Get this EA now before i change the price!  It’s crazy cheap right now, but not for long. DISCLAIMER: This EA does NOT GUARANTEE you will pass your challenge 100% all the time, But based on my live testing my passing rate is around 70-80%. It's still way way better that the industry standard which
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
More from author
GoldUPtrend
Martin Slacka
5 (7)
Experts
Hi this is my first product STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is trend strategy,there is no fixed take profit that means that it can have lot of gain potential in strong trend market moves. Fixed stop loss and exit conditions minimalize loses when false signal occurs.It no opens trades often and positions are open usually more than one day Indicators used: Moving average+ADX+RSI+Bears power+Demarke
FREE
ScalpingMachine
Martin Slacka
3.6 (5)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Bollinder Bands+Bulls power+Momentum+MACD Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Recomended: M1 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed Stop loss: Fixed Posibble to set other money protections Possible to set Newsfilter Trading frequency: Moderate _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ L
FREE
PropHelper
Martin Slacka
3.88 (25)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is multiple strategy expert advisor. 3 trend strategies,1 big move strategy,1 reversal strategy. Multiple strategies make Expert advisor more stable and more better for Propfirms.There are lot od setting possibilities on different market conditions. Expert advisor have tendency be profitable in trend market conditions and stagnation or slightly loses in high volati
FREE
Goldenroad
Martin Slacka
4.2 (5)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Indicators used: Wiliams percent range+Moving average+RVI+Awesome Oscilator+Accelerator Oscilator+Alligator+ADX+Demarker Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No Dangerous Strategies Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes+ Candle patterns) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes, +Candle patterns ) Trading frequency: Moderate Posibble to set other m
FREE
Volume and Tick Profile
Martin Slacka
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator – User Guide  Description: The Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes market activity using volume distribution across price levels, showing: Histogram of volume at each price bin POC (Point of Control) – the price with the highest traded volume Value Area – the range covering a configurable percentage of volume (e.g. 70%) Support levels: Min, Max, and Pivot Average tick size for BUY and SELL movements  Inputs and Parameters:
FREE
OctoGold
Martin Slacka
4 (3)
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Multistrategies expert advisor. It has 16 strategies which bring more stability in performance. The lot of strategies are trend based because gold is growing till all history.  I hope that massive bactest and massive training data from different brokers will make this expert advisor profitable in next years. It is no miracle expert advisor in some periods there are some
JapanSniper
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Experts
There are some main characteristicks of my product Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Past performance: -low drawdowns -stability Check screenshots Backtest 2020- 2024 till now Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.01 2000€.            0.02 5000€.            0.05 10000€.          0.1 You can Multiply lot size by 2x (more risky) Recomended other settings: de
FREE
TomCat
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
Points of control
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Indicators
The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles. It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe. How It Works The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles. It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears. Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those l
FREE
EAtlas
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
FREE
EURfrozen
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 Recomended: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed TP and SL No trade very often Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products
FREE
Trading Sessions Times
Martin Slacka
Indicators
The "Session Time Vertical Lines" indicator displays vertical lines on the chart that mark the beginning and end of major global trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . It is designed to help traders visually identify active market hours, overlaps, and potential high-volume periods directly on the price chart. This tool is especially useful for intraday traders who rely on market session timing to plan entries and exits. Inputs / Settings Parameter Name Description DaysToDraw Num
FREE
New HopE
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended other JPY pairs - please try in backtest  Timeframe: M5 Recomended: M5 Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2020- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money management If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More
FREE
StairsTOheaven
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This strategy is useful for propchalenges and real money deposits. The lot of indicators give more stability in performance but it is no miracle strategy, there can be periods of stagnation or drops Indicators used: Alligator+Alligator lips,teeth growth+Demarker+MACD(signal line crossover)+Moving average+ADX+Directional indicators Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5,M15,M30 Re
AurumCircuit
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Multiple Strategies Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.02 2000€.       0.04 5000€.       0.1 10000€.     0.2 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.03 2000€.       0.06 5000€.       0.15 10000€.     0.3 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight
MicroChip
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This is combination  of 5 different strategies with different entry and exit rules. The different strategies make performance more stable and it opens trades more often. Some of strategies have fixed take profit and some no. This differences make stability, and smooth performance in different market conditions, but overall is more trend oriented Symbol: USDJPY,AUDJPY,NZ
EternityEdge
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: XAUUSD Recomended Timeframe: M5 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Recomended lot size: Normal risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.04 Low risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.01 5000€.       0.02 10000€.     0.03 High risk Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.03 10000€.     0.06 If you do prop challenge please dont use hight risk and set mone
Peacock
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbols: USDJPY- recomended Recomended: M15 Others Timeframes and JPY pairs - you can try backtest Combination of my best USDJPY M15 Strategies Money management: Fix TP and SL Backtest 2021- 2024 till now ,lot size:0.2 Recomended Lot size settings: Deposit.         Lotsize 1000€.            0.02 2000€.            0.04 5000€.            0.1 10000€.          0.2 You can Multiply lot size by 1,5x (more risky) or divide 2 (Low risk) Recomended other settings: deafult  Note: Please use good money man
KingMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ indicators:RSI+RSI levels+Bull Power level+Comodity channel index+MACD+Moving average+Entry time filter Symbol: EURUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Candle formation + Momentum + William Percent Range)
QueenMoves
Martin Slacka
Experts
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Entry indicators:MACD+Aligator+RSI+Bull power+Moving averages+Daily points Symbol: GBPUSD + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs Timeframe: H1  + possibble to set and optimize for other currency pairs No Dangerous Strategies  Take profit: Fixed+Exit indicators(Envelopes + Bollinder bands) Stop loss: Fixed+Exit indicators( Envelopes + Bollinder bands )
Filter:
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:31 
 

Outstanding performance! My XAUUSD H1 strategy is producing consistent profits without stress. Much appreciation to the author.

Evgenii Gilko
176
Evgenii Gilko 2025.07.05 19:47 
 

Не лучше, а очень плохо мало прибыль....

Joseph Abboud
120
Joseph Abboud 2025.06.25 12:53 
 

please do a favor make ea setting customized for backtesting

Chotichai kaisuraphong
18
Chotichai kaisuraphong 2025.06.22 06:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Albert Balasanian
160
Albert Balasanian 2025.06.09 07:50 
 

for the week there is not a single transaction on the demo account, nor on the live account.

the results are only on the backtest

Lin Shi Zhi
138
Lin Shi Zhi 2025.06.05 18:10 
 

This is just a deductive version, and it is not possible to open a position.

SaMi RaJpUt
18
SaMi RaJpUt 2025.06.03 14:19 
 

looks good

Konstantin
140
Konstantin 2025.05.28 18:46 
 

shows some good results for the past 3 weeks on demo account

Ralph Lips
1262
Ralph Lips 2025.04.10 11:55 
 

Used it for the past 2 month on live and can confirm, that ist works pretty good. There are slight differences from broker 2 broker, but as the EA trades on H1, it doesn´t matter. Can definitly recommend

Bernhard42
72
Bernhard42 2025.04.08 17:33 
 

No Scam IT works Perfekt this seller is High recommend

jamesr409
207
jamesr409 2025.02.09 19:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Slacka
28834
Reply from developer Martin Slacka 2025.02.09 20:27
It depends on broker wich you use, every broker has different datas and night swaps or higt spreads can affect demo and real performance, and products is published only few days, and why you told scam, it is free, please test it more time and give rewiew after month period of testing
Samy 46
40
Samy 46 2025.01.30 23:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review