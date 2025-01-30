GoldenTouch
- Experts
- Martin Slacka
- Version: 1.1
The higher timeframes minimalize news, and possible big market manipulations, The multiple strategies based on different rules bring more stability in performance. This Expert advisor indeed 7 strategies, the most strategies are trend based because there is high longterm predicton that gold price will go up in next years.For more experienced traders is highly recommended use Smart Money Concept for better and more profitable exit
Entry indiactors used-William percent ranges, Moving averages (EMA,SMA),Higer timeframe analysis, Key levels, ADX,MACD,CCI,Bulls Powers, Bears Power, RSI, ATR
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Recomended: H1
No Dangerous Strategies
Take profit: Exit conditions (Envelopes,Moving averages crossower, Pin bars, Candles Formation, ADX,RSI)
Stop loss: Fixed + Exit conditions (Envelopes,Moving averages crossower, Pin bars, Candles Formation, ADX,RSI)
Posibble to set other money protections
Possible to set Newsfilter
Trading frequency: High-Moderate
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
LOT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS AND SETFILE RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Deposit: 2000€
Deposit. Lot size
2000€. 0.01
5000€. 0.02
10000€. 0.04
You can multiply lot size by 2x(more risky)
Recommended indicators settings: deafult
VPS: Recommended
Recommended Broker: Low cost + Low spreads broker
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
BACKTEST
Period:2004-2025
Lot Size: 0,05
Data: Meta Trader 5 demo
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CONTACT
More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223
and check my other products
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
RISK DISCLAIMER
Risk Warning:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Outstanding performance! My XAUUSD H1 strategy is producing consistent profits without stress. Much appreciation to the author.